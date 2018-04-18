PlacementTracker Publishes Q1 2018 PIPE and Private Placement Markets League Tables

NEW YORK, April 18, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- PlacementTracker, the leading source for data and analysis to institutions in the PIPE and Private Placement markets, today announced the most active investment banks, investors, and law firms in the U.S. PIPE and Private Placement markets for Q1 2018.
A total of $9 billion was raised in 220 transactions throughout Q1 of 2018. Of this amount, 7 transactions totaling $393 million have been announced but not yet closed as of 04/12/2018. Deal volume declined slightly with a 1.78% decrease (224 deals in Q1 2017) but dollar volume increased 36% ($6.6 billion in Q1 2017).
Most Active Participants Include:
- H.C. Wainwright & Co., LLC as the most active placement agent
- Tortoise Capital Advisors, LLC as the most active institutional investor
- Schulte Roth & Zabel, LLP as the most active investor counsel
- Cooley LLP as the most active issuer counsel
- Goodwin Procter, LLP as the most active placement agent counsel
- Cantor Fitzgerald & Company as most active agent for At-the-Market (ATM) transactions
The Q1 2018 U.S. PIPE and Private Placement Markets
Investment Banking League Table by Number of Transactions:
Placement Agent Name
Transaction Count
Total Amount Placed
H.C. Wainwright & Co., LLC
28
$541,491,580
Roth Capital Partners, LLC
15
$542,561,539
Piper Jaffray & Co.
9
$274,400,222
Maxim Group LLC
9
$255,363,551
Jefferies & Company, Inc.
8
$511,349,999
Cowen and Company, LLC
8
$451,755,075
National Securities Corporation
8
$183,726,536
Ladenburg Thalmann & Co., Inc.
7
$356,209,960
SunTrust Robinson Humphrey, Inc.
5
$214,180,000
Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.
5
$205,735,000
Needham & Company, LLC
5
$195,210,035
Cantor Fitzgerald & Company
5
$185,700,001
Craig-Hallum Capital Group LLC
5
$162,183,321
Lake Street Capital Markets, LLC
5
$91,759,995
Evercore Group LLC
4
$592,155,000
Wedbush PacGrow Life Sciences
4
$263,009,999
Canaccord Genuity Inc. (US)
4
$156,375,011
Raymond James & Associates Inc.
4
$128,100,084
Chardan Capital Markets
4
$46,776,000
Laidlaw & Company (UK) Ltd.
4
$44,774,163
B. Riley & Co.
3
$204,999,952
Northland Securities, Inc.
3
$170,040,000
Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC
3
$154,400,000
William Blair & Company, LLC
3
$141,710,000
Palladium Capital Advisors, LLC
3
$136,371,527
Investment Banking rankings exclude all 144-A Offerings, Equity Lines of Credit, At the Market Transactions, Rights Offerings, Bought Deals, and all PIPE transactions conducted by foreign issuers that trade in the U.S. on the OTC. On transactions where an investment banking firm has acted solely as Financial Advisor, that transaction has been excluded from that firm's ranking. Co-agented transactions award full transaction credit to all agents participating (regardless of status of lead agent or co-agent). Data is for closed and definitive agreement transactions reported as of 04/12/2018.
The Q1 2018 U.S. PIPE and Private Placement Markets
Institutional Investor League Table by Number of Transactions:
Investor Name
Transaction Count
Total Amount Invested
Tortoise Capital Advisors, LLC
3
$135,001,000
Iroquois Capital L.P.
3
$2,085,000
Hudson Bay Capital Management LP
2
$30,000,000
Hunt Companies, Inc.
2
$8,375,000
Merida Capital Partners
2
$8,000,000
Sabby Management, LLC
2
$7,035,098
IntraCoastal Capital, LLC
2
$6,000,000
683 Capital Partners, LP
2
$5,300,000
Navios Maritime Holdings Inc.
2
$5,000,000
Chicago Venture Partners, L.P.
2
$3,263,354
New Enterprise Associates
2
$1,999,998
Lincoln Park Capital
2
$1,499,999
BVF, Inc.
2
$1,364,900
Brio Capital Management LLC
2
$800,000
Coliseum Capital Management, LLC
2
Not Disclosed
Galaxy Entertainment Group
1
$927,500,000
Zimmer Partners, LP
1
$850,000,000
EIG Capital, Ltd.
