PlacementTracker Publishes 2019 PIPE and Private Placement Markets League Tables

Jan 22, 2020, 08:38 ET

NEW YORK, Jan. 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- PlacementTracker, the leading source for data and analysis to institutions in the PIPE and Private Placement markets, today announced the most active investment banks, investors, and law firms in the U.S. PIPE and Private Placement markets for 2019.

A total of $48.8 billion was raised in 1,033 transactions throughout 2019. Of this amount, 5 transactions totaling $465 million have been announced but not yet closed as of 01/21/2020.  Deal volume increased a whopping 18% (875 deals in 2018) and dollar volume increased nearly 10% ($44.4 billion in 2018).

We congratulate all the active members of the private placement community, many of whom are long-time clients of PlacementTracker.  We are dedicated to providing access to the very best data and analytics available in our industry.

Most Active Participants Include:

  • H.C. Wainwright & Co., LLC as the most active placement agent
  • Armistice Capital as the most active institutional investor
  • Cooley LLP as the most active issuer counsel
  • Schulte Roth & Zabel, LLP as the most active investor counsel
  • Ellenoff Grossman & Schole LLP as the most active placement agent counsel
  • Jefferies & Company, Inc. as most active Agent for At-the Market (ATM) transactions
  • Lincoln Park Capital as most active investor for Structured Equity Lines (SELs)

The 2019 U.S. PIPE and Private Placement Markets

Investment Banking League Table by Number of Transactions:

Placement Agent Name

Transaction Count

Total Amount Placed

H.C. Wainwright & Co., LLC

115

$2,006,800,427

Roth Capital Partners, LLC

37

$841,079,079

Cowen and Company, LLC

36

$2,075,995,674

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

31

$1,054,612,785

Maxim Group LLC

31

$267,987,603

Cantor Fitzgerald & Company

26

$1,200,747,915

Ladenburg Thalmann & Co., Inc.

26

$824,987,559

Jefferies & Company, Inc.

23

$1,718,065,975

Piper Sandler & Co.

22

$1,120,547,643

William Blair & Company, LLC

19

$720,741,511

SVB Leerink LLC

16

$1,349,798,479

JMP Securities LLC

16

$476,603,807

National Securities Corporation

15

$173,690,170

Canaccord Genuity Inc. (US)

14

$567,325,679

Craig-Hallum Capital Group LLC

14

$327,516,904

Sandler O'Neill & Partners, L.P.

13

$391,449,770

Citigroup Global Markets, Inc.

12

$2,201,104,198

Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Inc.

12

$1,014,392,379

Aegis Capital Corporation

12

$155,183,708

A.G.P./Alliance Global Partners

11

$233,463,219

Dawson James Securities, Inc.

11

$70,952,711

ThinkEquity, A division of Fordham Financial

10

$170,514,020

Guggenheim Securities, LLC

9

$1,612,465,871

SunTrust Robinson Humphrey, Inc.

9

$744,879,904

Raymond James & Associates Inc.

9

$569,594,883

Investment Banking rankings exclude all 144-A Offerings, Equity Lines of Credit, At the Market Transactions, Rights Offerings, Bought Deals, and all PIPE transactions conducted by foreign issuers that trade in the U.S. on the OTC.  On transactions where an investment banking firm has acted solely as Financial Advisor, that transaction has been excluded from that firm's ranking.  Co-agented transactions award full transaction credit to all agents participating (regardless of status of lead agent or co-agent).  Data is for closed and definitive agreement transactions reported as of 01/21/2020.

The 2019 U.S. PIPE and Private Placement Markets

Institutional Investor League Table by Number of Transactions:

Investor Name

Transaction Count

    Total Amount Invested

Armistice Capital

10

$35,074,055

Hudson Bay Capital Management LP

10

$28,273,526

Yorkville Advisors, LLC

10

$20,020,334

Anson Funds

10

$15,433,286

Perceptive Advisors, LLC

9

$172,961,863

BVF, Inc.

