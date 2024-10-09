Placements.io and Advisr Join Forces to Boost Efficiency in Ad Sales

Partnership Accelerates ROI with Streamlined Sales Workflows and Operations for Advertising and Retail Media Teams

SEATTLE, Oct. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Placements.io , a leader in advertising sales, operations, and revenue management software, today announced a strategic partnership with Advisr , an AI-powered sales operating platform. This collaboration is designed to streamline the pre-sales process to improve efficiency and profitability for sales organizations.

Through this partnership, Placements.io will integrate its AdSalesOS platform with Advisr's pre-sales platform to support the mission in building a connected ecosystem that simplifies and improves sales processes.

Key advantages of this integration include:

A streamlined sales workflow : Helping sales teams manage their entire book of business in a unified platform.

: Helping sales teams manage their entire book of business in a unified platform. Optimized inventory & yield management: Enabling sales teams to optimize campaigns in real-time.

Enabling sales teams to optimize campaigns in real-time. Enhanced visibility & collaboration : Ensuring alignment across teams with accurate information.

: Ensuring alignment across teams with accurate information. Improved data accuracy: Real-time synchronization to reduce errors and discrepancies.

Real-time synchronization to reduce errors and discrepancies. Faster invoicing: Simplifying reconciliation and more accurate billing.

Simplifying reconciliation and more accurate billing. Improved sales velocity: Reducing friction and increasing automation means deals get closed quicker.

"Partnering with Advisr to deliver this integration to our clients is a significant step forward," said Evan Bowen, chief business officer at Placements.io. "By linking Advisr's powerful pre-sales platform with our comprehensive ad sales and automated operations platform, we're creating a seamless end-to-end solution that will enhance efficiency and drive growth for agencies, publishers, and retail media networks."

Quique Nagle, CEO and Founder at Advisr added, "This partnership with Placements.io aligns with our goal of simplifying and elevating sales processes. By combining our AI-driven pre-sales optimization tools with Placements.io's execution and billing capabilities, we're delivering a truly comprehensive solution to the market."

About Advisr

Headquartered in New York City, Advisr helps sales organizations capture more revenue and increase efficiency through the automation of pre-sales workflows. Its innovative solutions allow sales teams to streamline operations and scale effectively. Learn more at http://www.advisr.com .

About Placements.io

Placements.io is the world's leading operating system for digital advertising. By making advertising more intelligent, efficient, and transparent — for buyers and sellers — we're making the industry more profitable for everyone. Our platform powers over $12 billion in advertising revenue for publishers, retail media networks, and broadcasters, including marquee brands like Microsoft, Ahold Delhaizefor, Staples, and Sky. For more information, visit www.placements.io

