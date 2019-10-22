PlacementTracker Publishes Q3 2019 PIPE and Private Placement Markets League Tables

NEW YORK, Oct. 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- PlacementTracker, the leading source for data and analysis to institutions in the PIPE and Private Placement markets, today announced the most active investment banks, investors, and law firms in the U.S. PIPE and Private Placement markets for Q3 2019.

A total of $35.5 billion was raised in 745 transactions throughout Q3 of 2019. Of this amount, 3 transactions totaling $12.5 million have been announced but not yet closed as of 10/21/2019.  Deal volume has increased 13% (447 deals in 2018) but dollar volume decreased by 2% ($36.3 billion in 2018).

We congratulate all the active members of the private placement community, many of whom are long-time clients of PlacementTracker. We are dedicated to providing access to the very best data and analytics available in our industry.

Most Active Participants Include:

  • H.C. Wainwright & Co., LLC as the most active placement agent
  • Perceptive Advisors, LLC as the most active institutional investor
  • Cooley LLP as the most active issuer counsel
  • Schulte Roth & Zabel, LLP as the most active investor counsel
  • Ellenoff Grossman & Schole LLP as the most active placement agent counsel
  • Jefferies, Inc. as the most active Sales Agent for At-the-Market (ATM) transactions
  • Lincoln Park Capital as most active investor in Structured Equity Lines (SELs)

The Q3 2019 U.S. PIPE and Private Placement Markets

Investment Banking League Table by Number of Transactions:

Placement Agent Name

Transaction Count

Total Amount Placed

H.C. Wainwright & Co., LLC

85

$1,451,792,585

Roth Capital Partners, LLC

30

$656,900,305

Maxim Group LLC

25

$198,260,083

Cowen and Company, LLC

23

$1,383,192,212

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

23

$677,117,750

Cantor Fitzgerald & Company

20

$726,329,437

Ladenburg Thalmann & Co., Inc.

18

$651,934,694

Piper Jaffray & Co.

13

$508,458,388

Jefferies & Company, Inc.

12

$840,867,790

William Blair & Company, LLC

12

$437,538,421

JMP Securities LLC

12

$318,977,807

National Securities Corporation

12

$137,898,782

Canaccord Genuity Inc. (US)

11

$341,935,175

A.G.P./Alliance Global Partners

11

$222,025,719

ThinkEquity, A division of Fordham Financial

10

$159,076,520

Citigroup Global Markets, Inc.

9

$1,801,224,962

SVB Leerink LLC

9

$711,212,477

Craig-Hallum Capital Group LLC

9

$161,914,605

Dawson James Securities, Inc.

9

$66,213,620

Chardan Capital Markets

8

$346,437,314

Aegis Capital Corporation

8

$98,424,005

Raymond James & Associates Inc.

7

$548,104,899

Wells Fargo Securities, LLC

7

$290,474,996

Sandler O'Neill & Partners, L.P.

6

$179,449,990

B. Riley & Co.

6

$163,254,834

Investment Banking rankings exclude all 144-A Offerings, Equity Lines of Credit, At the Market Transactions, Rights Offerings, Bought Deals, and all PIPE transactions conducted by foreign issuers that trade in the U.S. on the OTC.  On transactions where an investment banking firm has acted solely as Financial Advisor, that transaction has been excluded from that firm's ranking.  Co-agented transactions award full transaction credit to all agents participating (regardless of status of lead agent or co-agent).  Data is for closed and definitive agreement transactions reported as of 10/21/2019.

The Q3 2019 U.S. PIPE and Private Placement Markets

Institutional Investor League Table by Number of Transactions:

Investor Name

Transaction Count

    Total Amount Invested

Perceptive Advisors, LLC

9

$172,961,863

Hudson Bay Capital Management LP

9

$27,298,526

Anson Funds

9

$14,345,786

Heights Capital Management, Inc.

8

$29,282,770

Armistice Capital

7

$26,553,044

BVF, Inc.

7

$25,883,451

Sabby Management, LLC

7

$13,586,220

Lincoln Park Capital

7

$7,026,273

Yorkville Advisors, LLC

6

$5,577,866

IntraCoastal Capital, LLC

6

$2,684,531

OrbiMed Advisors, LLC

5

$49,441,153

Iliad Management, LLC

5

$11,320,000

Chicago Venture Partners, L.P.

5

$10,500,000

Empery Asset Management LP

5

$4,592,155

GCA Altium Limited

5

$2,698,215

L1 Capital

4

$622,565

Prudential Capital Group

3

$98,010,000

Prudential Securities Incorporated

3

$57,540,000

Foris Ventures, LLC

3

$48,339,987

SK Energy LLC

3

$42,999,998

Redmile Group LLC

3

$38,234,993

Froley Revy Investment Company, Inc.

