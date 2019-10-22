PlacementTracker Publishes Q3 2019 PIPE and Private Placement Markets League Tables
Oct 22, 2019, 08:38 ET
NEW YORK, Oct. 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- PlacementTracker, the leading source for data and analysis to institutions in the PIPE and Private Placement markets, today announced the most active investment banks, investors, and law firms in the U.S. PIPE and Private Placement markets for Q3 2019.
A total of $35.5 billion was raised in 745 transactions throughout Q3 of 2019. Of this amount, 3 transactions totaling $12.5 million have been announced but not yet closed as of 10/21/2019. Deal volume has increased 13% (447 deals in 2018) but dollar volume decreased by 2% ($36.3 billion in 2018).
We congratulate all the active members of the private placement community, many of whom are long-time clients of PlacementTracker. We are dedicated to providing access to the very best data and analytics available in our industry.
Most Active Participants Include:
- H.C. Wainwright & Co., LLC as the most active placement agent
- Perceptive Advisors, LLC as the most active institutional investor
- Cooley LLP as the most active issuer counsel
- Schulte Roth & Zabel, LLP as the most active investor counsel
- Ellenoff Grossman & Schole LLP as the most active placement agent counsel
- Jefferies, Inc. as the most active Sales Agent for At-the-Market (ATM) transactions
- Lincoln Park Capital as most active investor in Structured Equity Lines (SELs)
|
The Q3 2019 U.S. PIPE and Private Placement Markets
|
Investment Banking League Table by Number of Transactions:
|
Placement Agent Name
|
Transaction Count
|
Total Amount Placed
|
H.C. Wainwright & Co., LLC
|
85
|
$1,451,792,585
|
Roth Capital Partners, LLC
|
30
|
$656,900,305
|
Maxim Group LLC
|
25
|
$198,260,083
|
Cowen and Company, LLC
|
23
|
$1,383,192,212
|
Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.
|
23
|
$677,117,750
|
Cantor Fitzgerald & Company
|
20
|
$726,329,437
|
Ladenburg Thalmann & Co., Inc.
|
18
|
$651,934,694
|
Piper Jaffray & Co.
|
13
|
$508,458,388
|
Jefferies & Company, Inc.
|
12
|
$840,867,790
|
William Blair & Company, LLC
|
12
|
$437,538,421
|
JMP Securities LLC
|
12
|
$318,977,807
|
National Securities Corporation
|
12
|
$137,898,782
|
Canaccord Genuity Inc. (US)
|
11
|
$341,935,175
|
A.G.P./Alliance Global Partners
|
11
|
$222,025,719
|
ThinkEquity, A division of Fordham Financial
|
10
|
$159,076,520
|
Citigroup Global Markets, Inc.
|
9
|
$1,801,224,962
|
SVB Leerink LLC
|
9
|
$711,212,477
|
Craig-Hallum Capital Group LLC
|
9
|
$161,914,605
|
Dawson James Securities, Inc.
|
9
|
$66,213,620
|
Chardan Capital Markets
|
8
|
$346,437,314
|
Aegis Capital Corporation
|
8
|
$98,424,005
|
Raymond James & Associates Inc.
|
7
|
$548,104,899
|
Wells Fargo Securities, LLC
|
7
|
$290,474,996
|
Sandler O'Neill & Partners, L.P.
|
6
|
$179,449,990
|
B. Riley & Co.
|
6
|
$163,254,834
Investment Banking rankings exclude all 144-A Offerings, Equity Lines of Credit, At the Market Transactions, Rights Offerings, Bought Deals, and all PIPE transactions conducted by foreign issuers that trade in the U.S. on the OTC. On transactions where an investment banking firm has acted solely as Financial Advisor, that transaction has been excluded from that firm's ranking. Co-agented transactions award full transaction credit to all agents participating (regardless of status of lead agent or co-agent). Data is for closed and definitive agreement transactions reported as of 10/21/2019.
|
The Q3 2019 U.S. PIPE and Private Placement Markets
|
Institutional Investor League Table by Number of Transactions:
|
Investor Name
|
Transaction Count
|
Total Amount Invested
|
Perceptive Advisors, LLC
|
9
|
$172,961,863
|
Hudson Bay Capital Management LP
|
9
|
$27,298,526
|
Anson Funds
|
9
|
$14,345,786
|
Heights Capital Management, Inc.
