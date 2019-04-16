PlacementTracker Publishes Q1 2019 PIPE and Private Placement Markets League Tables

NEW YORK, April 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- PlacementTracker, the leading source for data and analysis to institutions in the PIPE and Private Placement markets, today announced the most active investment banks, investors, and law firms in the U.S. PIPE and Private Placement markets for Q1 2019.

A total of $5.4 billion was raised in 235 transactions throughout Q1 of 2019. Of this amount, 1 transaction totaling $25 million has been announced but not yet closed as of 04/15/2019. Deal volume increased by 5% (223 deals in 2018) but dollar volume decreased 30% ($7.7 billion in 2018).

We congratulate all the active members of the private placement community, many of whom are long-time clients of PlacementTracker. We are dedicated to providing access to the very best data and analytics available in our industry.

Most Active Participants Include:

H.C. Wainwright & Co., LLC as the most active placement agent

as the most active placement agent Iliad Management as the most active institutional investor

as the most active institutional investor Cooley LLP as the most active issuer counsel

as the most active issuer counsel Schulte Roth & Zabel, LLP as the most active investor counsel

as the most active investor counsel Ellenoff Grossman & Schole LLP as the most active placement agent counsel

The Q1 2019 U.S. PIPE and Private Placement Markets Investment Banking League Table by Number of Transactions:

Placement Agent Name Transaction Count Total Amount Placed H.C. Wainwright & Co., LLC 35 $578,651,111 Maxim Group LLC 11 $68,463,250 Roth Capital Partners, LLC 10 $237,550,548 Cowen and Company, LLC 9 $472,787,512 Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. 8 $224,540,250 Ladenburg Thalmann & Co., Inc. 8 $117,920,106 Cantor Fitzgerald & Company 6 $295,502,895 Citigroup Global Markets Limited 5 $519,799,956 A.G.P./Alliance Global Partners 5 $113,448,859 JMP Securities LLC 5 $99,477,806 Chardan Capital Markets 5 $94,055,304 Benchmark Company, LLC (The) 5 $93,900,005 Jefferies & Company, Inc. 4 $362,890,250 Piper Jaffray & Co. 4 $125,024,982 Craig-Hallum Capital Group LLC 4 $49,596,077 National Securities Corporation 4 $30,803,460 Dawson James Securities, Inc. 4 $13,600,120 RBC Capital Markets, Inc. 3 $810,197,354 Wedbush PacGrow 3 $270,250,000 SVB Leerink LLC 3 $267,849,995 Evercore Group LLC 3 $257,933,513 Barclays Capital, Inc. 3 $223,982,336 Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Inc. 3 $181,216,375 Raymond James & Associates Inc. 3 $143,054,899 Canaccord Genuity Inc. (US) 3 $53,011,500





Investment Banking rankings exclude all 144-A Offerings, Equity Lines of Credit, At the Market Transactions, Rights Offerings, Bought Deals, and all PIPE transactions conducted by foreign issuers that trade in the U.S. on the OTC. On transactions where an investment banking firm has acted solely as Financial Advisor, that transaction has been excluded from that firm's ranking. Co-agented transactions award full transaction credit to all agents participating (regardless of status of lead agent or co-agent). Data is for closed and definitive agreement transactions reported as of 04/15/2019.

The Q1 2019 U.S. PIPE and Private Placement Markets Institutional Investor League Table by Number of Transactions:

Investor Name Transaction Count Total Amount Invested Iliad Management, LLC 3 $9,000,000 Johnson & Johnson, Inc. (NYSE: JNJ) 2 $239,995,298 Hercules Capital, Inc. (NASDAQ: HTGC) 2 $100,000,000 TRUE WIND CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, L.P. 2 $100,000,000 Stagwell Group(The) 2 $99,999,999 Prudential Securities Incorporated 2 $46,540,000 Perceptive Advisors, LLC 2 $25,836,880 Prudential Capital Group 2 $23,010,000 Wellington Management Company LLP 2 $20,000,000 OrbiMed Advisors, LLC 2 $16,855,375 BVF, Inc. 2 $15,000,000 Froley Revy Investment Company, Inc. 2 $10,450,000 683 Capital Partners, LP 2 $6,370,240 LH Financial Services Corporation 2 $2,052,224 ADEC Private Equity Investments, LLC 2 $2,000,000 Harbor Gates Capital, LLC 2 $1,150,000 Canada Pension Plan Investment Board 1 $749,907,109 Investa Wahana Group 1 $200,000,000 Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Company, LP (KKR) 1 $170,000,000 Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China 1 $150,000,000 Ramius LLC 1 $129,200,000 Merlin Partners, LP 1 $100,000,000 CVR Energy, Inc. 1 $60,375,000 Starboard Value LP 1 $41,000,000 New York Life Insurance Company 1 $40,000,000

Investor rankings exclude all 144-A Offerings, Equity Lines of Credit, At the Market Transactions, Rights Offerings, Bought Deals, and all PIPE transactions conducted by foreign issuers that trade in the U.S. on the OTC. Investors classified as Corporate Investors and Insurance Companies have been excluded from this ranking. Data is for closed and definitive agreement transactions reported as of 04/15/2019.

The Q1 2019 U.S. PIPE and Private Placement Markets Issuer Counsel League Table by Number of Transactions:

Legal Counsel Transaction Count Total Amount Advised Cooley LLP 13 $378,985,241 Mintz, Levin, Cohn, Ferris, Glovsky & Popeo, PC 7 $191,235,378 Lowenstein Sandler LLP 7 $86,493,490 Wilmer Cutler Pickering Hale & Dorr, LLP 6 $452,467,500 Goodwin Procter, LLP 6 $82,386,385 Latham & Watkins, LLP 5 $165,000,008 Graubard Miller 5 $17,100,000 Hogan Lovells 4 $306,130,350 Morgan, Lewis & Bockius, LLP 4 $109,838,976 Simpson Thacher Bartlett, LLP 3 $849,907,108 Disclosure Law Group 3 $23,727,500 Winstead PC 3 $21,335,015 Haynes and Boone, LLP 3 $17,120,508 Akin, Gump, Strauss, Hauer & Feld, LLP 2 $315,463,505 Baker Botts, LLP 2 $100,000,000 Ropes & Gray 2 $98,950,000 TroyGould PC 2 $48,009,995 Nelson Mullins Riley & Scarborough, LLP 2 $43,400,000 Fenwick & West, LLP 2 $28,928,048 Reed Smith, LLP 2 $25,500,000 Ellenoff Grossman & Schole LLP 2 $20,918,337 Olshan Frome Wolosky LLP 2 $16,000,000 Greenberg Traurig, LLP 2 $15,265,833 Baker & McKenzie 2 $15,000,000 Smith, Anderson, Blount, Dorsett, Mitchell & Jernigan, LLP 2 $14,999,999

Legal counsel rankings exclude all 144-A Offerings, Equity Lines of Credit, At the Market Transactions, Rights Offerings, Bought Deals, and all PIPE transactions conducted by foreign issuers that trade in the U.S. on the OTC. Data is for closed and definitive agreement transactions reported as of 04/15/2019.

The Q1 2019 U.S. PIPE and Private Placement Markets Investor Counsel League Table by Number of Transactions:

Legal Counsel Transaction Count Total Amount Advised Schulte Roth & Zabel, LLP 17 $457,349,995 Hansen Black Anderson Ashcraft PLLC 4 $14,000,000 Simpson Thacher Bartlett, LLP 2 $100,000,000 Harris, Wiltshire & Grannis LLP 2 $99,999,999 K&L Gates LLP 2 $23,000,000 Thompson & Hine, LLP 2 $12,000,000 Kelley Drye & Warren LLP 2 $8,750,000 Sullivan & Cromwell 1 $749,907,109 Latham & Watkins, LLP 1 $100,000,000 Schiff Hardin, LLP 1 $100,000,000 Pillsbury, Winthrop, Shaw & Pittman, LLP 1 $80,000,000 Norton Rose Fulbright 1 $37,500,000 Cleary, Gottlieb, Steen & Hamilton 1 $30,000,000 Eversheds Sutherland (US) LLP, 1 $24,900,000 Chapman & Cutler, LLP 1 $20,000,000 Paul Hastings LLP 1 $19,999,995 Lowenstein Sandler LLP 1 $15,000,000 Gracin & Marlow LLP 1 $10,227,500 Baker & Hostetler, LLP 1 $6,175,000 Morgan, Lewis & Bockius, LLP 1 $4,000,000 Greenberg Traurig, LLP 1 $2,350,000

Legal counsel rankings exclude all 144-A Offerings, Equity Lines of Credit, At the Market Transactions, Rights Offerings, Bought Deals, and all PIPE transactions conducted by foreign issuers that trade in the U.S. on the OTC. Data is for closed and definitive agreement transactions reported as of 04/15/2019.

The Q1 2019 U.S. PIPE and Private Placement Markets Placement Agent Counsel League Table by Number of Transactions:

Legal Counsel Transaction Count Total Amount Advised Ellenoff Grossman & Schole LLP 16 $130,711,885 Goodwin Procter, LLP 11 $285,126,158 Lowenstein Sandler LLP 7 $63,609,602 Cooley LLP 5 $338,618,337 Mintz, Levin, Cohn, Ferris, Glovsky & Popeo, PC 4 $168,523,874 Haynes and Boone, LLP 4 $19,985,451 White & Case, LLP 3 $178,700,350 Latham & Watkins, LLP 3 $148,499,956 Stikeman Elliott LLP 3 $21,500,000 Harter Secrest & Emery LLP 3 $19,840,250 Duane Morris, LLP 2 $59,199,998 Covington & Burling 2 $43,290,250 Morgan, Lewis & Bockius, LLP 2 $15,000,000 Blake, Cassels & Graydon LLP 2 $15,000,000 Proskauer Rose, LLP 1 $105,167,500 Fasken Martineau Du Moulin, LLP 1 $25,000,000 Stradling, Yocca, Carlson & Rauth, PC 1 $22,000,000 Davis Polk & Wardwell LLP 1 $20,000,000 Wilson Sonsini Goodrich & Rosati 1 $19,999,995 Gornitzky & Co. 1 $15,400,000 Golenbock Eiseman Assor Bell & Peskoe 1 $9,832,500 Sheppard, Mullin, Richter & Hampton, LLP 1 $8,499,996 McGuireWoods, LLP 1 $7,084,575 Gracin & Marlow LLP 1 $6,150,000 McDermott, Will & Emery 1 $3,000,000

Legal counsel rankings exclude all 144-A Offerings, Equity Lines of Credit, At the Market Transactions, Rights Offerings, Bought Deals, and all PIPE transactions conducted by foreign issuers that trade in the U.S. on the OTC. Data is for closed and definitive agreement transactions reported as of 04/15/2019.

About PlacementTracker

PlacementTracker, part of the Business Intelligence Division of Informa PLC, is well recognized as the leading provider of research, data, and analytics covering the PIPE and Private Placement markets. PlacementTracker's dynamically updated League Tables are available online at: http://www.placementtracker.com/leaguetables.cfm.

About Informa Financial Intelligence

Financial Intelligence, part of the Informa Intelligence Division of Informa plc, is a leading provider of products and services helping financial institutions around the world cut through the noise and take decisive action. Informa Financial Intelligence's solutions provide unparalleled insight into market opportunity, competitive performance and customer segment behavioral patterns and performance through specialized industry research, intelligence, and insight. For more information, please visit https://financialintelligence.informa.com.

Company Contact:

Suzanne Chaves

(617) 722-4622

suzanne.chaves@informa.com

www.PlacementTracker.com

SOURCE PlacementTracker

Related Links

http://www.placementtracker.com