1
$420,664,074
Shell Midstream LP Holdings LLC
1
$300,000,006
Harbin Pharmaceutical Group Holding Co., Ltd
1
$300,000,000
Warburg Pincus, LLC
1
$300,000,000
Yum! Brands, Inc.
1
$200,000,000
Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited
1
$110,000,000
Värde Partners. Inc.
1
$100,000,000
FS Holdings Limited
1
$75,335,926
Investor rankings exclude all 144-A Offerings, Equity Lines of Credit, At the Market Transactions, Rights Offerings, Bought Deals, and all PIPE transactions conducted by foreign issuers that trade in the U.S. on the OTC. Investors classified as Corporate Investors and Insurance Companies have been excluded from this ranking. Data is for closed and definitive agreement transactions reported as of 04/12/2018.
The Q1 2018 U.S. PIPE and Private Placement Markets
Investor Counsel League Table by Number of Transactions:
Legal Counsel
Transaction Count
Total Amount Advised
Schulte Roth & Zabel, LLP
19
$452,404,088
Kirkland & Ellis
3
$950,000,000
Paul, Weiss, Rifkind, Wharton & Garrison
3
$15,717,967
Ropes & Gray
2
$1,011,600,000
McDermott, Will & Emery
2
$15,050,585
Kelley Drye & Warren LLP
2
$8,000,000
Sidley Austin LLP
1
$1,428,375,000
Mayer Brown LLP
1
$200,000,000
Clifford Chance US, LLP
1
$50,000,000
Wilson Sonsini Goodrich & Rosati
1
$30,514,967
Baker & McKenzie
1
$17,000,000
Hughes, Hubbard & Reed, LLP
1
$9,926,000
Curtis, Mallet-Provost, Colt & Mosie, LLP
1
$2,400,000
Legal counsel rankings exclude all 144-A Offerings, Equity Lines of Credit, At the Market Transactions, Rights Offerings, Bought Deals, and all PIPE transactions conducted by foreign issuers that trade in the U.S. on the OTC. Data is for closed and definitive agreement transactions reported as of 04/12/2018.
The Q1 2018 U.S. PIPE and Private Placement Markets
Issuer Counsel League Table by Number of Transactions:
Legal Counsel
Transaction Count
Total Amount Advised
Cooley LLP
9
$408,153,843
Goodwin Procter, LLP
5
$185,400,000
Mintz, Levin, Cohn, Ferris, Glovsky & Popeo, PC
5
$175,599,027
Alston & Bird, LLP
4
$119,580,001
Wilson Sonsini Goodrich & Rosati
4
$72,833,000
Sichenzia Ross Ference Kesner LLP
4
$42,098,000
Morgan, Lewis & Bockius, LLP
3
$198,526,003
Graubard Miller
3
$99,712,613
Davis Polk & Wardwell LLP
3
$91,049,993
Latham & Watkins, LLP
3
$78,567,640
Brownstein Hyatt Farber Schreck
3
$49,390,000
Mitchell, Silberberg & Knupp LLP
3
$41,122,502
Ellenoff Grossman & Schole LLP
3
$35,914,967
Haynes and Boone, LLP
3
$20,040,380
Jones Day
2
$1,011,600,000
Kirkland & Ellis
2
$220,000,000
Gibson, Dunn & Crutcher, LLP
2
$173,175,000
Greenberg Traurig, LLP
2
$116,850,000
Ropes & Gray
2
$105,000,000
K&L Gates LLP
2
$93,162,501
Hogan Lovells
2
$79,000,000
Gunderson Dettmer Stough Villeneuve Franklin & Hachigian, LLP
2
$46,325,016
Loeb & Loeb, LLP
2
$16,072,505
Sheppard, Mullin, Richter & Hampton, LLP
2
$8,740,000
Burns & Levinson, LLP
2
$5,200,001
Legal counsel rankings exclude all 144-A Offerings, Equity Lines of Credit, At the Market Transactions, Rights Offerings, Bought Deals, and all PIPE transactions conducted by foreign issuers that trade in the U.S. on the OTC. Data is for closed and definitive agreement transactions reported as of 04/12/2018.