|
8
|
$29,282,770
|
Armistice Capital
|
7
|
$26,553,044
|
BVF, Inc.
|
7
|
$25,883,451
|
Sabby Management, LLC
|
7
|
$13,586,220
|
Lincoln Park Capital
|
7
|
$7,026,273
|
Yorkville Advisors, LLC
|
6
|
$5,577,866
|
IntraCoastal Capital, LLC
|
6
|
$2,684,531
|
OrbiMed Advisors, LLC
|
5
|
$49,441,153
|
Iliad Management, LLC
|
5
|
$11,320,000
|
Chicago Venture Partners, L.P.
|
5
|
$10,500,000
|
Empery Asset Management LP
|
5
|
$4,592,155
|
GCA Altium Limited
|
5
|
$2,698,215
|
L1 Capital
|
4
|
$622,565
|
Prudential Capital Group
|
3
|
$98,010,000
|
Prudential Securities Incorporated
|
3
|
$57,540,000
|
Foris Ventures, LLC
|
3
|
$48,339,987
|
SK Energy LLC
|
3
|
$42,999,998
|
Redmile Group LLC
|
3
|
$38,234,993
|
Froley Revy Investment Company, Inc.
|
3
|
$20,450,000
|
RA Capital Management, LLC
|
3
|
$18,221,031
|
Hosken Consolidated Investments Limited
|
3
|
$14,615,799
|
Tenor Capital Management
|
3
|
$10,036,981
Investor rankings exclude all 144-A Offerings, Equity Lines of Credit, At the Market Transactions, Rights Offerings, Bought Deals, and all PIPE transactions conducted by foreign issuers that trade in the U.S. on the OTC. Investors classified as Corporate Investors and Insurance Companies have been excluded from this ranking. Data is for closed and definitive agreement transactions reported as of 10/21/2019.
|
The Q3 2019 U.S. PIPE and Private Placement Markets
|
Issuer Counsel League Table by Number of Transactions:
|
Legal Counsel
|
Transaction Count
|
Total Amount Advised
|
Cooley LLP
|
30
|
$970,612,182
|
Goodwin Procter, LLP
|
22
|
$510,860,761
|
Latham & Watkins, LLP
|
18
|
$1,999,117,501
|
Wilmer Cutler Pickering Hale & Dorr, LLP
|
16
|
$820,814,147
|
Mintz, Levin, Cohn, Ferris, Glovsky & Popeo, PC
|
13
|
$455,035,369
|
Lowenstein Sandler LLP
|
13
|
$162,386,290
|
Graubard Miller
|
12
|
$44,454,966
|
Morgan, Lewis & Bockius, LLP
|
10
|
$227,657,850
|
Sheppard, Mullin, Richter & Hampton, LLP
|
10
|
$21,681,515
|
Sichenzia Ross Ference LLP
|
9
|
$51,075,022
|
Gibson, Dunn & Crutcher, LLP
|
7
|
$318,524,582
|
McDermott, Will & Emery
|
7
|
$32,048,450
|
Hogan Lovells
|
6
|
$349,932,965
|
Alston & Bird, LLP
|
6
|
$184,074,998
|
Greenberg Traurig, LLP
|
6
|
$99,934,692
|
Blake, Cassels & Graydon LLP
|
6
|
$71,300,000
|
Akerman LLP
|
6
|
$67,173,575
|
Haynes and Boone, LLP
|
6
|
$63,500,293
|
Dentons US LLP
|
6
|
$52,782,020
|
Ellenoff Grossman & Schole LLP
|
6
|
$52,538,349
|
Zysman Aharoni Gayer and Sullivan & Worcester LLP
|
6
|
$42,618,507
|
Hunter Taubman Fisher & Li LLC
|
6
|
$29,941,898
|
Dorsey & Whitney, LLP
|
5
|
$78,672,015
|
Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher & Flom, LLP
|
5
|
$72,800,027
|
Disclosure Law Group
|
5
|
$35,277,500
Legal counsel rankings exclude all 144-A Offerings, Equity Lines of Credit, At the Market Transactions, Rights Offerings, Bought Deals, and all PIPE transactions conducted by foreign issuers that trade in the U.S. on the OTC. Data is for closed and definitive agreement transactions reported as of 10/21/2019.
