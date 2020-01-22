PlacementTracker Publishes 2019 PIPE and Private Placement Markets League Tables

NEW YORK, Jan. 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- PlacementTracker, the leading source for data and analysis to institutions in the PIPE and Private Placement markets, today announced the most active investment banks, investors, and law firms in the U.S. PIPE and Private Placement markets for 2019.

A total of $48.8 billion was raised in 1,033 transactions throughout 2019. Of this amount, 5 transactions totaling $465 million have been announced but not yet closed as of 01/21/2020. Deal volume increased a whopping 18% (875 deals in 2018) and dollar volume increased nearly 10% ($44.4 billion in 2018).

We congratulate all the active members of the private placement community, many of whom are long-time clients of PlacementTracker. We are dedicated to providing access to the very best data and analytics available in our industry.

Most Active Participants Include:

H.C. Wainwright & Co., LLC as the most active placement agent

as the most active placement agent Armistice Capital as the most active institutional investor

as the most active institutional investor Cooley LLP as the most active issuer counsel

as the most active issuer counsel Schulte Roth & Zabel, LLP as the most active investor counsel

as the most active investor counsel Ellenoff Grossman & Schole LLP as the most active placement agent counsel

as the most active placement agent counsel Jefferies & Company, Inc. as most active Agent for At-the Market (ATM) transactions

as most active Agent for At-the Market (ATM) transactions Lincoln Park Capital as most active investor for Structured Equity Lines (SELs)

The 2019 U.S. PIPE and Private Placement Markets Investment Banking League Table by Number of Transactions: Placement Agent Name Transaction Count Total Amount Placed H.C. Wainwright & Co., LLC 115 $2,006,800,427 Roth Capital Partners, LLC 37 $841,079,079 Cowen and Company, LLC 36 $2,075,995,674 Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. 31 $1,054,612,785 Maxim Group LLC 31 $267,987,603 Cantor Fitzgerald & Company 26 $1,200,747,915 Ladenburg Thalmann & Co., Inc. 26 $824,987,559 Jefferies & Company, Inc. 23 $1,718,065,975 Piper Sandler & Co. 22 $1,120,547,643 William Blair & Company, LLC 19 $720,741,511 SVB Leerink LLC 16 $1,349,798,479 JMP Securities LLC 16 $476,603,807 National Securities Corporation 15 $173,690,170 Canaccord Genuity Inc. (US) 14 $567,325,679 Craig-Hallum Capital Group LLC 14 $327,516,904 Sandler O'Neill & Partners, L.P. 13 $391,449,770 Citigroup Global Markets, Inc. 12 $2,201,104,198 Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Inc. 12 $1,014,392,379 Aegis Capital Corporation 12 $155,183,708 A.G.P./Alliance Global Partners 11 $233,463,219 Dawson James Securities, Inc. 11 $70,952,711 ThinkEquity, A division of Fordham Financial 10 $170,514,020 Guggenheim Securities, LLC 9 $1,612,465,871 SunTrust Robinson Humphrey, Inc. 9 $744,879,904 Raymond James & Associates Inc. 9 $569,594,883

Investment Banking rankings exclude all 144-A Offerings, Equity Lines of Credit, At the Market Transactions, Rights Offerings, Bought Deals, and all PIPE transactions conducted by foreign issuers that trade in the U.S. on the OTC. On transactions where an investment banking firm has acted solely as Financial Advisor, that transaction has been excluded from that firm's ranking. Co-agented transactions award full transaction credit to all agents participating (regardless of status of lead agent or co-agent). Data is for closed and definitive agreement transactions reported as of 01/21/2020.

The 2019 U.S. PIPE and Private Placement Markets Institutional Investor League Table by Number of Transactions: Investor Name Transaction Count Total Amount Invested Armistice Capital 10 $35,074,055 Hudson Bay Capital Management LP 10 $28,273,526 Yorkville Advisors, LLC 10 $20,020,334 Anson Funds 10 $15,433,286 Perceptive Advisors, LLC 9 $172,961,863 BVF, Inc. 9 $38,386,551 Heights Capital Management, Inc. 9 $30,257,770 Chicago Venture Partners, L.P. 9 $20,380,000 Sabby Management, LLC 9 $16,561,220 Lincoln Park Capital 9 $9,001,273 Empery Asset Management LP 7 $7,665,721 MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) 6 $104,250,000 OrbiMed Advisors, LLC 6 $61,441,151 Wellington Management Company LLP 6 $36,000,000 Tenor Capital Management 6 $23,386,981 EcoR1 Capital Fund 6 $17,750,000 GCA Altium Limited 6 $2,698,215 IntraCoastal Capital, LLC 6 $2,684,531 Northwestern Mutual Life Insurance Company (The) 5 $120,000,000 Atlas Sciences, LLC 5 $10,650,000 Chicago Venture Partners, L.P. 5 $10,500,000 Franklin Templeton Group 4 $295,459,373 Prudential Capital Group 4 $108,010,000 Prudential Securities Incorporated 4 $57,540,000 State Street Research and Management Company, Inc. 4 $54,650,000

Investor rankings exclude all 144-A Offerings, Equity Lines of Credit, At the Market Transactions, Rights Offerings, Bought Deals, and all PIPE transactions conducted by foreign issuers that trade in the U.S. on the OTC. Investors classified as Corporate Investors and Insurance Companies have been excluded from this ranking. Data is for closed and definitive agreement transactions reported as of 01/21/2020.

