PlacementTracker Publishes Q1 2019 PIPE and Private Placement Markets League Tables
Apr 16, 2019, 08:38 ET
NEW YORK, April 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- PlacementTracker, the leading source for data and analysis to institutions in the PIPE and Private Placement markets, today announced the most active investment banks, investors, and law firms in the U.S. PIPE and Private Placement markets for Q1 2019.
A total of $5.4 billion was raised in 235 transactions throughout Q1 of 2019. Of this amount, 1 transaction totaling $25 million has been announced but not yet closed as of 04/15/2019. Deal volume increased by 5% (223 deals in 2018) but dollar volume decreased 30% ($7.7 billion in 2018).
Most Active Participants Include:
- H.C. Wainwright & Co., LLC as the most active placement agent
- Iliad Management as the most active institutional investor
- Cooley LLP as the most active issuer counsel
- Schulte Roth & Zabel, LLP as the most active investor counsel
- Ellenoff Grossman & Schole LLP as the most active placement agent counsel
|
The Q1 2019 U.S. PIPE and Private Placement Markets
|
Investment Banking League Table by Number of Transactions:
|
Placement Agent Name
|
Transaction Count
|
Total Amount Placed
|
H.C. Wainwright & Co., LLC
|
35
|
$578,651,111
|
Maxim Group LLC
|
11
|
$68,463,250
|
Roth Capital Partners, LLC
|
10
|
$237,550,548
|
Cowen and Company, LLC
|
9
|
$472,787,512
|
Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.
|
8
|
$224,540,250
|
Ladenburg Thalmann & Co., Inc.
|
8
|
$117,920,106
|
Cantor Fitzgerald & Company
|
6
|
$295,502,895
|
Citigroup Global Markets Limited
|
5
|
$519,799,956
|
A.G.P./Alliance Global Partners
|
5
|
$113,448,859
|
JMP Securities LLC
|
5
|
$99,477,806
|
Chardan Capital Markets
|
5
|
$94,055,304
|
Benchmark Company, LLC (The)
|
5
|
$93,900,005
|
Jefferies & Company, Inc.
|
4
|
$362,890,250
|
Piper Jaffray & Co.
|
4
|
$125,024,982
|
Craig-Hallum Capital Group LLC
|
4
|
$49,596,077
|
National Securities Corporation
|
4
|
$30,803,460
|
Dawson James Securities, Inc.
|
4
|
$13,600,120
|
RBC Capital Markets, Inc.
|
3
|
$810,197,354
|
Wedbush PacGrow
|
3
|
$270,250,000
|
SVB Leerink LLC
|
3
|
$267,849,995
|
Evercore Group LLC
|
3
|
$257,933,513
|
Barclays Capital, Inc.
|
3
|
$223,982,336
|
Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Inc.
|
3
|
$181,216,375
|
Raymond James & Associates Inc.
|
3
|
$143,054,899
|
Canaccord Genuity Inc. (US)
|
3
|
$53,011,500
|
Investment Banking rankings exclude all 144-A Offerings, Equity Lines of Credit, At the Market Transactions, Rights Offerings, Bought Deals, and all PIPE transactions conducted by foreign issuers that trade in the U.S. on the OTC. On transactions where an investment banking firm has acted solely as Financial Advisor, that transaction has been excluded from that firm's ranking. Co-agented transactions award full transaction credit to all agents participating (regardless of status of lead agent or co-agent). Data is for closed and definitive agreement transactions reported as of 04/15/2019.
|
The Q1 2019 U.S. PIPE and Private Placement Markets
|
Institutional Investor League Table by Number of Transactions:
|
Investor Name
|
Transaction Count
|
Total Amount Invested
|
Iliad Management, LLC
|
3
|
$9,000,000
|
Johnson & Johnson, Inc. (NYSE: JNJ)
|
2
|
$239,995,298
|
Hercules Capital, Inc. (NASDAQ: HTGC)
|
2
|
$100,000,000
|
TRUE WIND CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, L.P.