|
The Q3 2019 U.S. PIPE and Private Placement Markets
|
Investor Counsel League Table by Number of Transactions:
|
Legal Counsel
|
Transaction Count
|
Total Amount Advised
|
Schulte Roth & Zabel, LLP
|
35
|
$730,065,671
|
Hansen Black Anderson Ashcraft PLLC
|
11
|
$24,820,000
|
Kelley Drye & Warren LLP
|
8
|
$69,576,000
|
Schiff Hardin, LLP
|
4
|
$375,000,000
|
Greenberg Traurig, LLP
|
4
|
$75,350,001
|
Mintz, Levin, Cohn, Ferris, Glovsky & Popeo, PC
|
4
|
$5,500,001
|
Kirkland & Ellis
|
3
|
$2,125,000,000
|
Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher & Flom, LLP
|
2
|
$1,129,999,999
|
Latham & Watkins, LLP
|
2
|
$140,000,000
|
Chapman & Cutler, LLP
|
2
|
$125,000,000
|
Morgan, Lewis & Bockius, LLP
|
2
|
$120,160,835
|
Simpson Thacher Bartlett, LLP
|
2
|
$100,000,000
|
Harris, Wiltshire & Grannis LLP
|
2
|
$99,999,999
|
Pillsbury, Winthrop, Shaw & Pittman, LLP
|
2
|
$87,500,003
|
K&L Gates LLP
|
2
|
$23,000,000
|
Thompson & Hine, LLP
|
2
|
$12,000,000
|
David Gonzalez, Esq.
|
2
|
$2,600,000
|
Munger, Tolles & Olson, LLP
|
1
|
$10,000,000,000
|
Covington & Burling
|
1
|
$1,100,000,000
|
Sullivan & Cromwell
|
1
|
$749,907,109
|
Ice Miller LLP
|
1
|
$100,000,000
|
Locke Lord LLP
|
1
|
$100,000,000
|
Tannenbaum Helpern Syracuse & Hirschtritt LLP
|
1
|
$100,000,000
|
Paul, Weiss, Rifkind, Wharton & Garrison
|
1
|
$50,000,000
|
Reed Smith, LLP
|
1
|
$49,999,973
Legal counsel rankings exclude all 144-A Offerings, Equity Lines of Credit, At the Market Transactions, Rights Offerings, Bought Deals, and all PIPE transactions conducted by foreign issuers that trade in the U.S. on the OTC. Data is for closed and definitive agreement transactions reported as of 10/21/2019.
|
The Q3 2019 U.S. PIPE and Private Placement Markets
|
Placement Agent Counsel League Table by Number of Transactions:
|
Legal Counsel
|
Transaction Count
|
Total Amount Advised
|
Ellenoff Grossman & Schole LLP
|
41
|
$282,306,743
|
Goodwin Procter, LLP
|
27
|
$755,279,134
|
Cooley LLP
|
12
|
$688,395,738
|
Latham & Watkins, LLP
|
11
|
$590,990,357
|
Mintz, Levin, Cohn, Ferris, Glovsky & Popeo, PC
|
10
|
$344,376,574
|
Lowenstein Sandler LLP
|
10
|
$95,109,610
|
White & Case, LLP
|
8
|
$513,150,050
|
Duane Morris, LLP
|
8
|
$239,425,001
|
Schiff Hardin, LLP
|
7
|
$152,270,020
|
Covington & Burling
|
5
|
$140,752,742
|
Haynes and Boone, LLP
|
5
|
$24,235,446
|
Sheppard, Mullin, Richter & Hampton, LLP
|
4
|
$47,599,988
|
Stikeman Elliott LLP
|
4
|
$35,300,000
|
Zysman Aharoni Gayer and Sullivan & Worcester LLP
|
4
|
$31,299,998
|
Loeb & Loeb, LLP
|
4
|
$23,067,593
|
Sichenzia Ross Ference LLP
|
4
|
$6,956,518
|
Davis Polk & Wardwell LLP
|
3
|
$115,249,998
|
McGuireWoods, LLP
|
3
|
$46,584,575
|
Harter Secrest & Emery LLP
|
3
|
$19,840,250
|
K&L Gates LLP
|
2
|
$97,661,001
|
Fasken Martineau Du Moulin, LLP
|
2
|
$65,250,000
|
Holland & Knight, LLP
|
2
|
$26,000,000
|
Faegre Baker Daniels LLP
|
2
|
$24,350,003
|
Gracin & Marlow LLP
|
2
|
$19,950,000
|
Morgan, Lewis & Bockius, LLP
|
2
|
$15,000,000
Legal counsel rankings exclude all 144-A Offerings, Equity Lines of Credit, At the Market Transactions, Rights Offerings, Bought Deals, and all PIPE transactions conducted by foreign issuers that trade in the U.S. on the OTC. Data is for closed and definitive agreement transactions reported as of 10/21/2019.