The 2019 U.S. PIPE and Private Placement Markets Issuer Counsel League Table by Number of Transactions: Legal Counsel Transaction Count Total Amount Advised Cooley LLP 41 $1,374,202,328 Goodwin Procter, LLP 26 $762,110,741 Latham & Watkins, LLP 24 $2,535,310,500 Mintz, Levin, Cohn, Ferris, Glovsky & Popeo, PC 21 $617,794,743 Wilmer Cutler Pickering Hale & Dorr, LLP 20 $953,814,133 Morgan, Lewis & Bockius, LLP 18 $920,304,140 Lowenstein Sandler LLP 17 $178,854,790 Graubard Miller 16 $267,444,316 Gibson, Dunn & Crutcher, LLP 12 $496,138,052 Sichenzia Ross Ference LLP 11 $172,075,042 Sheppard, Mullin, Richter & Hampton, LLP 11 $22,948,709 Hogan Lovells 9 $476,356,215 Alston & Bird, LLP 9 $292,530,502 K&L Gates LLP 9 $127,932,895 Greenberg Traurig, LLP 8 $201,934,692 Ellenoff Grossman & Schole LLP 8 $195,498,349 Dorsey & Whitney, LLP 8 $168,847,015 McDermott, Will & Emery 8 $132,048,450 Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher & Flom, LLP 8 $126,998,477 Blake, Cassels & Graydon LLP 7 $72,985,254 Haynes and Boone, LLP 7 $64,888,303 Zysman Aharoni Gayer and Sullivan & Worcester LLP 7 $43,868,507 Hunter Taubman Fisher & Li LLC 7 $32,541,898 Akerman LLP 6 $67,173,575 Dentons US LLP 6 $52,782,020







Legal counsel rankings exclude all 144-A Offerings, Equity Lines of Credit, At the Market Transactions, Rights Offerings, Bought Deals, and all PIPE transactions conducted by foreign issuers that trade in the U.S. on the OTC. Data is for closed and definitive agreement transactions reported as of 01/21/2020.

The 2019 U.S. PIPE and Private Placement Markets Investor Counsel League Table by Number of Transactions: Legal Counsel Transaction Count Total Amount Advised Schulte Roth & Zabel, LLP 37 $747,415,672 Kelley Drye & Warren LLP 23 $1,552,918,229 Hansen Black Anderson Ashcraft PLLC 17 $36,730,000 Pillsbury, Winthrop, Shaw & Pittman, LLP 6 $619,556,763 Schiff Hardin, LLP 5 $375,000,000 Latham & Watkins, LLP 5 $264,500,000 David Gonzalez, Esq. 5 $11,700,000 Greenberg Traurig, LLP 4 $75,350,001 Mintz, Levin, Cohn, Ferris, Glovsky & Popeo, PC 4 $5,500,001 Kirkland & Ellis 3 $2,125,000,000 Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher & Flom, LLP 3 $1,604,999,999 Chapman & Cutler, LLP 3 $426,225,637 Simpson Thacher Bartlett, LLP 3 $235,000,000 Cooley LLP 3 $134,999,985 Morgan, Lewis & Bockius, LLP 3 $121,410,835 Thompson & Hine, LLP 3 $12,000,000 Covington & Burling 2 $1,130,000,000 Torys, LLP 2 $456,100,000 Sidley Austin LLP 2 $305,000,000 Paul, Weiss, Rifkind, Wharton & Garrison 2 $154,999,994 Paul Hastings LLP 2 $119,999,995 Harris, Wiltshire & Grannis LLP 2 $99,999,999 DLA Piper 2 $26,000,000 K&L Gates LLP 2 $23,000,000 Ellenoff Grossman & Schole LLP 2 $6,500,000







Legal counsel rankings exclude all 144-A Offerings, Equity Lines of Credit, At the Market Transactions, Rights Offerings, Bought Deals, and all PIPE transactions conducted by foreign issuers that trade in the U.S. on the OTC. Data is for closed and definitive agreement transactions reported as of 01/21/2020.

