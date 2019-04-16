PlacementTracker Publishes Q1 2019 PIPE and Private Placement Markets League Tables

NEW YORK, April 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- PlacementTracker, the leading source for data and analysis to institutions in the PIPE and Private Placement markets, today announced the most active investment banks, investors, and law firms in the U.S. PIPE and Private Placement markets for Q1 2019.

A total of $5.4 billion was raised in 235 transactions throughout Q1 of 2019. Of this amount, 1 transaction totaling $25 million has been announced but not yet closed as of 04/15/2019.  Deal volume increased by 5% (223 deals in 2018) but dollar volume decreased 30% ($7.7 billion in 2018).

We congratulate all the active members of the private placement community, many of whom are long-time clients of PlacementTracker.  We are dedicated to providing access to the very best data and analytics available in our industry.

Most Active Participants Include:

  • H.C. Wainwright & Co., LLC as the most active placement agent
  • Iliad Management as the most active institutional investor
  • Cooley LLP as the most active issuer counsel
  • Schulte Roth & Zabel, LLP as the most active investor counsel
  • Ellenoff Grossman & Schole LLP as the most active placement agent counsel

The Q1 2019 U.S. PIPE and Private Placement Markets

Investment Banking League Table by Number of Transactions:

Placement Agent Name

Transaction Count

Total Amount Placed

H.C. Wainwright & Co., LLC

35

$578,651,111

Maxim Group LLC

11

$68,463,250

Roth Capital Partners, LLC

10

$237,550,548

Cowen and Company, LLC

9

$472,787,512

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

8

$224,540,250

Ladenburg Thalmann & Co., Inc.

8

$117,920,106

Cantor Fitzgerald & Company

6

$295,502,895

Citigroup Global Markets Limited

5

$519,799,956

A.G.P./Alliance Global Partners

5

$113,448,859

JMP Securities LLC

5

$99,477,806

Chardan Capital Markets

5

$94,055,304

Benchmark Company, LLC (The)

5

$93,900,005

Jefferies & Company, Inc.

4

$362,890,250

Piper Jaffray & Co.

4

$125,024,982

Craig-Hallum Capital Group LLC

4

$49,596,077

National Securities Corporation

4

$30,803,460

Dawson James Securities, Inc.

4

$13,600,120

RBC Capital Markets, Inc.

3

$810,197,354

Wedbush PacGrow

3

$270,250,000

SVB Leerink LLC

3

$267,849,995

Evercore Group LLC

3

$257,933,513

Barclays Capital, Inc.

3

$223,982,336

Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Inc.

3

$181,216,375

Raymond James & Associates Inc.

3

$143,054,899

Canaccord Genuity Inc. (US)

3

$53,011,500



Investment Banking rankings exclude all 144-A Offerings, Equity Lines of Credit, At the Market Transactions, Rights Offerings, Bought Deals, and all PIPE transactions conducted by foreign issuers that trade in the U.S. on the OTC.  On transactions where an investment banking firm has acted solely as Financial Advisor, that transaction has been excluded from that firm's ranking.  Co-agented transactions award full transaction credit to all agents participating (regardless of status of lead agent or co-agent).  Data is for closed and definitive agreement transactions reported as of 04/15/2019.

The Q1 2019 U.S. PIPE and Private Placement Markets

Institutional Investor League Table by Number of Transactions:

Investor Name

Transaction Count

    Total Amount Invested

Iliad Management, LLC

3

$9,000,000

Johnson & Johnson, Inc. (NYSE: JNJ)

2

$239,995,298

Hercules Capital, Inc. (NASDAQ: HTGC)

2

$100,000,000

TRUE WIND CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, L.P.

2

$100,000,000

Stagwell Group(The)

2

$99,999,999

Prudential Securities Incorporated

2

$46,540,000

Perceptive Advisors, LLC

2

$25,836,880

Prudential Capital Group

2

$23,010,000

Wellington Management Company LLP

2

$20,000,000

OrbiMed Advisors, LLC

2

$16,855,375

BVF, Inc.

