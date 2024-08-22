Placemakr Partners with Jamestown to Launch Scout Living, One of the First Purpose-Built Flex-Living Towers in the U.S.

New Hospitality Living Concept to Begin Welcoming Guests at Atlanta's Ponce City Market in September

WASHINGTON, Aug. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Placemakr , a flexible-use hospitality and multifamily operator, today announced in partnership with Jamestown, new hospitality living concept Scout Living. Located at the vibrant Ponce City Market campus in Atlanta, the newly constructed tower has 405 fully furnished units and is now available for booking for flexible lengths of stay— from a single night to a week, month or longer.

"Scout Living represents a new hospitality product in the U.S., and we couldn't be more excited to partner with Jamestown on it. Since Placemakr's founding 7 years ago, we have been working toward a world where truly flexible buildings are purpose-designed and built from the ground up," said Jason Fudin, CEO and Co-founder of Placemakr. "We are excited to show the real estate world what this modern, tech-enabled asset can do for consumers and investors alike. This is the start of something special, and we think it will be a model for a brand-new institutional asset class."

Scout Living offers one- and two-bedroom units with hospitality-style services. Units include a full kitchen stocked with cooking essentials, dishwasher, washer-dryer combo, and separate living and sleeping spaces. Additional amenities include a rooftop with a pool, wellness studio, terrace, reservable entertaining spaces, and chef's kitchen--all with skyline views. The property also offers additional reservable meeting and event spaces.

Scout Living features 12,000 square feet of ground-floor retail, featuring a food-and-beverage concept and convenience shopping providing essential grab-and-go items. Additionally, a courtyard common area will provide walkable connectivity between the historic Ponce building, Scout Living, and the Atlanta Beltline.

Placemakr plans to engage in additional partnerships to bring ground-up flex-use properties nationwide. For more information on booking a stay at Scout Living or partnering with Placemakr, please visit www.placemakr.com

About Placemakr

Placemakr is a tech-enabled operating company and real estate investor. The company transforms multifamily properties into a unique blend of apartment living and hospitality and has been the pioneer of the flexible living asset class. Placemakr's innovative tech-enabled platform provides an unmatched experience for its guests and residents, combining the advantages of apartment living with the services and reliability of a hotel, all within a single building. Placemakr's thoughtfully curated spaces in carefully selected neighborhoods offer guests and residents the flexibility to stay for a night, a year, or any duration in between.

