Placemakr Announces New Pop-Up Hotel in Downtown Columbia, Maryland

WhyHotel by Placemakr, Columbia is now open for bookings starting in March.

COLUMBIA, Md., Feb. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Placemakr , a tech-enabled flex-use hospitality and multifamily operator, today announced the launch of its newest pop-up hotel—WhyHotel by Placemakr, Columbia. The new pop-up is located in Marlow in the vibrant Downtown Columbia and will begin welcoming guests in March. WhyHotel by Placemakr pop-ups are a limited-time-only chance for guests to book a room at a brand-new location, as Placemakr combines the best of apartment and hospitality to meet the evolving needs of residents and guests alike.

In partnership with The Howard Hughes Corporation, this pop-up hotel will allow guests to experience hotel amenities and services, while staying in fully furnished, open-floor apartments featuring stainless steel appliances, full kitchens, and in-unit laundry. The property features a resort-style pool, co-working and conference spaces, a penthouse lounge, fitness center, and a rooftop terrace overlooking Color Burst Park. The pop-up will accommodate both short term rental, business travelers, and hotel guests alike.

"The fastest growing segment of hospitality in the U.S. is home-style stays. The way people think about where and how to live, and where and how to travel is changing daily. Travelers, residents, and digital nomads alike are demanding a smarter way to stay with accommodations that better meet their needs – like kitchens, living room spaces, and laundry services. At Placemakr, we offer guests access to top tier properties developed by the best players in the industry, like Howard Hughes, while offering hotel amenities guests and residents love," said Jason Fudin, CEO of Placemakr.

Located in Downtown Columbia next to the Merriweather Post Pavilion concert venue with easy access to Baltimore, Washington, DC, and Fort Meade, this pop-up includes 115 furnished units for daily, weekly, or annual stays and will remain open for booking throughout 2023. Downtown Columbia offers some of the best food, art, entertainment and culture in the Baltimore/Washington, DC corridor. The thriving community continues to welcome a mix of local, regional and national retailers and dining options, all steps away from an extensive network of paths and trails giving residents the best of both worlds–all the perks of the city and direct access to the beautiful natural elements of the area.

"Marlow gives visitors an ideal introduction to Downtown Columbia and the Merriweather District —access to our walkable urban neighborhood with Color Burst Park and countless restaurants right outside their door, and the legendary Merriweather Post Pavilion just steps away," said Greg Fitchitt, President of the Columbia Region for The Howard Hughes Corporation. "As a key destination in the region to visit, especially for those interested in arts and culture, Downtown Columbia has experienced dynamic growth over the last couple years and we are excited to have Marlow and Placemakr meeting the needs of our visitors, residents and businesses as we see more people looking to experience all our city has to offer."

Placemakr looks forward to announcing additional properties throughout the remainder of 2023. For more information, please visit placemakr.com.

About Placemakr

Placemakr is a flex-use hospitality and residential operator and real estate investor. Its proprietary tech-enabled operating platform allows the company to blur the line between hospitality and home, delivering the best experiences of both in a single building. Placemakr's curated spaces in hand-picked neighborhoods allow its guests and residents the flexibility to stay for a night, a year, or anywhere in between. Visit placemakr.com to learn more.

About Howard Hughes Corporation

The Howard Hughes Corporation owns, manages and develops commercial, residential and mixed-use real estate throughout the U.S. Its award-winning assets include the country's preeminent portfolio of master planned cities and communities, as well as operating properties and development opportunities including: the Seaport in New York City; Downtown Columbia® in Maryland; The Woodlands®, The Woodlands Hills®, and Bridgeland® in the Greater Houston, Texas area; Summerlin®, Las Vegas; Ward Village® in Honolulu, Hawai'i; and Teravalis™ in the Greater Phoenix, Arizona area. The Howard Hughes Corporation's portfolio is strategically positioned to meet and accelerate development based on market demand, resulting in one of the strongest real estate platforms in the country. Dedicated to innovative place making, the company is recognized for its ongoing commitment to design excellence and to the cultural life of its communities. The Howard Hughes Corporation is traded on the New York Stock Exchange as HHC. Visit howardhughes.com to learn more.

