PlacementTracker Publishes Q1 2018 PIPE and Private Placement Markets League Tables

NEW YORK, April 18, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- PlacementTracker, the leading source for data and analysis to institutions in the PIPE and Private Placement markets, today announced the most active investment banks, investors, and law firms in the U.S. PIPE and Private Placement markets for Q1 2018.

A total of $9 billion was raised in 220 transactions throughout Q1 of 2018. Of this amount, 7 transactions totaling $393 million have been announced but not yet closed as of 04/12/2018.  Deal volume declined slightly with a 1.78% decrease (224 deals in Q1 2017) but dollar volume increased 36% ($6.6 billion in Q1 2017).

We congratulate all of the active members of the private placement community, many of whom are long-time clients of PlacementTracker.  We are dedicated to providing access to the very best data and analytics available in our industry.

Most Active Participants Include:

  • H.C. Wainwright & Co., LLC as the most active placement agent
  • Tortoise Capital Advisors, LLC as the most active institutional investor
  • Schulte Roth & Zabel, LLP as the most active investor counsel
  • Cooley LLP as the most active issuer counsel
  • Goodwin Procter, LLP as the most active placement agent counsel
  • Cantor Fitzgerald & Company as most active agent for At-the-Market (ATM) transactions

The Q1 2018 U.S. PIPE and Private Placement Markets

Investment Banking League Table by Number of Transactions:



Placement Agent Name

Transaction Count

Total Amount Placed

H.C. Wainwright & Co., LLC

28

$541,491,580

Roth Capital Partners, LLC

15

$542,561,539

Piper Jaffray & Co.

9

$274,400,222

Maxim Group LLC

9

$255,363,551

Jefferies & Company, Inc.

8

$511,349,999

Cowen and Company, LLC

8

$451,755,075

National Securities Corporation

8

$183,726,536

Ladenburg Thalmann & Co., Inc.

7

$356,209,960

SunTrust Robinson Humphrey, Inc.

5

$214,180,000

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

5

$205,735,000

Needham & Company, LLC

5

$195,210,035

Cantor Fitzgerald & Company

5

$185,700,001

Craig-Hallum Capital Group LLC

5

$162,183,321

Lake Street Capital Markets, LLC

5

$91,759,995

Evercore Group LLC

4

$592,155,000

Wedbush PacGrow Life Sciences

4

$263,009,999

Canaccord Genuity Inc. (US)

4

$156,375,011

Raymond James & Associates Inc.

4

$128,100,084

Chardan Capital Markets

4

$46,776,000

Laidlaw & Company (UK) Ltd.

4

$44,774,163

B. Riley & Co.

3

$204,999,952

Northland Securities, Inc.

3

$170,040,000

Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC

3

$154,400,000

William Blair & Company, LLC

3

$141,710,000

Palladium Capital Advisors, LLC

3

$136,371,527



Investment Banking rankings exclude all 144-A Offerings, Equity Lines of Credit, At the Market Transactions, Rights Offerings, Bought Deals, and all PIPE transactions conducted by foreign issuers that trade in the U.S. on the OTC.  On transactions where an investment banking firm has acted solely as Financial Advisor, that transaction has been excluded from that firm's ranking.  Co-agented transactions award full transaction credit to all agents participating (regardless of status of lead agent or co-agent).  Data is for closed and definitive agreement transactions reported as of 04/12/2018.

The Q1 2018 U.S. PIPE and Private Placement Markets

Institutional Investor League Table by Number of Transactions:



Investor Name

Transaction Count

   Total Amount Invested

Tortoise Capital Advisors, LLC

3

$135,001,000

Iroquois Capital L.P.

3

$2,085,000

Hudson Bay Capital Management LP

2

$30,000,000

Hunt Companies, Inc.

2

$8,375,000

Merida Capital Partners

2

$8,000,000

Sabby Management, LLC

2

$7,035,098

IntraCoastal Capital, LLC

2

$6,000,000

683 Capital Partners, LP

2

$5,300,000

Navios Maritime Holdings Inc.

2

$5,000,000

Chicago Venture Partners, L.P.

2

$3,263,354

New Enterprise Associates

2

$1,999,998

Lincoln Park Capital

2

$1,499,999

BVF, Inc.

2

$1,364,900

Brio Capital Management LLC

2

$800,000

Coliseum Capital Management, LLC

2

Not Disclosed

Galaxy Entertainment Group

1

$927,500,000

Zimmer Partners, LP

1

$850,000,000

EIG Capital, Ltd.