|
2
|
$100,000,000
|
Stagwell Group(The)
|
2
|
$99,999,999
|
Prudential Securities Incorporated
|
2
|
$46,540,000
|
Perceptive Advisors, LLC
|
2
|
$25,836,880
|
Prudential Capital Group
|
2
|
$23,010,000
|
Wellington Management Company LLP
|
2
|
$20,000,000
|
OrbiMed Advisors, LLC
|
2
|
$16,855,375
|
BVF, Inc.
|
2
|
$15,000,000
|
Froley Revy Investment Company, Inc.
|
2
|
$10,450,000
|
683 Capital Partners, LP
|
2
|
$6,370,240
|
LH Financial Services Corporation
|
2
|
$2,052,224
|
ADEC Private Equity Investments, LLC
|
2
|
$2,000,000
|
Harbor Gates Capital, LLC
|
2
|
$1,150,000
|
Canada Pension Plan Investment Board
|
1
|
$749,907,109
|
Investa Wahana Group
|
1
|
$200,000,000
|
Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Company, LP (KKR)
|
1
|
$170,000,000
|
Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China
|
1
|
$150,000,000
|
Ramius LLC
|
1
|
$129,200,000
|
Merlin Partners, LP
|
1
|
$100,000,000
|
CVR Energy, Inc.
|
1
|
$60,375,000
|
Starboard Value LP
|
1
|
$41,000,000
|
New York Life Insurance Company
|
1
|
$40,000,000
|
|
The Q1 2019 U.S. PIPE and Private Placement Markets
|
Issuer Counsel League Table by Number of Transactions:
|
Legal Counsel
|
Transaction Count
|
Total Amount Advised
|
Cooley LLP
|
13
|
$378,985,241
|
Mintz, Levin, Cohn, Ferris, Glovsky & Popeo, PC
|
7
|
$191,235,378
|
Lowenstein Sandler LLP
|
7
|
$86,493,490
|
Wilmer Cutler Pickering Hale & Dorr, LLP
|
6
|
$452,467,500
|
Goodwin Procter, LLP
|
6
|
$82,386,385
|
Latham & Watkins, LLP
|
5
|
$165,000,008
|
Graubard Miller
|
5
|
$17,100,000
|
Hogan Lovells
|
4
|
$306,130,350
|
Morgan, Lewis & Bockius, LLP
|
4
|
$109,838,976
|
Simpson Thacher Bartlett, LLP
|
3
|
$849,907,108
|
Disclosure Law Group
|
3
|
$23,727,500
|
Winstead PC
|
3
|
$21,335,015
|
Haynes and Boone, LLP
|
3
|
$17,120,508
|
Akin, Gump, Strauss, Hauer & Feld, LLP
|
2
|
$315,463,505
|
Baker Botts, LLP
|
2
|
$100,000,000
|
Ropes & Gray
|
2
|
$98,950,000
|
TroyGould PC
|
2
|
$48,009,995
|
Nelson Mullins Riley & Scarborough, LLP
|
2
|
$43,400,000
|
Fenwick & West, LLP
|
2
|
$28,928,048
|
Reed Smith, LLP
|
2
|
$25,500,000
|
Ellenoff Grossman & Schole LLP
|
2
|
$20,918,337
|
Olshan Frome Wolosky LLP
|
2
|
$16,000,000
|
Greenberg Traurig, LLP
|
2
|
$15,265,833
|
Baker & McKenzie
|
2
|
$15,000,000
|
Smith, Anderson, Blount, Dorsett, Mitchell & Jernigan, LLP
|
2
|
$14,999,999
|
|
The Q1 2019 U.S. PIPE and Private Placement Markets
|
Investor Counsel League Table by Number of Transactions:
|
Legal Counsel
|
Transaction Count
|
Total Amount Advised
|
Schulte Roth & Zabel, LLP
|
17
|
$457,349,995
|
Hansen Black Anderson Ashcraft PLLC
|
4
|
$14,000,000
|
Simpson Thacher Bartlett, LLP
|
2
|
$100,000,000
|
Harris, Wiltshire & Grannis LLP
|
2
|
$99,999,999
|
K&L Gates LLP
|
2
|
$23,000,000
|
Thompson & Hine, LLP
|
2
|
$12,000,000
|
Kelley Drye & Warren LLP
|
2
|
$8,750,000
|
Sullivan & Cromwell
