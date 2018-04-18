PlacementTracker Publishes Q1 2018 PIPE and Private Placement Markets League Tables

A total of $9 billion was raised in 220 transactions throughout Q1 of 2018. Of this amount, 7 transactions totaling $393 million have been announced but not yet closed as of 04/12/2018. Deal volume declined slightly with a 1.78% decrease (224 deals in Q1 2017) but dollar volume increased 36% ($6.6 billion in Q1 2017).

Most Active Participants Include:

H.C. Wainwright & Co., LLC as the most active placement agent

as the most active placement agent Tortoise Capital Advisors, LLC as the most active institutional investor

as the most active institutional investor Schulte Roth & Zabel, LLP as the most active investor counsel

as the most active investor counsel Cooley LLP as the most active issuer counsel

as the most active issuer counsel Goodwin Procter , LLP as the most active placement agent counsel

as the most active placement agent counsel Cantor Fitzgerald & Company as most active agent for At-the-Market (ATM) transactions

The Q1 2018 U.S. PIPE and Private Placement Markets Investment Banking League Table by Number of Transactions:





Placement Agent Name Transaction Count Total Amount Placed H.C. Wainwright & Co., LLC 28 $541,491,580 Roth Capital Partners, LLC 15 $542,561,539 Piper Jaffray & Co. 9 $274,400,222 Maxim Group LLC 9 $255,363,551 Jefferies & Company, Inc. 8 $511,349,999 Cowen and Company, LLC 8 $451,755,075 National Securities Corporation 8 $183,726,536 Ladenburg Thalmann & Co., Inc. 7 $356,209,960 SunTrust Robinson Humphrey, Inc. 5 $214,180,000 Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. 5 $205,735,000 Needham & Company, LLC 5 $195,210,035 Cantor Fitzgerald & Company 5 $185,700,001 Craig-Hallum Capital Group LLC 5 $162,183,321 Lake Street Capital Markets, LLC 5 $91,759,995 Evercore Group LLC 4 $592,155,000 Wedbush PacGrow Life Sciences 4 $263,009,999 Canaccord Genuity Inc. (US) 4 $156,375,011 Raymond James & Associates Inc. 4 $128,100,084 Chardan Capital Markets 4 $46,776,000 Laidlaw & Company (UK) Ltd. 4 $44,774,163 B. Riley & Co. 3 $204,999,952 Northland Securities, Inc. 3 $170,040,000 Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC 3 $154,400,000 William Blair & Company, LLC 3 $141,710,000 Palladium Capital Advisors, LLC 3 $136,371,527





Investment Banking rankings exclude all 144-A Offerings, Equity Lines of Credit, At the Market Transactions, Rights Offerings, Bought Deals, and all PIPE transactions conducted by foreign issuers that trade in the U.S. on the OTC. On transactions where an investment banking firm has acted solely as Financial Advisor, that transaction has been excluded from that firm's ranking. Co-agented transactions award full transaction credit to all agents participating (regardless of status of lead agent or co-agent). Data is for closed and definitive agreement transactions reported as of 04/12/2018.

The Q1 2018 U.S. PIPE and Private Placement Markets Institutional Investor League Table by Number of Transactions:





Investor Name Transaction Count Total Amount Invested Tortoise Capital Advisors, LLC 3 $135,001,000 Iroquois Capital L.P. 3 $2,085,000 Hudson Bay Capital Management LP 2 $30,000,000 Hunt Companies, Inc. 2 $8,375,000 Merida Capital Partners 2 $8,000,000 Sabby Management, LLC 2 $7,035,098 IntraCoastal Capital, LLC 2 $6,000,000 683 Capital Partners, LP 2 $5,300,000 Navios Maritime Holdings Inc. 2 $5,000,000 Chicago Venture Partners, L.P. 2 $3,263,354 New Enterprise Associates 2 $1,999,998 Lincoln Park Capital 2 $1,499,999 BVF, Inc. 2 $1,364,900 Brio Capital Management LLC 2 $800,000 Coliseum Capital Management, LLC 2 Not Disclosed Galaxy Entertainment Group 1 $927,500,000 Zimmer Partners, LP 1 $850,000,000 EIG Capital, Ltd. 1 $420,664,074 Shell Midstream LP Holdings LLC 1 $300,000,006 Harbin Pharmaceutical Group Holding Co., Ltd 1 $300,000,000 Warburg Pincus, LLC 1 $300,000,000 Yum! Brands, Inc. 1 $200,000,000 Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited 1 $110,000,000 Värde Partners. Inc. 1 $100,000,000 FS Holdings Limited 1 $75,335,926