3

$20,450,000

RA Capital Management, LLC

3

$18,221,031

Hosken Consolidated Investments Limited

3

$14,615,799

Tenor Capital Management

3

$10,036,981

Investor rankings exclude all 144-A Offerings, Equity Lines of Credit, At the Market Transactions, Rights Offerings, Bought Deals, and all PIPE transactions conducted by foreign issuers that trade in the U.S. on the OTC.  Investors classified as Corporate Investors and Insurance Companies have been excluded from this ranking.  Data is for closed and definitive agreement transactions reported as of 10/21/2019.

The Q3 2019 U.S. PIPE and Private Placement Markets

Issuer Counsel League Table by Number of Transactions:

Legal Counsel

  Transaction Count

    Total Amount Advised

Cooley LLP

30

$970,612,182

Goodwin Procter, LLP

22

$510,860,761

Latham & Watkins, LLP

18

$1,999,117,501

Wilmer Cutler Pickering Hale & Dorr, LLP

16

$820,814,147

Mintz, Levin, Cohn, Ferris, Glovsky & Popeo, PC

13

$455,035,369

Lowenstein Sandler LLP

13

$162,386,290

Graubard Miller

12

$44,454,966

Morgan, Lewis & Bockius, LLP

10

$227,657,850

Sheppard, Mullin, Richter & Hampton, LLP

10

$21,681,515

Sichenzia Ross Ference LLP

9

$51,075,022

Gibson, Dunn & Crutcher, LLP

7

$318,524,582

McDermott, Will & Emery

7

$32,048,450

Hogan Lovells

6

$349,932,965

Alston & Bird, LLP

6

$184,074,998

Greenberg Traurig, LLP

6

$99,934,692

Blake, Cassels & Graydon LLP

6

$71,300,000

Akerman LLP

6

$67,173,575

Haynes and Boone, LLP

6

$63,500,293

Dentons US LLP

6

$52,782,020

Ellenoff Grossman & Schole LLP

6

$52,538,349

Zysman Aharoni Gayer and Sullivan & Worcester LLP

6

$42,618,507

Hunter Taubman Fisher & Li LLC

6

$29,941,898

Dorsey & Whitney, LLP

5

$78,672,015

Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher & Flom, LLP

5

$72,800,027

Disclosure Law Group

5

$35,277,500




Legal counsel rankings exclude all 144-A Offerings, Equity Lines of Credit, At the Market Transactions, Rights Offerings, Bought Deals, and all PIPE transactions conducted by foreign issuers that trade in the U.S. on the OTC.  Data is for closed and definitive agreement transactions reported as of 10/21/2019.

The Q3 2019 U.S. PIPE and Private Placement Markets

Investor Counsel League Table by Number of Transactions:

Legal Counsel

Transaction Count

Total Amount Advised

Schulte Roth & Zabel, LLP

35

$730,065,671

Hansen Black Anderson Ashcraft PLLC

11

$24,820,000

Kelley Drye & Warren LLP

8

$69,576,000

Schiff Hardin, LLP

4

$375,000,000

Greenberg Traurig, LLP

4

$75,350,001

Mintz, Levin, Cohn, Ferris, Glovsky & Popeo, PC

4

$5,500,001

Kirkland & Ellis

3

$2,125,000,000

Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher & Flom, LLP

2

$1,129,999,999

Latham & Watkins, LLP

2

$140,000,000

Chapman & Cutler, LLP

2

$125,000,000

Morgan, Lewis & Bockius, LLP

2

$120,160,835

Simpson Thacher Bartlett, LLP

2

$100,000,000

Harris, Wiltshire & Grannis LLP

2

$99,999,999

Pillsbury, Winthrop, Shaw & Pittman, LLP

2

$87,500,003

K&L Gates LLP

2

$23,000,000

Thompson & Hine, LLP

2

$12,000,000

David Gonzalez, Esq.

2

$2,600,000

Munger, Tolles & Olson, LLP

1

$10,000,000,000

Covington & Burling

1

$1,100,000,000

Sullivan & Cromwell

1

$749,907,109

Ice Miller LLP

1

$100,000,000

Locke Lord LLP

1

$100,000,000

Tannenbaum Helpern Syracuse & Hirschtritt LLP

1

$100,000,000

Paul, Weiss, Rifkind, Wharton & Garrison

1

$50,000,000

Reed Smith, LLP

1

$49,999,973






Legal counsel rankings exclude all 144-A Offerings, Equity Lines of Credit, At the Market Transactions, Rights Offerings, Bought Deals, and all PIPE transactions conducted by foreign issuers that trade in the U.S. on the OTC.  Data is for closed and definitive agreement transactions reported as of 10/21/2019.