1

$420,664,074

Shell Midstream LP Holdings LLC

1

$300,000,006

Harbin Pharmaceutical Group Holding Co., Ltd

1

$300,000,000

Warburg Pincus, LLC

1

$300,000,000

Yum! Brands, Inc.

1

$200,000,000

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited

1

$110,000,000

Värde Partners. Inc.

1

$100,000,000

FS Holdings Limited

1

$75,335,926



Investor rankings exclude all 144-A Offerings, Equity Lines of Credit, At the Market Transactions, Rights Offerings, Bought Deals, and all PIPE transactions conducted by foreign issuers that trade in the U.S. on the OTC.  Investors classified as Corporate Investors and Insurance Companies have been excluded from this ranking.  Data is for closed and definitive agreement transactions reported as of 04/12/2018.

The Q1 2018 U.S. PIPE and Private Placement Markets

Investor Counsel League Table by Number of Transactions:

 

Legal Counsel

Transaction Count

Total Amount Advised

Schulte Roth & Zabel, LLP

19

$452,404,088

Kirkland & Ellis

3

$950,000,000

Paul, Weiss, Rifkind, Wharton & Garrison

3

$15,717,967

Ropes & Gray

2

$1,011,600,000

McDermott, Will & Emery

2

$15,050,585

Kelley Drye & Warren LLP

2

$8,000,000

Sidley Austin LLP

1

$1,428,375,000

Mayer Brown LLP

1

$200,000,000

Clifford Chance US, LLP

1

$50,000,000

Wilson Sonsini Goodrich & Rosati

1

$30,514,967

Baker & McKenzie

1

$17,000,000

Hughes, Hubbard & Reed, LLP

1

$9,926,000

Curtis, Mallet-Provost, Colt & Mosie, LLP

1

$2,400,000




Legal counsel rankings exclude all 144-A Offerings, Equity Lines of Credit, At the Market Transactions, Rights Offerings, Bought Deals, and all PIPE transactions conducted by foreign issuers that trade in the U.S. on the OTC.  Data is for closed and definitive agreement transactions reported as of 04/12/2018.

The Q1 2018 U.S. PIPE and Private Placement Markets

Issuer Counsel League Table by Number of Transactions:

 

Legal Counsel

Transaction Count

 

Total Amount Advised

Cooley LLP

9

$408,153,843

Goodwin Procter, LLP

5

$185,400,000

Mintz, Levin, Cohn, Ferris, Glovsky & Popeo, PC

5

$175,599,027

Alston & Bird, LLP

4

$119,580,001

Wilson Sonsini Goodrich & Rosati

4

$72,833,000

Sichenzia Ross Ference Kesner LLP

4

$42,098,000

Morgan, Lewis & Bockius, LLP

3

$198,526,003

Graubard Miller

3

$99,712,613

Davis Polk & Wardwell LLP

3

$91,049,993

Latham & Watkins, LLP

3

$78,567,640

Brownstein Hyatt Farber Schreck

3

$49,390,000

Mitchell, Silberberg & Knupp LLP

3

$41,122,502

Ellenoff Grossman & Schole LLP

3

$35,914,967

Haynes and Boone, LLP

3

$20,040,380

Jones Day

2

$1,011,600,000

Kirkland & Ellis

2

$220,000,000

Gibson, Dunn & Crutcher, LLP

2

$173,175,000

Greenberg Traurig, LLP

2

$116,850,000

Ropes & Gray

2

$105,000,000

K&L Gates LLP

2

$93,162,501

Hogan Lovells

2

$79,000,000

Gunderson Dettmer Stough Villeneuve Franklin & Hachigian, LLP

2

$46,325,016

Loeb & Loeb, LLP

2

$16,072,505

Sheppard, Mullin, Richter & Hampton, LLP

2

$8,740,000

Burns & Levinson, LLP

2

$5,200,001






Legal counsel rankings exclude all 144-A Offerings, Equity Lines of Credit, At the Market Transactions, Rights Offerings, Bought Deals, and all PIPE transactions conducted by foreign issuers that trade in the U.S. on the OTC.  Data is for closed and definitive agreement transactions reported as of 04/12/2018.