Investor rankings exclude all 144-A Offerings, Equity Lines of Credit, At the Market Transactions, Rights Offerings, Bought Deals, and all PIPE transactions conducted by foreign issuers that trade in the U.S. on the OTC. Investors classified as Corporate Investors and Insurance Companies have been excluded from this ranking. Data is for closed and definitive agreement transactions reported as of 04/12/2018.

The Q1 2018 U.S. PIPE and Private Placement Markets Investor Counsel League Table by Number of Transactions:

Legal Counsel Transaction Count Total Amount Advised Schulte Roth & Zabel, LLP 19 $452,404,088 Kirkland & Ellis 3 $950,000,000 Paul, Weiss, Rifkind, Wharton & Garrison 3 $15,717,967 Ropes & Gray 2 $1,011,600,000 McDermott, Will & Emery 2 $15,050,585 Kelley Drye & Warren LLP 2 $8,000,000 Sidley Austin LLP 1 $1,428,375,000 Mayer Brown LLP 1 $200,000,000 Clifford Chance US, LLP 1 $50,000,000 Wilson Sonsini Goodrich & Rosati 1 $30,514,967 Baker & McKenzie 1 $17,000,000 Hughes, Hubbard & Reed, LLP 1 $9,926,000 Curtis, Mallet-Provost, Colt & Mosie, LLP 1 $2,400,000







Legal counsel rankings exclude all 144-A Offerings, Equity Lines of Credit, At the Market Transactions, Rights Offerings, Bought Deals, and all PIPE transactions conducted by foreign issuers that trade in the U.S. on the OTC. Data is for closed and definitive agreement transactions reported as of 04/12/2018.

The Q1 2018 U.S. PIPE and Private Placement Markets Issuer Counsel League Table by Number of Transactions:

Legal Counsel Transaction Count Total Amount Advised Cooley LLP 9 $408,153,843 Goodwin Procter, LLP 5 $185,400,000 Mintz, Levin, Cohn, Ferris, Glovsky & Popeo, PC 5 $175,599,027 Alston & Bird, LLP 4 $119,580,001 Wilson Sonsini Goodrich & Rosati 4 $72,833,000 Sichenzia Ross Ference Kesner LLP 4 $42,098,000 Morgan, Lewis & Bockius, LLP 3 $198,526,003 Graubard Miller 3 $99,712,613 Davis Polk & Wardwell LLP 3 $91,049,993 Latham & Watkins, LLP 3 $78,567,640 Brownstein Hyatt Farber Schreck 3 $49,390,000 Mitchell, Silberberg & Knupp LLP 3 $41,122,502 Ellenoff Grossman & Schole LLP 3 $35,914,967 Haynes and Boone, LLP 3 $20,040,380 Jones Day 2 $1,011,600,000 Kirkland & Ellis 2 $220,000,000 Gibson, Dunn & Crutcher, LLP 2 $173,175,000 Greenberg Traurig, LLP 2 $116,850,000 Ropes & Gray 2 $105,000,000 K&L Gates LLP 2 $93,162,501 Hogan Lovells 2 $79,000,000 Gunderson Dettmer Stough Villeneuve Franklin & Hachigian, LLP 2 $46,325,016 Loeb & Loeb, LLP 2 $16,072,505 Sheppard, Mullin, Richter & Hampton, LLP 2 $8,740,000 Burns & Levinson, LLP 2 $5,200,001











Legal counsel rankings exclude all 144-A Offerings, Equity Lines of Credit, At the Market Transactions, Rights Offerings, Bought Deals, and all PIPE transactions conducted by foreign issuers that trade in the U.S. on the OTC. Data is for closed and definitive agreement transactions reported as of 04/12/2018.

