Placemakr Expands to Pittsburgh with The Pennsylvanian

Historic downtown property to offer a mix of furnished and unfurnished units, with hospitality-style stays launching in Q2 2025

WASHINGTON, Jan. 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Placemakr , a flexible-use hospitality and multifamily operator, today announced the launch of the company's first property in Pittsburgh. The new location will offer both short-term hospitality stays in furnished units known as Placemakr Downtown Pittsburgh, as well as residential leases in unfurnished units known as The Pennsylvanian. Placemakr will begin operating The Pennsylvanian multifamily residential offerings immediately. Hospitality style short-term stays will be available starting in Q2 of 2025. This flexible-use property highlights the Placemakr value proposition, enabling guests and residents alike to enjoy the company's signature blend of home and hospitality.

The new property houses over 240 units, which will include a mix of furnished and unfurnished options for guests and flexible lengths of stay. Units include studios, as well as one and two-bedroom apartment-style accommodations. The Pennsylvanian is an iconic property in Pittsburgh featuring historic beaux-art architecture and was the site of the former Pennsylvania Railroad Station. The Pennsylvanian also houses one of the most popular venues for weddings in Pittsburgh, The Grand Hall at The Pennsylvanian, which Placemakr now operates.

"Pittsburgh is a metro that has been on our radar for a while now. This area represents so much of what we look for when we identify new locations for Placemakr properties, including attractions spanning work, leisure, entertainment, and more," said Jason Fudin, CEO and Co-founder of Placemakr. "We're excited to make Pittsburgh home and to join the city's incredible community."

Downtown Pittsburgh is a bustling district with many attractions within walking distance. Placemakr Downtown Pittsburgh sits in a convenient location amongst these attractions in close proximity to the Convention Center, The Terminal, Market Square, PPG Paints Arena and more. As Pittsburgh's economy continues to grow, driven by expanding tech and healthcare sectors, the demand for flex-living solutions is increasing. This trend reflects a broader shift in how people prefer to live and work, seeking accommodations that can adapt to their changing needs. The location is directly connected to the Amtrak, making it ideal for those traveling into town from elsewhere. Placemakr Downtown Pittsburgh is poised to meet the needs of a diverse clientele seeking both short-term stays and long-term residences.

"Acram is committed to continuing to be a part of the growth of the Pittsburgh market and to bringing the highest value possible to each of the properties we own. It's for that reason that we're so excited to bring on Placemakr, with its innovative approach, to manage this iconic asset," said Chris Deppoliti, Managing Director at Acram.

Those interested in learning more about residential living at The Pennsylvanian can visit www.thepennsylvanian.com to learn more. Stay tuned for more information about how to book hospitality style stays at Placemakr Downtown Pittsburgh at placemakr.com

