Placemakr Welcomes W. Edward Walter to its Board of Directors

Former Urban Land Institute Global CEO will leverage his extensive experience in the real estate industry to advise the business as it continues to scale

WASHINGTON, June 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Placemakr, a flexible-use hospitality and multifamily operator, today announced the addition of W. Edward Walter to its Board of Directors. Walter will help the company focus on scale and furnished operations as Placemakr continues to expand its geographic footprint and grow its real estate holdings.

"We're thrilled to welcome Ed to our board as he brings an unparalleled understanding of real estate and a wealth of hospitality experience," said Jason Fudin, CEO and Co-founder of Placemakr. "Ed will be crucial to our continued success as we look to expand into new markets and bring new experiences to guests and residents".

Edward Walter previously served as the Global CEO of The Urban Land Institute (ULI), a global nonprofit research and education organization that helps its members and their partners build more equitable, sustainable, healthy, and resilient communities. Walter retired from ULI in November 2022. Before that, he spent two decades at Host Hotels & Resorts Inc, including 9 as President & CEO. Founded in 1993, Host Hotels & Resorts is the largest lodging real estate investment trust in the United States.

Today, Walter occupies a handful of board and advisory positions, including Senior Advisor to Energy Impact Partners and sitting on the Board of Ameriprise Financial, Claros Mortgage Trust, Cohen & Steers Income Opportunities REIT and Measurabl, in addition to Placemakr. Walter has also served as president of Bailey Capital Corporation, chairman and executive board member of NAREIT, board member of AvalonBay Communities, and as a partner for Trammell Crow Residential Company.

"I'm excited to join the Placemakr team on its mission to create more flexible real estate. They've been at the forefront of the space for some time, but what has impressed me most is Placemakr's commitment to delivering value to real estate partners," said Walter. "That commitment to value for owners is how Placemakr will drive the continued adoption of flexible real estate and ultimately institutionalize this burgeoning asset class".

The company looks forward to working with Walter through its continued expansion. To learn more about Placemakr, please visit www.placemakr.com

About Placemakr

Placemakr is a tech-enabled operating company and real estate investor. The company transforms multifamily properties into a unique blend of apartment living and hospitality and has been the pioneer of the flexible living asset class. Placemakr's innovative tech-enabled platform provides an unmatched experience for its guests and residents, combining the advantages of apartment living with the services and reliability of a hotel, all within a single building. Placemakr's thoughtfully curated spaces in carefully selected neighborhoods offer guests and residents the flexibility to stay for a night, a year, or any duration in between.

