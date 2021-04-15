Placer.ai Launches Marketplace to Bring Leading Data Tools Together

LOS ALTOS, Calif., April 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Placer.ai , the leader in location analytics and foot traffic data, announced today the launch of its new marketplace. The marketplace will enable data analytics providers to layer new datasets and perspectives on top of Placer.ai's dashboard enabling immediate access to leaders in CRE, Retail, Hospitality, investments, and local government. Customers will have the ability to instantly access a variety of new data sources and use them directly within the Placer dashboard.

"The Placer.ai marketplace creates a valuable channel that brings together new and exciting datasets, tools, and applications with the customers that need them. By bringing these data sources directly into our platform, we can ensure ease of use and quality, while giving partners a direct channel to leaders in retail, commercial real estate, and more," said Noam Ben Zvi, CEO and Co-Founder of Placer.ai. "By streamlining access to a wide array of different data sources we can help customers further maximize their offline decision making."

The new marketplace will allow other data companies to bring solutions to customers directly through the Placer.ai dashboard. The initial launch partners will focus on adding advanced demographic and psychographic data directly into industry-leading features like True Trade Areas. The result is the most targeted and advanced solution for gathering deep insights on any retail location or chain.

"Placer's dashboard places a premium on data accessibility enabling people throughout organizations to leverage analytics like never before. By providing Spatial's geosocial data within the platform we can bring that same level of accessibility to our data," said Lyden Foust CEO and Co-Founder of Spatial.ai. "The combination of our unique data with Placer's location analytics platform will empower businesses to understand the world like never before, ensuring smarter and faster decisions."

Placer.ai's solution is already being used by the largest players in Commercial Real Estate, Retail, and Hospitality including JLL, Regency, SRS, Target, Planet Fitness, Brixmor, TJX, and Caesars Entertainment. The platform is the first to provide real-time access to location analytics and foot traffic data. The solution empowers professionals to improve decision making, reduce risk and identify opportunities with accurate, reliable location data.

