Placements.io Supports Microsoft Advertising's Order Management

Placements.io

07 Feb, 2024, 09:00 ET

SEATTLE, Feb. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Placements.io, a mission-critical operations platform for buying and selling digital advertising, today announced its collaboration with Microsoft Advertising. Microsoft Advertising uses the Placements.io platform to power the order-to-cash process for ad sales and order management to deliver an exceptional, privacy-protected experience for clients.

"We are thrilled to collaborate with Microsoft Advertising," said Edwin Fu, founder and CEO of Placements.io. "We enable digital transformation that helps media organizations drive increased ad revenue."

Doug Hurd, sr. director of business development at Microsoft, commented on the collaboration: "We are pleased to announce our collaboration with Placements.io. By integrating their OMS platform with our systems, we can optimize our guaranteed sales operations, enhance our performance, improve our reporting, and deliver better results for our clients."

Placements.io empowers businesses like Microsoft Advertising through its robust enterprise revenue management platform. By streamlining and automating the sales operations, integrating with Microsoft Advertising's platforms, and delivering data-driven insights, Placements.io enables Microsoft Advertising to optimize its revenue generation process.

For more information about Placements.io and its SaaS technology for digital advertising, please visit www.placements.io.

About Placements.io
Placements.io was founded in 2014 to provide a more modern platform for companies buying and selling digital-focused, omnichannel campaigns. Placements.io powers over $20B in annual ad revenue for publishers, broadcasters, OTT/CTV companies, retailers, and emerging media companies. Placements.io has offices across the U.S. and in London, Singapore, and Taiwan.

SOURCE Placements.io