2

$15,000,000

Froley Revy Investment Company, Inc.

2

$10,450,000

683 Capital Partners, LP

2

$6,370,240

LH Financial Services Corporation

2

$2,052,224

ADEC Private Equity Investments, LLC

2

$2,000,000

Harbor Gates Capital, LLC

2

$1,150,000

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board

1

$749,907,109

Investa Wahana Group

1

$200,000,000

Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Company, LP (KKR)

1

$170,000,000

Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China

1

$150,000,000

Ramius LLC

1

$129,200,000

Merlin Partners, LP

1

$100,000,000

CVR Energy, Inc.

1

$60,375,000

Starboard Value LP

1

$41,000,000

New York Life Insurance Company

1

$40,000,000

Investor rankings exclude all 144-A Offerings, Equity Lines of Credit, At the Market Transactions, Rights Offerings, Bought Deals, and all PIPE transactions conducted by foreign issuers that trade in the U.S. on the OTC.  Investors classified as Corporate Investors and Insurance Companies have been excluded from this ranking.  Data is for closed and definitive agreement transactions reported as of 04/15/2019.

The Q1 2019 U.S. PIPE and Private Placement Markets

Issuer Counsel League Table by Number of Transactions:

Legal Counsel

Transaction Count

    Total Amount Advised

Cooley LLP

13

$378,985,241

Mintz, Levin, Cohn, Ferris, Glovsky & Popeo, PC

7

$191,235,378

Lowenstein Sandler LLP

7

$86,493,490

Wilmer Cutler Pickering Hale & Dorr, LLP

6

$452,467,500

Goodwin Procter, LLP

6

$82,386,385

Latham & Watkins, LLP

5

$165,000,008

Graubard Miller

5

$17,100,000

Hogan Lovells

4

$306,130,350

Morgan, Lewis & Bockius, LLP

4

$109,838,976

Simpson Thacher Bartlett, LLP

3

$849,907,108

Disclosure Law Group

3

$23,727,500

Winstead PC

3

$21,335,015

Haynes and Boone, LLP

3

$17,120,508

Akin, Gump, Strauss, Hauer & Feld, LLP

2

$315,463,505

Baker Botts, LLP

2

$100,000,000

Ropes & Gray

2

$98,950,000

TroyGould PC

2

$48,009,995

Nelson Mullins Riley & Scarborough, LLP

2

$43,400,000

Fenwick & West, LLP

2

$28,928,048

Reed Smith, LLP

2

$25,500,000

Ellenoff Grossman & Schole LLP

2

$20,918,337

Olshan Frome Wolosky LLP

2

$16,000,000

Greenberg Traurig, LLP

2

$15,265,833

Baker & McKenzie

2

$15,000,000

Smith, Anderson, Blount, Dorsett, Mitchell & Jernigan, LLP

2

$14,999,999

Legal counsel rankings exclude all 144-A Offerings, Equity Lines of Credit, At the Market Transactions, Rights Offerings, Bought Deals, and all PIPE transactions conducted by foreign issuers that trade in the U.S. on the OTC.  Data is for closed and definitive agreement transactions reported as of 04/15/2019.

The Q1 2019 U.S. PIPE and Private Placement Markets

Investor Counsel League Table by Number of Transactions:

Legal Counsel

Transaction Count

Total Amount Advised

Schulte Roth & Zabel, LLP

17

$457,349,995

Hansen Black Anderson Ashcraft PLLC

4

$14,000,000

Simpson Thacher Bartlett, LLP

2

$100,000,000

Harris, Wiltshire & Grannis LLP

2

$99,999,999

K&L Gates LLP

2

$23,000,000

Thompson & Hine, LLP

2

$12,000,000

Kelley Drye & Warren LLP

2

$8,750,000

Sullivan & Cromwell

1

$749,907,109

Latham & Watkins, LLP

1

$100,000,000

Schiff Hardin, LLP

1

$100,000,000

Pillsbury, Winthrop, Shaw & Pittman, LLP

1

$80,000,000

Norton Rose Fulbright

1

$37,500,000

Cleary, Gottlieb, Steen & Hamilton

1

$30,000,000

Eversheds Sutherland (US) LLP,

1

$24,900,000

Chapman & Cutler, LLP

1

$20,000,000

Paul Hastings LLP

1

$19,999,995

Lowenstein Sandler LLP

1

$15,000,000

Gracin & Marlow LLP

1

$10,227,500

Baker & Hostetler, LLP

1

$6,175,000

Morgan, Lewis & Bockius, LLP

1

$4,000,000

Greenberg Traurig, LLP

1

$2,350,000

Legal counsel rankings exclude all 144-A Offerings, Equity Lines of Credit, At the Market Transactions, Rights Offerings, Bought Deals, and all PIPE transactions conducted by foreign issuers that trade in the U.S. on the OTC.  Data is for closed and definitive agreement transactions reported as of 04/15/2019.

The Q1 2019 U.S. PIPE and Private Placement Markets

Placement Agent Counsel League Table by Number of Transactions:

Legal Counsel

Transaction Count

   Total Amount Advised

Ellenoff Grossman & Schole LLP

16

$130,711,885

Goodwin Procter, LLP

11

$285,126,158

Lowenstein Sandler LLP

7

$63,609,602

Cooley LLP

5

$338,618,337

Mintz, Levin, Cohn, Ferris, Glovsky & Popeo, PC

4

$168,523,874

Haynes and Boone, LLP

4

$19,985,451

White & Case, LLP

3

$178,700,350

Latham & Watkins, LLP

3

$148,499,956

Stikeman Elliott LLP

3

$21,500,000

Harter Secrest & Emery LLP

3

$19,840,250

Duane Morris, LLP

2

$59,199,998

Covington & Burling

2

$43,290,250

Morgan, Lewis & Bockius, LLP

2

$15,000,000

Blake, Cassels & Graydon LLP

2

$15,000,000

Proskauer Rose, LLP

1

$105,167,500

Fasken Martineau Du Moulin, LLP

1

$25,000,000

Stradling, Yocca, Carlson & Rauth, PC

1

$22,000,000

Davis Polk & Wardwell LLP

1

$20,000,000

Wilson Sonsini Goodrich & Rosati

1

$19,999,995

Gornitzky & Co.

1

$15,400,000

Golenbock Eiseman Assor Bell & Peskoe

1

$9,832,500

Sheppard, Mullin, Richter & Hampton, LLP

1

$8,499,996

McGuireWoods, LLP

1

$7,084,575

Gracin & Marlow LLP

1

$6,150,000

McDermott, Will & Emery

1

$3,000,000

Legal counsel rankings exclude all 144-A Offerings, Equity Lines of Credit, At the Market Transactions, Rights Offerings, Bought Deals, and all PIPE transactions conducted by foreign issuers that trade in the U.S. on the OTC.  Data is for closed and definitive agreement transactions reported as of 04/15/2019.

About PlacementTracker
PlacementTracker, part of the Business Intelligence Division of Informa PLC, is well recognized as the leading provider of research, data, and analytics covering the PIPE and Private Placement markets.  PlacementTracker's dynamically updated League Tables are available online at: http://www.placementtracker.com/leaguetables.cfm.

About Informa Financial Intelligence

Financial Intelligence, part of the Informa Intelligence Division of Informa plc, is a leading provider of products and services helping financial institutions around the world cut through the noise and take decisive action. Informa Financial Intelligence's solutions provide unparalleled insight into market opportunity, competitive performance and customer segment behavioral patterns and performance through specialized industry research, intelligence, and insight. For more information, please visit https://financialintelligence.informa.com.

Company Contact:

Suzanne Chaves
(617) 722-4622
suzanne.chaves@informa.com
www.PlacementTracker.com

SOURCE PlacementTracker

