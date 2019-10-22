PlacementTracker Publishes Q3 2019 PIPE and Private Placement Markets League Tables

NEW YORK, Oct. 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- PlacementTracker, the leading source for data and analysis to institutions in the PIPE and Private Placement markets, today announced the most active investment banks, investors, and law firms in the U.S. PIPE and Private Placement markets for Q3 2019.

A total of $35.5 billion was raised in 745 transactions throughout Q3 of 2019. Of this amount, 3 transactions totaling $12.5 million have been announced but not yet closed as of 10/21/2019. Deal volume has increased 13% (447 deals in 2018) but dollar volume decreased by 2% ($36.3 billion in 2018).

We congratulate all the active members of the private placement community, many of whom are long-time clients of PlacementTracker. We are dedicated to providing access to the very best data and analytics available in our industry.

Most Active Participants Include:

H.C. Wainwright & Co., LLC as the most active placement agent

as the most active placement agent Perceptive Advisors, LLC as the most active institutional investor

as the most active institutional investor Cooley LLP as the most active issuer counsel

as the most active issuer counsel Schulte Roth & Zabel, LLP as the most active investor counsel

as the most active investor counsel Ellenoff Grossman & Schole LLP as the most active placement agent counsel

as the most active placement agent counsel Jefferies, Inc. as the most active Sales Agent for At-the-Market (ATM) transactions

as the most active Sales Agent for At-the-Market (ATM) transactions Lincoln Park Capital as most active investor in Structured Equity Lines (SELs)

The Q3 2019 U.S. PIPE and Private Placement Markets Investment Banking League Table by Number of Transactions:

Placement Agent Name Transaction Count Total Amount Placed H.C. Wainwright & Co., LLC 85 $1,451,792,585 Roth Capital Partners, LLC 30 $656,900,305 Maxim Group LLC 25 $198,260,083 Cowen and Company, LLC 23 $1,383,192,212 Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. 23 $677,117,750 Cantor Fitzgerald & Company 20 $726,329,437 Ladenburg Thalmann & Co., Inc. 18 $651,934,694 Piper Jaffray & Co. 13 $508,458,388 Jefferies & Company, Inc. 12 $840,867,790 William Blair & Company, LLC 12 $437,538,421 JMP Securities LLC 12 $318,977,807 National Securities Corporation 12 $137,898,782 Canaccord Genuity Inc. (US) 11 $341,935,175 A.G.P./Alliance Global Partners 11 $222,025,719 ThinkEquity, A division of Fordham Financial 10 $159,076,520 Citigroup Global Markets, Inc. 9 $1,801,224,962 SVB Leerink LLC 9 $711,212,477 Craig-Hallum Capital Group LLC 9 $161,914,605 Dawson James Securities, Inc. 9 $66,213,620 Chardan Capital Markets 8 $346,437,314 Aegis Capital Corporation 8 $98,424,005 Raymond James & Associates Inc. 7 $548,104,899 Wells Fargo Securities, LLC 7 $290,474,996 Sandler O'Neill & Partners, L.P. 6 $179,449,990 B. Riley & Co. 6 $163,254,834

Investment Banking rankings exclude all 144-A Offerings, Equity Lines of Credit, At the Market Transactions, Rights Offerings, Bought Deals, and all PIPE transactions conducted by foreign issuers that trade in the U.S. on the OTC. On transactions where an investment banking firm has acted solely as Financial Advisor, that transaction has been excluded from that firm's ranking. Co-agented transactions award full transaction credit to all agents participating (regardless of status of lead agent or co-agent). Data is for closed and definitive agreement transactions reported as of 10/21/2019.

The Q3 2019 U.S. PIPE and Private Placement Markets Institutional Investor League Table by Number of Transactions:

Investor Name Transaction Count Total Amount Invested Perceptive Advisors, LLC 9 $172,961,863 Hudson Bay Capital Management LP 9 $27,298,526 Anson Funds 9 $14,345,786 Heights Capital Management, Inc. 8 $29,282,770 Armistice Capital 7 $26,553,044 BVF, Inc. 7 $25,883,451 Sabby Management, LLC 7 $13,586,220 Lincoln Park Capital 7 $7,026,273 Yorkville Advisors, LLC 6 $5,577,866 IntraCoastal Capital, LLC 6 $2,684,531 OrbiMed Advisors, LLC 5 $49,441,153 Iliad Management, LLC 5 $11,320,000 Chicago Venture Partners, L.P. 5 $10,500,000 Empery Asset Management LP 5 $4,592,155 GCA Altium Limited 5 $2,698,215 L1 Capital 4 $622,565 Prudential Capital Group 3 $98,010,000 Prudential Securities Incorporated 3 $57,540,000 Foris Ventures, LLC 3 $48,339,987 SK Energy LLC 3 $42,999,998 Redmile Group LLC 3 $38,234,993 Froley Revy Investment Company, Inc. 3 $20,450,000 RA Capital Management, LLC 3 $18,221,031 Hosken Consolidated Investments Limited 3 $14,615,799 Tenor Capital Management 3 $10,036,981