9

$38,386,551

Heights Capital Management, Inc.

9

$30,257,770

Chicago Venture Partners, L.P.

9

$20,380,000

Sabby Management, LLC

9

$16,561,220

Lincoln Park Capital

9

$9,001,273

Empery Asset Management LP

7

$7,665,721

MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

6

$104,250,000

OrbiMed Advisors, LLC

6

$61,441,151

Wellington Management Company LLP

6

$36,000,000

Tenor Capital Management

6

$23,386,981

EcoR1 Capital Fund

6

$17,750,000

GCA Altium Limited

6

$2,698,215

IntraCoastal Capital, LLC

6

$2,684,531

Northwestern Mutual Life Insurance Company (The)

5

$120,000,000

Atlas Sciences, LLC

5

$10,650,000

Chicago Venture Partners, L.P.

5

$10,500,000

Franklin Templeton Group

4

$295,459,373

Prudential Capital Group

4

$108,010,000

Prudential Securities Incorporated

4

$57,540,000

State Street Research and Management Company,

Inc.

4

$54,650,000

Investor rankings exclude all 144-A Offerings, Equity Lines of Credit, At the Market Transactions, Rights Offerings, Bought Deals, and all PIPE transactions conducted by foreign issuers that trade in the U.S. on the OTC.  Investors classified as Corporate Investors and Insurance Companies have been excluded from this ranking.  Data is for closed and definitive agreement transactions reported as of 01/21/2020.

The 2019 U.S. PIPE and Private Placement Markets

Issuer Counsel League Table by Number of Transactions:

Legal Counsel

  Transaction Count

    Total Amount Advised

Cooley LLP

41

$1,374,202,328

Goodwin Procter, LLP

26

$762,110,741

Latham & Watkins, LLP

24

$2,535,310,500

Mintz, Levin, Cohn, Ferris, Glovsky & Popeo, PC

21

$617,794,743

Wilmer Cutler Pickering Hale & Dorr, LLP

20

$953,814,133

Morgan, Lewis & Bockius, LLP

18

$920,304,140

Lowenstein Sandler LLP

17

$178,854,790

Graubard Miller

16

$267,444,316

Gibson, Dunn & Crutcher, LLP

12

$496,138,052

Sichenzia Ross Ference LLP

11

$172,075,042

Sheppard, Mullin, Richter & Hampton, LLP

11

$22,948,709

Hogan Lovells

9

$476,356,215

Alston & Bird, LLP

9

$292,530,502

K&L Gates LLP

9

$127,932,895

Greenberg Traurig, LLP

8

$201,934,692

Ellenoff Grossman & Schole LLP

8

$195,498,349

Dorsey & Whitney, LLP

8

$168,847,015

McDermott, Will & Emery

8

$132,048,450

Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher & Flom, LLP

8

$126,998,477

Blake, Cassels & Graydon LLP

7

$72,985,254

Haynes and Boone, LLP

7

$64,888,303

Zysman Aharoni Gayer and Sullivan & Worcester LLP

7

$43,868,507

Hunter Taubman Fisher & Li LLC

7

$32,541,898

Akerman LLP

6

$67,173,575

Dentons US LLP

6

$52,782,020



Legal counsel rankings exclude all 144-A Offerings, Equity Lines of Credit, At the Market Transactions, Rights Offerings, Bought Deals, and all PIPE transactions conducted by foreign issuers that trade in the U.S. on the OTC.  Data is for closed and definitive agreement transactions reported as of 01/21/2020.

The 2019 U.S. PIPE and Private Placement Markets

Investor Counsel League Table by Number of Transactions:

Legal Counsel

  Transaction Count

Total Amount Advised

Schulte Roth & Zabel, LLP

37

$747,415,672

Kelley Drye & Warren LLP

23

$1,552,918,229

Hansen Black Anderson Ashcraft PLLC

17

$36,730,000

Pillsbury, Winthrop, Shaw & Pittman, LLP

6

$619,556,763

Schiff Hardin, LLP

5

$375,000,000

Latham & Watkins, LLP

5

$264,500,000

David Gonzalez, Esq.