The Q1 2018 U.S. PIPE and Private Placement Markets
Placement Agent Counsel League Table by Number of Transactions:
Legal Counsel
Transaction Count
Total Amount Advised
Goodwin Procter, LLP
8
$505,597,500
Cooley LLP
8
$368,000,005
Mintz, Levin, Cohn, Ferris, Glovsky & Popeo, PC
7
$231,375,083
Ellenoff Grossman & Schole LLP
6
$42,194,002
Latham & Watkins, LLP
4
$344,900,000
Sheppard, Mullin, Richter & Hampton, LLP
3
$15,774,156
Schiff Hardin & Waite
3
$12,524,671
Duane Morris, LLP
2
$143,799,952
Davis Polk & Wardwell
2
$89,000,000
Proskauer Rose, LLP
2
$80,050,035
McDermott, Will & Emery
2
$8,000,000
Cahill, Gordon & Reindel
1
$70,000,000
Davis Polk & Wardwell LLP
1
$59,570,000
Ropes & Gray
1
$37,375,000
Salley Bowes Harwardt LC
1
$30,000,000
Covington & Burling
1
$26,450,000
O'Melveny & Myers LLP
1
$25,990,000
Pillsbury Winthrop, LLP
1
$25,200,000
Kelley Drye & Warren LLP
1
$25,000,000
Nixon Peabody, LLP
1
$23,162,501
McGuireWoods, LLP
1
$20,010,000
Dechert, LLP
1
$20,000,001
DLA Piper
1
$20,000,000
Troutman Sanders, LLP
1
$14,000,008
Golenbock Eiseman Assor Bell & Peskoe
1
$12,937,500
Legal counsel rankings exclude all 144-A Offerings, Equity Lines of Credit, At the Market Transactions, Rights Offerings, Bought Deals, and all PIPE transactions conducted by foreign issuers that trade in the U.S. on the OTC. Data is for closed and definitive agreement transactions reported as of 04/12/2018.
The Q1 2018 U.S. At-the-Market (ATM) Market
Sales Agent by Number of Transactions:
Sales Agent
Transaction Count
Commitment Amount
Cantor Fitzgerald & Company
13
$1,310,740,000
B. Riley & Co.
9
$411,372,000
H.C. Wainwright & Co., LLC
8
$156,958,000
Bank of America Merrill Lynch
7
$3,673,470,629
Wells Fargo Securities, LLC
7
$5,202,959,652
Cowen and Company, LLC
6
$490,000,000
Jefferies & Company, Inc.
6
$1,412,000,000
RBC Capital Markets, Inc.
6
$2,787,000,000
J.P. Morgan Securities (Asia Pacific) Limited
6
$4,911,470,629
Barclays Capital, Inc.
5
$4,990,959,652
Goldman, Sachs & Co.
5
$3,750,000,000
Raymond James & Associates Inc.
5
$1,252,000,000
SunTrust Robinson Humphrey, Inc.
5
$1,662,000,000
J.P. Morgan Chase & Co.
4
$2,300,000,000
KeyBanc Capital Markets
4
$1,325,000,000
Ladenburg Thalmann & Co., Inc.
4
$310,000,000
Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc
4
$2,012,000,000
BTIG, LLC
3
$395,000,000
Capital One Securities
3
$637,000,000
Citigroup Global Markets, Inc.
3
$3,740,959,652
Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC
3
$2,250,000,000
Deutsche Bank Securities, Inc.
3
$1,750,000,000
JonesTrading Institutional Services LLC
3
$126,850,000
Stifel Nicolaus Weisel
3
$600,000,000
Citigroup Global Markets Limited
3
$2,250,000,000
Sales Agent rankings includes At the Market. Data is for closed and definitive agreement transactions reported as of 04/12/2018.
About PlacementTracker
PlacementTracker, part of the Business Intelligence Division of Informa PLC, is well recognized as the leading provider of research, data, and analytics covering the PIPE and Private Placement markets. PlacementTracker's dynamically updated League Tables are available online at: http://www.placementtracker.com/leaguetables.cfm.
About Informa PLC
Informa is a leading business intelligence, academic publishing, knowledge and events business, creating unique content and connectivity for customers all over the world. It is listed on the London Stock Exchange and is a member of the FTSE 100.
For more information, please visit the Financial Intelligence website.
Company Contact:
Suzanne Chaves
(617) 722-4622
suzanne.chaves@informa.com
www.PlacementTracker.com
