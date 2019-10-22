PlaceWise Digital and Boostcom Announce Strategic Merger

Creating the World's Leading Digital Solutions Company for the Global Shopping Center Industry

DENVER, Oct. 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- PlaceWise Digital and Boostcom announced today the merger of the two companies, bringing together the world's most comprehensive suite of digital solutions available to the global shopping center industry. The strategic focus for both companies has been and will remain - connecting the physical and digital shopping experiences to the benefit of consumers and shopping centers alike.

The combined offering will enable shopping centers to deliver a connected consumer experience across all digital channels, elevating the shopping experience and increasing shopping center revenue.

"We're fundamentally changing the way people and shopping centers interact. Retail is changing, and digital is driving the evolution – and not just online. Digital holds the keys to retailer productivity and consumer satisfaction in the physical shopping center as well," said Peter Tonstad CEO of Boostcom Group.

"This merger will bring expanded capabilities to customers of both companies, enabling data driven decision making and personalized content delivery to shoppers around the world. Shopping centers face unique challenges in today's market. They need partners that understand and have the experience and technology to help them grow in the evolving digital economy," said John Dee, CEO of PlaceWise Digital.

Tonstad added, "PlaceWise is the indisputable market leader in North America. They understand technology, shopping centers and consumers. Making shopping better is at the core of what they do. When you add that to Boostcom's current data and transaction driven solutions, the joint offering provides new opportunities to engage shoppers and generate revenue from digital services."

Together, the combined companies will serve close to 1,000 shopping centers, in 20 countries, located in Europe, Asia, the US, and Canada. In March of this year, as part of Boostcom's growth strategy, the company acquired iColumn, the leading player in digitalization of shopping centers in Southeast Asia. The companies will continue to operate under their individual brands in their local markets.

About PlaceWise Digital

Based in Denver, Colorado, PlaceWise is the leading provider of digital services to the shopping center industry in the US and Canada. The company delivers over 200 million digital engagements annually, enabling unique data-driven insights and connecting local shoppers to nearly 800 shopping center clients. placewise.com

About Boostcom

Boostcom is a world-leading proptech company serving more than 200 shopping centers globally. Boostcom has offices in Europe, the USA, and Asia and is backed by both venture and PE funds. Boostcom is the only company that integrates all digital touch points for shopping centers into a single data layer – The Mall Performance Cloud. Boostcom ́is headquartered in Trondheim, Norway. boostcom.com