5

$11,700,000

Greenberg Traurig, LLP

4

$75,350,001

Mintz, Levin, Cohn, Ferris, Glovsky & Popeo, PC

4

$5,500,001

Kirkland & Ellis

3

$2,125,000,000

Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher & Flom, LLP

3

$1,604,999,999

Chapman & Cutler, LLP

3

$426,225,637

Simpson Thacher Bartlett, LLP

3

$235,000,000

Cooley LLP

3

$134,999,985

Morgan, Lewis & Bockius, LLP

3

$121,410,835

Thompson & Hine, LLP

3

$12,000,000

Covington & Burling

2

$1,130,000,000

Torys, LLP

2

$456,100,000

Sidley Austin LLP

2

$305,000,000

Paul, Weiss, Rifkind, Wharton & Garrison

2

$154,999,994

Paul Hastings LLP

2

$119,999,995

Harris, Wiltshire & Grannis LLP

2

$99,999,999

DLA Piper

2

$26,000,000

K&L Gates LLP

2

$23,000,000

Ellenoff Grossman & Schole LLP

2

$6,500,000



Legal counsel rankings exclude all 144-A Offerings, Equity Lines of Credit, At the Market Transactions, Rights Offerings, Bought Deals, and all PIPE transactions conducted by foreign issuers that trade in the U.S. on the OTC.  Data is for closed and definitive agreement transactions reported as of 01/21/2020.

The 2019 U.S. PIPE and Private Placement Markets

Placement Agent Counsel League Table by Number of Transactions:

Legal Counsel

Transaction Count

   Total Amount Advised

Ellenoff Grossman & Schole LLP

60

$557,581,875

Goodwin Procter, LLP

40

$1,189,365,099

Cooley LLP

18

$1,103,518,758

Latham & Watkins, LLP

13

$779,421,587

Lowenstein Sandler LLP

13

$121,109,611

Mintz, Levin, Cohn, Ferris, Glovsky & Popeo, PC

12

$436,876,578

White & Case, LLP

9

$577,046,760

Davis Polk & Wardwell LLP

9

$477,202,488

Duane Morris, LLP

9

$296,924,975

Schiff Hardin, LLP

9

$157,009,111

Covington & Burling

7

$340,852,742

Haynes and Boone, LLP

6

$32,195,446

Holland & Knight, LLP

5

$61,999,780

Stikeman Elliott LLP

5

$48,805,000

Faegre Baker Daniels LLP

4

$66,789,133

McGuireWoods, LLP

4

$63,602,575

Sheppard, Mullin, Richter & Hampton, LLP

4

$47,599,988

Zysman Aharoni Gayer and Sullivan & Worcester LLP

4

$31,299,998

Loeb & Loeb, LLP

4

$23,067,593

Harter Secrest & Emery LLP

3

$19,840,250

Sichenzia Ross Ference LLP

3

$5,656,520

Proskauer Rose, LLP

2

$114,350,960

K&L Gates LLP

2

$97,661,001

Fasken Martineau Du Moulin, LLP

2

$65,250,000

Fangda Partners

2

$60,000,027

Legal counsel rankings exclude all 144-A Offerings, Equity Lines of Credit, At the Market Transactions, Rights Offerings, Bought Deals, and all PIPE transactions conducted by foreign issuers that trade in the U.S. on the OTC.  Data is for closed and definitive agreement transactions reported as of 01/21/2020.

The 2019 U.S. At-the-Market (ATM) Market

Sales Agent by Number of Transactions:

Sales Agent

Transaction Count

   Commitment Amount

Jefferies & Company, Inc.