The Q1 2018 U.S. PIPE and Private Placement Markets Placement Agent Counsel League Table by Number of Transactions:

Legal Counsel Transaction Count Total Amount Advised Goodwin Procter, LLP 8 $505,597,500 Cooley LLP 8 $368,000,005 Mintz, Levin, Cohn, Ferris, Glovsky & Popeo, PC 7 $231,375,083 Ellenoff Grossman & Schole LLP 6 $42,194,002 Latham & Watkins, LLP 4 $344,900,000 Sheppard, Mullin, Richter & Hampton, LLP 3 $15,774,156 Schiff Hardin & Waite 3 $12,524,671 Duane Morris, LLP 2 $143,799,952 Davis Polk & Wardwell 2 $89,000,000 Proskauer Rose, LLP 2 $80,050,035 McDermott, Will & Emery 2 $8,000,000 Cahill, Gordon & Reindel 1 $70,000,000 Davis Polk & Wardwell LLP 1 $59,570,000 Ropes & Gray 1 $37,375,000 Salley Bowes Harwardt LC 1 $30,000,000 Covington & Burling 1 $26,450,000 O'Melveny & Myers LLP 1 $25,990,000 Pillsbury Winthrop, LLP 1 $25,200,000 Kelley Drye & Warren LLP 1 $25,000,000 Nixon Peabody, LLP 1 $23,162,501 McGuireWoods, LLP 1 $20,010,000 Dechert, LLP 1 $20,000,001 DLA Piper 1 $20,000,000 Troutman Sanders, LLP 1 $14,000,008 Golenbock Eiseman Assor Bell & Peskoe 1 $12,937,500





Legal counsel rankings exclude all 144-A Offerings, Equity Lines of Credit, At the Market Transactions, Rights Offerings, Bought Deals, and all PIPE transactions conducted by foreign issuers that trade in the U.S. on the OTC. Data is for closed and definitive agreement transactions reported as of 04/12/2018.

The Q1 2018 U.S. At-the-Market (ATM) Market Sales Agent by Number of Transactions:

Sales Agent Transaction Count Commitment Amount Cantor Fitzgerald & Company 13 $1,310,740,000 B. Riley & Co. 9 $411,372,000 H.C. Wainwright & Co., LLC 8 $156,958,000 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 7 $3,673,470,629 Wells Fargo Securities, LLC 7 $5,202,959,652 Cowen and Company, LLC 6 $490,000,000 Jefferies & Company, Inc. 6 $1,412,000,000 RBC Capital Markets, Inc. 6 $2,787,000,000 J.P. Morgan Securities (Asia Pacific) Limited 6 $4,911,470,629 Barclays Capital, Inc. 5 $4,990,959,652 Goldman, Sachs & Co. 5 $3,750,000,000 Raymond James & Associates Inc. 5 $1,252,000,000 SunTrust Robinson Humphrey, Inc. 5 $1,662,000,000 J.P. Morgan Chase & Co. 4 $2,300,000,000 KeyBanc Capital Markets 4 $1,325,000,000 Ladenburg Thalmann & Co., Inc. 4 $310,000,000 Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc 4 $2,012,000,000 BTIG, LLC 3 $395,000,000 Capital One Securities 3 $637,000,000 Citigroup Global Markets, Inc. 3 $3,740,959,652 Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC 3 $2,250,000,000 Deutsche Bank Securities, Inc. 3 $1,750,000,000 JonesTrading Institutional Services LLC 3 $126,850,000 Stifel Nicolaus Weisel 3 $600,000,000 Citigroup Global Markets Limited 3 $2,250,000,000





Sales Agent rankings includes At the Market. Data is for closed and definitive agreement transactions reported as of 04/12/2018.