Investor rankings exclude all 144-A Offerings, Equity Lines of Credit, At the Market Transactions, Rights Offerings, Bought Deals, and all PIPE transactions conducted by foreign issuers that trade in the U.S. on the OTC. Investors classified as Corporate Investors and Insurance Companies have been excluded from this ranking. Data is for closed and definitive agreement transactions reported as of 10/21/2019.

The Q3 2019 U.S. PIPE and Private Placement Markets Issuer Counsel League Table by Number of Transactions:

Legal Counsel Transaction Count Total Amount Advised Cooley LLP 30 $970,612,182 Goodwin Procter, LLP 22 $510,860,761 Latham & Watkins, LLP 18 $1,999,117,501 Wilmer Cutler Pickering Hale & Dorr, LLP 16 $820,814,147 Mintz, Levin, Cohn, Ferris, Glovsky & Popeo, PC 13 $455,035,369 Lowenstein Sandler LLP 13 $162,386,290 Graubard Miller 12 $44,454,966 Morgan, Lewis & Bockius, LLP 10 $227,657,850 Sheppard, Mullin, Richter & Hampton, LLP 10 $21,681,515 Sichenzia Ross Ference LLP 9 $51,075,022 Gibson, Dunn & Crutcher, LLP 7 $318,524,582 McDermott, Will & Emery 7 $32,048,450 Hogan Lovells 6 $349,932,965 Alston & Bird, LLP 6 $184,074,998 Greenberg Traurig, LLP 6 $99,934,692 Blake, Cassels & Graydon LLP 6 $71,300,000 Akerman LLP 6 $67,173,575 Haynes and Boone, LLP 6 $63,500,293 Dentons US LLP 6 $52,782,020 Ellenoff Grossman & Schole LLP 6 $52,538,349 Zysman Aharoni Gayer and Sullivan & Worcester LLP 6 $42,618,507 Hunter Taubman Fisher & Li LLC 6 $29,941,898 Dorsey & Whitney, LLP 5 $78,672,015 Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher & Flom, LLP 5 $72,800,027 Disclosure Law Group 5 $35,277,500









Legal counsel rankings exclude all 144-A Offerings, Equity Lines of Credit, At the Market Transactions, Rights Offerings, Bought Deals, and all PIPE transactions conducted by foreign issuers that trade in the U.S. on the OTC. Data is for closed and definitive agreement transactions reported as of 10/21/2019.

The Q3 2019 U.S. PIPE and Private Placement Markets Investor Counsel League Table by Number of Transactions:

Legal Counsel Transaction Count Total Amount Advised Schulte Roth & Zabel, LLP 35 $730,065,671 Hansen Black Anderson Ashcraft PLLC 11 $24,820,000 Kelley Drye & Warren LLP 8 $69,576,000 Schiff Hardin, LLP 4 $375,000,000 Greenberg Traurig, LLP 4 $75,350,001 Mintz, Levin, Cohn, Ferris, Glovsky & Popeo, PC 4 $5,500,001 Kirkland & Ellis 3 $2,125,000,000 Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher & Flom, LLP 2 $1,129,999,999 Latham & Watkins, LLP 2 $140,000,000 Chapman & Cutler, LLP 2 $125,000,000 Morgan, Lewis & Bockius, LLP 2 $120,160,835 Simpson Thacher Bartlett, LLP 2 $100,000,000 Harris, Wiltshire & Grannis LLP 2 $99,999,999 Pillsbury, Winthrop, Shaw & Pittman, LLP 2 $87,500,003 K&L Gates LLP 2 $23,000,000 Thompson & Hine, LLP 2 $12,000,000 David Gonzalez, Esq. 2 $2,600,000 Munger, Tolles & Olson, LLP 1 $10,000,000,000 Covington & Burling 1 $1,100,000,000 Sullivan & Cromwell 1 $749,907,109 Ice Miller LLP 1 $100,000,000 Locke Lord LLP 1 $100,000,000 Tannenbaum Helpern Syracuse & Hirschtritt LLP 1 $100,000,000 Paul, Weiss, Rifkind, Wharton & Garrison 1 $50,000,000 Reed Smith, LLP 1 $49,999,973













Legal counsel rankings exclude all 144-A Offerings, Equity Lines of Credit, At the Market Transactions, Rights Offerings, Bought Deals, and all PIPE transactions conducted by foreign issuers that trade in the U.S. on the OTC. Data is for closed and definitive agreement transactions reported as of 10/21/2019.

