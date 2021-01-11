Placekey, the new standard identifier for physical locations embraced by the world's largest organizations, is now available for Snowflake

Placekey helps us increase flexibility and lower costs for prospective clients. -Zora Senat, VP Partnerships at Infutor Tweet this

This new addition to the growing list of Placekey third-party integrations will help organizations derive insights by joining location-related datasets easily, while solving problems like address matching, POI normalization, deduplication, and entity resolution. This extension allows easy access to Placekeys by using database queries to interact with location data in Snowflake's Data Cloud - the global data network that enables organizations to easily unify, integrate, analyze, and share data from Snowflake's platform. Placekey's universality means it finds use cases for data providers, state and local governments, academics, and commercial entities alike.

Infutor, a leader in customer identity management that recently used the Snowflake External Function in a trial, described its ability to match valuable business data without sharing any personally-identifiable information. Says their Vice President of Strategic Partnerships, Zora Senat: "From a business perspective, we see a lot of value in the free Placekey service. It's normalizing what are typically varying formats of address data into a single unique identifier and allowing brands to transact on it with enrichment providers like [us]."

Since its launch earlier this year, Placekey has seen widespread adoption, with state and local governments, and commercial organizations like Experian and TripAdvisor, all pledging to adopt Placekeys in their data sets. Since that time, Placekey has generated a 7,000-plus-member online Slack community that has used Placekeys as part of research related to the detection and prevention of COVID-19 transmission.