The 2019 U.S. PIPE and Private Placement Markets Placement Agent Counsel League Table by Number of Transactions: Legal Counsel Transaction Count Total Amount Advised Ellenoff Grossman & Schole LLP 60 $557,581,875 Goodwin Procter, LLP 40 $1,189,365,099 Cooley LLP 18 $1,103,518,758 Latham & Watkins, LLP 13 $779,421,587 Lowenstein Sandler LLP 13 $121,109,611 Mintz, Levin, Cohn, Ferris, Glovsky & Popeo, PC 12 $436,876,578 White & Case, LLP 9 $577,046,760 Davis Polk & Wardwell LLP 9 $477,202,488 Duane Morris, LLP 9 $296,924,975 Schiff Hardin, LLP 9 $157,009,111 Covington & Burling 7 $340,852,742 Haynes and Boone, LLP 6 $32,195,446 Holland & Knight, LLP 5 $61,999,780 Stikeman Elliott LLP 5 $48,805,000 Faegre Baker Daniels LLP 4 $66,789,133 McGuireWoods, LLP 4 $63,602,575 Sheppard, Mullin, Richter & Hampton, LLP 4 $47,599,988 Zysman Aharoni Gayer and Sullivan & Worcester LLP 4 $31,299,998 Loeb & Loeb, LLP 4 $23,067,593 Harter Secrest & Emery LLP 3 $19,840,250 Sichenzia Ross Ference LLP 3 $5,656,520 Proskauer Rose, LLP 2 $114,350,960 K&L Gates LLP 2 $97,661,001 Fasken Martineau Du Moulin, LLP 2 $65,250,000 Fangda Partners 2 $60,000,027

Legal counsel rankings exclude all 144-A Offerings, Equity Lines of Credit, At the Market Transactions, Rights Offerings, Bought Deals, and all PIPE transactions conducted by foreign issuers that trade in the U.S. on the OTC. Data is for closed and definitive agreement transactions reported as of 01/21/2020.

The 2019 U.S. At-the-Market (ATM) Market Sales Agent by Number of Transactions: Sales Agent Transaction Count Commitment Amount Jefferies & Company, Inc. 72 $16,226,344,010 B. Riley & Co. 50 $4,710,071,185 Wells Fargo Securities, LLC 31 $18,742,894,010 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 31 $17,726,812,053 Cowen and Company, LLC 31 $2,979,000,000 BMO Capital Markets Corp. 29 $11,479,350,470 J.P. Morgan Chase & Co. 28 $15,411,812,053 Citigroup Global Markets, Inc. 28 $15,385,273,952 Cantor Fitzgerald & Company 28 $2,011,500,000 Raymond James & Associates Inc. 25 $9,481,410,000 BTIG, LLC 23 $12,442,894,010 Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Inc. 23 $9,121,246,975 SunTrust Robinson Humphrey, Inc. 22 $9,310,000,000 H.C. Wainwright & Co., LLC 22 $707,186,470 Morgan Stanley 21 $12,671,234,010 RBC Capital Markets, Inc. 21 $11,902,074,010 JMP Securities LLC 19 $3,809,690,000 KeyBanc Capital Markets 18 $7,059,852,965 Barclays Capital, Inc. 17 $12,927,894,010 Goldman, Sachs & Co. 17 $10,352,273,952 Ladenburg Thalmann & Co., Inc. 16 $2,296,402,965 Capital One Securities 15 $6,909,852,965 Mizuho Securities Co., Limited 14 $9,147,746,975 Robert W. Baird & Co. 12 $6,377,894,010 SVB Leerink LLC 12 $830,000,000

Sales Agent rankings includes At the Market. Data is for closed and definitive agreement transactions reported as of 01/21/2020.

The 2019 U.S. Structured Equity Line Market SEL Investor League Table by Number of Transactions: Investor Transaction Count Commitment Amount Lincoln Park Capital 16 $269,000,000 Aspire Capital Partners, Inc. 14 $345,900,000 Oasis Capital LLC 10 $72,325,000 GHS Investments LLC 8 $40,650,000 Oscaleta Partners LLC 2 $20,000,000 Crown Bridge Partners, LLC 2 $15,000,000 TRITON FUNDS LLC 2 $4,000,000 Keystone Funds 1 $25,000,000 K&J Funds, LLC 1 $20,000,000 Scorpio Services Holding Limited 1 $15,000,000 Azure Capital Partners 1 $10,000,000 Cavalry Fund 1 $10,000,000 Peak One Opportunity Fund, L.P. 1 $10,000,000 Sea Otter Global Ventures, LLC 1 $10,000,000 White Lion Capital, LLC 1 $7,500,000 Green Coast Capital International SA 1 $5,000,000 Zesiger Capital Group, LLC 1 $2,400,000 Leviston Resources LLC 1 $1,250,000







SEL Investor rankings includes Structured Equity Lines. Data is for closed and definitive agreement transactions reported as of 01/21/2020.