72

$16,226,344,010

B. Riley & Co.

50

$4,710,071,185

Wells Fargo Securities, LLC

31

$18,742,894,010

Bank of America Merrill Lynch

31

$17,726,812,053

Cowen and Company, LLC

31

$2,979,000,000

BMO Capital Markets Corp.

29

$11,479,350,470

J.P. Morgan Chase & Co.

28

$15,411,812,053

Citigroup Global Markets, Inc.

28

$15,385,273,952

Cantor Fitzgerald & Company

28

$2,011,500,000

Raymond James & Associates Inc.

25

$9,481,410,000

BTIG, LLC

23

$12,442,894,010

Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Inc.

23

$9,121,246,975

SunTrust Robinson Humphrey, Inc.

22

$9,310,000,000

H.C. Wainwright & Co., LLC

22

$707,186,470

Morgan Stanley

21

$12,671,234,010

RBC Capital Markets, Inc.

21

$11,902,074,010

JMP Securities LLC

19

$3,809,690,000

KeyBanc Capital Markets

18

$7,059,852,965

Barclays Capital, Inc.

17

$12,927,894,010

Goldman, Sachs & Co.

17

$10,352,273,952

Ladenburg Thalmann & Co., Inc.

16

$2,296,402,965

Capital One Securities

15

$6,909,852,965

Mizuho Securities Co., Limited

14

$9,147,746,975

Robert W. Baird & Co.

12

$6,377,894,010

SVB Leerink LLC

12

$830,000,000

Sales Agent rankings includes At the Market.  Data is for closed and definitive agreement transactions reported as of 01/21/2020.

The 2019 U.S. Structured Equity Line Market

SEL Investor League Table by Number of Transactions:

Investor

Transaction Count

   Commitment Amount

Lincoln Park Capital

16

$269,000,000

Aspire Capital Partners, Inc.

14

$345,900,000

Oasis Capital LLC

10

$72,325,000

GHS Investments LLC

8

$40,650,000

Oscaleta Partners LLC

2

$20,000,000

Crown Bridge Partners, LLC

2

$15,000,000

TRITON FUNDS LLC

2

$4,000,000

Keystone Funds

1

$25,000,000

K&J Funds, LLC

1

$20,000,000

Scorpio Services Holding Limited

1

$15,000,000

Azure Capital Partners

1

$10,000,000

Cavalry Fund

1

$10,000,000

Peak One Opportunity Fund, L.P.

1

$10,000,000

Sea Otter Global Ventures, LLC

1

$10,000,000

White Lion Capital, LLC

1

$7,500,000

Green Coast Capital International SA

1

$5,000,000

Zesiger Capital Group, LLC

1

$2,400,000

Leviston Resources LLC

1

$1,250,000



SEL Investor rankings includes Structured Equity Lines.  Data is for closed and definitive agreement transactions reported as of 01/21/2020.

About PlacementTracker
PlacementTracker, part of the Business Intelligence Division of Informa PLC, is well recognized as the leading provider of research, data, and analytics covering the PIPE and Private Placement markets.  PlacementTracker's dynamically updated League Tables are available online at: http://www.placementtracker.com/leaguetables.cfm.

About Informa Financial Intelligence
Financial Intelligence, part of the Informa Intelligence Division of Informa plc, is a leading provider of products and services helping financial institutions around the world cut through the noise and take decisive action. Informa Financial Intelligence's solutions provide unparalleled insight into market opportunity, competitive performance and customer segment behavioral patterns and performance through specialized industry research, intelligence, and insight. For more information, please visit https://financialintelligence.informa.com.For more information, please visit the Financial Intelligence website.

Company Contact:
Suzanne Paulin
(617) 722-4622
suzanne.chaves@informa.com
www.PlacementTracker.com

SOURCE Informa Financial Intelligence

PlacementTracker Publishes 2019 PIPE and Private Placement Markets League Tables