The Q3 2019 U.S. PIPE and Private Placement Markets Placement Agent Counsel League Table by Number of Transactions:

Legal Counsel Transaction Count Total Amount Advised Ellenoff Grossman & Schole LLP 41 $282,306,743 Goodwin Procter, LLP 27 $755,279,134 Cooley LLP 12 $688,395,738 Latham & Watkins, LLP 11 $590,990,357 Mintz, Levin, Cohn, Ferris, Glovsky & Popeo, PC 10 $344,376,574 Lowenstein Sandler LLP 10 $95,109,610 White & Case, LLP 8 $513,150,050 Duane Morris, LLP 8 $239,425,001 Schiff Hardin, LLP 7 $152,270,020 Covington & Burling 5 $140,752,742 Haynes and Boone, LLP 5 $24,235,446 Sheppard, Mullin, Richter & Hampton, LLP 4 $47,599,988 Stikeman Elliott LLP 4 $35,300,000 Zysman Aharoni Gayer and Sullivan & Worcester LLP 4 $31,299,998 Loeb & Loeb, LLP 4 $23,067,593 Sichenzia Ross Ference LLP 4 $6,956,518 Davis Polk & Wardwell LLP 3 $115,249,998 McGuireWoods, LLP 3 $46,584,575 Harter Secrest & Emery LLP 3 $19,840,250 K&L Gates LLP 2 $97,661,001 Fasken Martineau Du Moulin, LLP 2 $65,250,000 Holland & Knight, LLP 2 $26,000,000 Faegre Baker Daniels LLP 2 $24,350,003 Gracin & Marlow LLP 2 $19,950,000 Morgan, Lewis & Bockius, LLP 2 $15,000,000

Legal counsel rankings exclude all 144-A Offerings, Equity Lines of Credit, At the Market Transactions, Rights Offerings, Bought Deals, and all PIPE transactions conducted by foreign issuers that trade in the U.S. on the OTC. Data is for closed and definitive agreement transactions reported as of 10/21/2019.

The Q3 2019 U.S. At-the-Market (ATM) Market Sales Agent by Number of Transactions:

Sales Agent Transaction Count Commitment Amount Jefferies & Company, Inc. 48 $1,518,000,000 B. Riley & Co. 35 $493,973,733 J.P. Morgan Chase & Co. 24 $1,670,087,706 Wells Fargo Securities, LLC 23 $1,772,250,000 Citigroup Global Markets, Inc. 23 $1,659,450,000 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 23 $1,559,837,706 Cantor Fitzgerald & Company 23 $276,300,000 Cowen and Company, LLC 20 $296,850,000 BMO Capital Markets Corp. 18 $787,500,000 Morgan Stanley 17 $1,281,501,000 BTIG, LLC 17 $1,157,250,000 RBC Capital Markets, Inc. 17 $1,151,127,000 SunTrust Robinson Humphrey, Inc. 16 $877,500,000 Raymond James & Associates Inc. 16 $792,211,500 JMP Securities LLC 16 $540,703,500 H.C. Wainwright & Co., LLC 16 $82,737,971 Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Inc. 15 $617,025,000 Barclays Capital, Inc. 13 $1,125,000,000 Goldman, Sachs & Co. 12 $808,500,000 Capital One Securities 11 $727,500,000 Ladenburg Thalmann & Co., Inc. 11 $217,468,500 SVB Leerink LLC 11 $112,500,000 KeyBanc Capital Markets 10 $495,000,000 Mizuho Securities Co., Limited 9 $609,000,000 BB&T Capital Markets 8 $512,127,000

Sales Agent rankings includes At the Market. Data is for closed and definitive agreement transactions reported as of 10/21/2019.

The Q3 2019 U.S. Structured Equity Line Market SEL Investor League Table by Number of Transactions:

Investor Transaction Count Commitment Amount Lincoln Park Capital 11 $173,000,000 Oasis Capital LLC 7 $42,325,000 Aspire Capital Partners, Inc. 6 $150,000,000 GHS Investments LLC 6 $37,000,000 TRITON FUNDS LLC 2 $4,000,000 Crown Bridge Partners, LLC 1 $10,000,000 Oscaleta Partners LLC 1 $10,000,000 Azure Capital Partners 1 $10,000,000 Zesiger Capital Group, LLC 1 $2,400,000 Cavalry Fund 1 $10,000,000 K&J Funds, LLC 1 $20,000,000

SEL Investor rankings includes Structured Equity Lines. Data is for closed and definitive agreement transactions reported as of 10/21/2019.