The Q1 2018 U.S. PIPE and Private Placement Markets

Placement Agent Counsel League Table by Number of Transactions:

Legal Counsel

Transaction Count

   Total Amount Advised

Goodwin Procter, LLP

8

$505,597,500

Cooley LLP

8

$368,000,005

Mintz, Levin, Cohn, Ferris, Glovsky & Popeo, PC

7

$231,375,083

Ellenoff Grossman & Schole LLP

6

$42,194,002

Latham & Watkins, LLP

4

$344,900,000

Sheppard, Mullin, Richter & Hampton, LLP

3

$15,774,156

Schiff Hardin & Waite

3

$12,524,671

Duane Morris, LLP

2

$143,799,952

Davis Polk & Wardwell

2

$89,000,000

Proskauer Rose, LLP

2

$80,050,035

McDermott, Will & Emery

2

$8,000,000

Cahill, Gordon & Reindel

1

$70,000,000

Davis Polk & Wardwell LLP

1

$59,570,000

Ropes & Gray

1

$37,375,000

Salley Bowes Harwardt LC

1

$30,000,000

Covington & Burling

1

$26,450,000

O'Melveny & Myers LLP

1

$25,990,000

Pillsbury Winthrop, LLP

1

$25,200,000

Kelley Drye & Warren LLP

1

$25,000,000

Nixon Peabody, LLP

1

$23,162,501

McGuireWoods, LLP

1

$20,010,000

Dechert, LLP

1

$20,000,001

DLA Piper

1

$20,000,000

Troutman Sanders, LLP

1

$14,000,008

Golenbock Eiseman Assor Bell & Peskoe

1

$12,937,500



Legal counsel rankings exclude all 144-A Offerings, Equity Lines of Credit, At the Market Transactions, Rights Offerings, Bought Deals, and all PIPE transactions conducted by foreign issuers that trade in the U.S. on the OTC.  Data is for closed and definitive agreement transactions reported as of 04/12/2018.

The Q1 2018 U.S. At-the-Market (ATM) Market

Sales Agent by Number of Transactions:

Sales Agent

Transaction Count

   Commitment Amount

Cantor Fitzgerald & Company

13

$1,310,740,000

B. Riley & Co.

9

$411,372,000

H.C. Wainwright & Co., LLC

8

$156,958,000

Bank of America Merrill Lynch

7

$3,673,470,629

Wells Fargo Securities, LLC

7

$5,202,959,652

Cowen and Company, LLC

6

$490,000,000

Jefferies & Company, Inc.

6

$1,412,000,000

RBC Capital Markets, Inc.

6

$2,787,000,000

J.P. Morgan Securities (Asia Pacific) Limited

6

$4,911,470,629

Barclays Capital, Inc.

5

$4,990,959,652

Goldman, Sachs & Co.

5

$3,750,000,000

Raymond James & Associates Inc.

5

$1,252,000,000

SunTrust Robinson Humphrey, Inc.

5

$1,662,000,000

J.P. Morgan Chase & Co.

4

$2,300,000,000

KeyBanc Capital Markets

4

$1,325,000,000

Ladenburg Thalmann & Co., Inc.

4

$310,000,000

Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc

4

$2,012,000,000

BTIG, LLC

3

$395,000,000

Capital One Securities

3

$637,000,000

Citigroup Global Markets, Inc.

3

$3,740,959,652

Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC

3

$2,250,000,000

Deutsche Bank Securities, Inc.

3

$1,750,000,000

JonesTrading Institutional Services LLC

3

$126,850,000

Stifel Nicolaus Weisel

3

$600,000,000

Citigroup Global Markets Limited

3

$2,250,000,000



Sales Agent rankings includes At the Market.  Data is for closed and definitive agreement transactions reported as of 04/12/2018.

About PlacementTracker
PlacementTracker, part of the Business Intelligence Division of Informa PLC, is well recognized as the leading provider of research, data, and analytics covering the PIPE and Private Placement markets.  PlacementTracker's dynamically updated League Tables are available online at: http://www.placementtracker.com/leaguetables.cfm.

About Informa PLC

Informa is a leading business intelligence, academic publishing, knowledge and events business, creating unique content and connectivity for customers all over the world. It is listed on the London Stock Exchange and is a member of the FTSE 100.

For more information, please visit the Financial Intelligence website.

Company Contact:
Suzanne Chaves
(617) 722-4622
suzanne.chaves@informa.com
www.PlacementTracker.com