The Q3 2019 U.S. PIPE and Private Placement Markets

Placement Agent Counsel League Table by Number of Transactions:

Legal Counsel

Transaction Count

   Total Amount Advised

Ellenoff Grossman & Schole LLP

41

$282,306,743

Goodwin Procter, LLP

27

$755,279,134

Cooley LLP

12

$688,395,738

Latham & Watkins, LLP

11

$590,990,357

Mintz, Levin, Cohn, Ferris, Glovsky & Popeo, PC

10

$344,376,574

Lowenstein Sandler LLP

10

$95,109,610

White & Case, LLP

8

$513,150,050

Duane Morris, LLP

8

$239,425,001

Schiff Hardin, LLP

7

$152,270,020

Covington & Burling

5

$140,752,742

Haynes and Boone, LLP

5

$24,235,446

Sheppard, Mullin, Richter & Hampton, LLP

4

$47,599,988

Stikeman Elliott LLP

4

$35,300,000

Zysman Aharoni Gayer and Sullivan & Worcester LLP

4

$31,299,998

Loeb & Loeb, LLP

4

$23,067,593

Sichenzia Ross Ference LLP

4

$6,956,518

Davis Polk & Wardwell LLP

3

$115,249,998

McGuireWoods, LLP

3

$46,584,575

Harter Secrest & Emery LLP

3

$19,840,250

K&L Gates LLP

2

$97,661,001

Fasken Martineau Du Moulin, LLP

2

$65,250,000

Holland & Knight, LLP

2

$26,000,000

Faegre Baker Daniels LLP

2

$24,350,003

Gracin & Marlow LLP

2

$19,950,000

Morgan, Lewis & Bockius, LLP

2

$15,000,000

Legal counsel rankings exclude all 144-A Offerings, Equity Lines of Credit, At the Market Transactions, Rights Offerings, Bought Deals, and all PIPE transactions conducted by foreign issuers that trade in the U.S. on the OTC.  Data is for closed and definitive agreement transactions reported as of 10/21/2019.

The Q3 2019 U.S. At-the-Market (ATM) Market

Sales Agent by Number of Transactions:

Sales Agent

Transaction Count

   Commitment Amount

Jefferies & Company, Inc.

48

$1,518,000,000

B. Riley & Co.

35

$493,973,733

J.P. Morgan Chase & Co.

24

$1,670,087,706

Wells Fargo Securities, LLC

23

$1,772,250,000

Citigroup Global Markets, Inc.

23

$1,659,450,000

Bank of America Merrill Lynch

23

$1,559,837,706

Cantor Fitzgerald & Company

23

$276,300,000

Cowen and Company, LLC

20

$296,850,000

BMO Capital Markets Corp.

18

$787,500,000

Morgan Stanley

17

$1,281,501,000

BTIG, LLC

17

$1,157,250,000

RBC Capital Markets, Inc.

17

$1,151,127,000

SunTrust Robinson Humphrey, Inc.

16

$877,500,000

Raymond James & Associates Inc.

16

$792,211,500

JMP Securities LLC

16

$540,703,500

H.C. Wainwright & Co., LLC

16

$82,737,971

Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Inc.

15

$617,025,000

Barclays Capital, Inc.

13

$1,125,000,000

Goldman, Sachs & Co.

12

$808,500,000

Capital One Securities

11

$727,500,000

Ladenburg Thalmann & Co., Inc.

11

$217,468,500

SVB Leerink LLC

11

$112,500,000

KeyBanc Capital Markets

10

$495,000,000

Mizuho Securities Co., Limited

9

$609,000,000

BB&T Capital Markets

8

$512,127,000

Sales Agent rankings includes At the Market.  Data is for closed and definitive agreement transactions reported as of 10/21/2019.

The Q3 2019 U.S. Structured Equity Line Market

SEL Investor League Table by Number of Transactions:

Investor

Transaction Count

   Commitment Amount

Lincoln Park Capital

11

$173,000,000

Oasis Capital LLC

7

$42,325,000

Aspire Capital Partners, Inc.

6

$150,000,000

GHS Investments LLC

6

$37,000,000

TRITON FUNDS LLC

2

$4,000,000

Crown Bridge Partners, LLC

1

$10,000,000

Oscaleta Partners LLC

1

$10,000,000

Azure Capital Partners

1

$10,000,000

Zesiger Capital Group, LLC

1

$2,400,000

Cavalry Fund

1

$10,000,000

K&J Funds, LLC

1

$20,000,000

SEL Investor rankings includes Structured Equity Lines.  Data is for closed and definitive agreement transactions reported as of 10/21/2019.

About PlacementTracker
PlacementTracker, part of the Business Intelligence Division of Informa PLC, is well recognized as the leading provider of research, data, and analytics covering the PIPE and Private Placement markets.  PlacementTracker's dynamically updated League Tables are available online at: http://www.placementtracker.com/leaguetables.cfm.

About Informa Financial Intelligence
Financial Intelligence, part of the Informa Intelligence Division of Informa plc, is a leading provider of products and services helping financial institutions around the world cut through the noise and take decisive action. Informa Financial Intelligence's solutions provide unparalleled insight into market opportunity, competitive performance and customer segment behavioral patterns and performance through specialized industry research, intelligence, and insight. For more information, please visit https://financialintelligence.informa.com

Company Contact:
Suzanne Paulin
(617) 722-4622
suzanne.chaves@informa.com
www.PlacementTracker.com