|
The Q3 2019 U.S. At-the-Market (ATM) Market
|
Sales Agent by Number of Transactions:
|
Sales Agent
|
Transaction Count
|
Commitment Amount
|
Jefferies & Company, Inc.
|
48
|
$1,518,000,000
|
B. Riley & Co.
|
35
|
$493,973,733
|
J.P. Morgan Chase & Co.
|
24
|
$1,670,087,706
|
Wells Fargo Securities, LLC
|
23
|
$1,772,250,000
|
Citigroup Global Markets, Inc.
|
23
|
$1,659,450,000
|
Bank of America Merrill Lynch
|
23
|
$1,559,837,706
|
Cantor Fitzgerald & Company
|
23
|
$276,300,000
|
Cowen and Company, LLC
|
20
|
$296,850,000
|
BMO Capital Markets Corp.
|
18
|
$787,500,000
|
Morgan Stanley
|
17
|
$1,281,501,000
|
BTIG, LLC
|
17
|
$1,157,250,000
|
RBC Capital Markets, Inc.
|
17
|
$1,151,127,000
|
SunTrust Robinson Humphrey, Inc.
|
16
|
$877,500,000
|
Raymond James & Associates Inc.
|
16
|
$792,211,500
|
JMP Securities LLC
|
16
|
$540,703,500
|
H.C. Wainwright & Co., LLC
|
16
|
$82,737,971
|
Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Inc.
|
15
|
$617,025,000
|
Barclays Capital, Inc.
|
13
|
$1,125,000,000
|
Goldman, Sachs & Co.
|
12
|
$808,500,000
|
Capital One Securities
|
11
|
$727,500,000
|
Ladenburg Thalmann & Co., Inc.
|
11
|
$217,468,500
|
SVB Leerink LLC
|
11
|
$112,500,000
|
KeyBanc Capital Markets
|
10
|
$495,000,000
|
Mizuho Securities Co., Limited
|
9
|
$609,000,000
|
BB&T Capital Markets
|
8
|
$512,127,000
Sales Agent rankings includes At the Market. Data is for closed and definitive agreement transactions reported as of 10/21/2019.
|
The Q3 2019 U.S. Structured Equity Line Market
|
SEL Investor League Table by Number of Transactions:
|
Investor
|
Transaction Count
|
Commitment Amount
|
Lincoln Park Capital
|
11
|
$173,000,000
|
Oasis Capital LLC
|
7
|
$42,325,000
|
Aspire Capital Partners, Inc.
|
6
|
$150,000,000
|
GHS Investments LLC
|
6
|
$37,000,000
|
TRITON FUNDS LLC
|
2
|
$4,000,000
|
Crown Bridge Partners, LLC
|
1
|
$10,000,000
|
Oscaleta Partners LLC
|
1
|
$10,000,000
|
Azure Capital Partners
|
1
|
$10,000,000
|
Zesiger Capital Group, LLC
|
1
|
$2,400,000
|
Cavalry Fund
|
1
|
$10,000,000
|
K&J Funds, LLC
|
1
|
$20,000,000
SEL Investor rankings includes Structured Equity Lines. Data is for closed and definitive agreement transactions reported as of 10/21/2019.
About PlacementTracker
PlacementTracker, part of the Business Intelligence Division of Informa PLC, is well recognized as the leading provider of research, data, and analytics covering the PIPE and Private Placement markets. PlacementTracker's dynamically updated League Tables are available online at: http://www.placementtracker.com/leaguetables.cfm.
About Informa Financial Intelligence
Financial Intelligence, part of the Informa Intelligence Division of Informa plc, is a leading provider of products and services helping financial institutions around the world cut through the noise and take decisive action. Informa Financial Intelligence's solutions provide unparalleled insight into market opportunity, competitive performance and customer segment behavioral patterns and performance through specialized industry research, intelligence, and insight. For more information, please visit https://financialintelligence.informa.com.
Company Contact:
Suzanne Paulin
(617) 722-4622
suzanne.chaves@informa.com
www.PlacementTracker.com
SOURCE PlacementTracker