|
1
|
$749,907,109
|
Latham & Watkins, LLP
|
1
|
$100,000,000
|
Schiff Hardin, LLP
|
1
|
$100,000,000
|
Pillsbury, Winthrop, Shaw & Pittman, LLP
|
1
|
$80,000,000
|
Norton Rose Fulbright
|
1
|
$37,500,000
|
Cleary, Gottlieb, Steen & Hamilton
|
1
|
$30,000,000
|
Eversheds Sutherland (US) LLP,
|
1
|
$24,900,000
|
Chapman & Cutler, LLP
|
1
|
$20,000,000
|
Paul Hastings LLP
|
1
|
$19,999,995
|
Lowenstein Sandler LLP
|
1
|
$15,000,000
|
Gracin & Marlow LLP
|
1
|
$10,227,500
|
Baker & Hostetler, LLP
|
1
|
$6,175,000
|
Morgan, Lewis & Bockius, LLP
|
1
|
$4,000,000
|
Greenberg Traurig, LLP
|
1
|
$2,350,000
|
|
The Q1 2019 U.S. PIPE and Private Placement Markets
|
Placement Agent Counsel League Table by Number of Transactions:
|
Legal Counsel
|
Transaction Count
|
Total Amount Advised
|
Ellenoff Grossman & Schole LLP
|
16
|
$130,711,885
|
Goodwin Procter, LLP
|
11
|
$285,126,158
|
Lowenstein Sandler LLP
|
7
|
$63,609,602
|
Cooley LLP
|
5
|
$338,618,337
|
Mintz, Levin, Cohn, Ferris, Glovsky & Popeo, PC
|
4
|
$168,523,874
|
Haynes and Boone, LLP
|
4
|
$19,985,451
|
White & Case, LLP
|
3
|
$178,700,350
|
Latham & Watkins, LLP
|
3
|
$148,499,956
|
Stikeman Elliott LLP
|
3
|
$21,500,000
|
Harter Secrest & Emery LLP
|
3
|
$19,840,250
|
Duane Morris, LLP
|
2
|
$59,199,998
|
Covington & Burling
|
2
|
$43,290,250
|
Morgan, Lewis & Bockius, LLP
|
2
|
$15,000,000
|
Blake, Cassels & Graydon LLP
|
2
|
$15,000,000
|
Proskauer Rose, LLP
|
1
|
$105,167,500
|
Fasken Martineau Du Moulin, LLP
|
1
|
$25,000,000
|
Stradling, Yocca, Carlson & Rauth, PC
|
1
|
$22,000,000
|
Davis Polk & Wardwell LLP
|
1
|
$20,000,000
|
Wilson Sonsini Goodrich & Rosati
|
1
|
$19,999,995
|
Gornitzky & Co.
|
1
|
$15,400,000
|
Golenbock Eiseman Assor Bell & Peskoe
|
1
|
$9,832,500
|
Sheppard, Mullin, Richter & Hampton, LLP
|
1
|
$8,499,996
|
McGuireWoods, LLP
|
1
|
$7,084,575
|
Gracin & Marlow LLP
|
1
|
$6,150,000
|
McDermott, Will & Emery
|
1
|
$3,000,000
|
About PlacementTracker
PlacementTracker, part of the Business Intelligence Division of Informa PLC, is well recognized as the leading provider of research, data, and analytics covering the PIPE and Private Placement markets. PlacementTracker's dynamically updated League Tables are available online at: http://www.placementtracker.com/leaguetables.cfm.
About Informa Financial Intelligence
Financial Intelligence, part of the Informa Intelligence Division of Informa plc, is a leading provider of products and services helping financial institutions around the world cut through the noise and take decisive action. Informa Financial Intelligence's solutions provide unparalleled insight into market opportunity, competitive performance and customer segment behavioral patterns and performance through specialized industry research, intelligence, and insight. For more information, please visit https://financialintelligence.informa.com.
