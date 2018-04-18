Plackers Advances Flosser Category with Spill-Free* Packaging

"Flosser users are all too familiar with the frustration that comes with opening a drawer, purse or laptop bag and finding them scattered throughout their belongings," said Don Cumming, global brand manager for Plackers. "Our new Sure-Zip packaging is designed to make it even easier to store your flossers or take them with you wherever you go—without the mess."

Having patented the original dental flosser, Plackers underscores its first-mover position by introducing this novel packaging design to the flosser category.

"We're constantly looking for ways to improve the consumer's experience with our products, and that includes how they stow and carry their flossers," said Cumming. "For those consumers who want to take their flossers on-the-go in smaller spaces, we also offer 12-count travel packs."

The improved packaging and smaller travel sizes demonstrate Plackers' ability to meet the needs of millennials, who—according to a recent Nielsen study—are twice as likely to floss in public than baby boomers.

The updated design also reflects Plackers' recent brand refresh, which traded in the dull, clinical look typically found in the category for an energetic and charming feel. The convenient, Sure-Zip packaging is available on www.plackers.com and in major retailers nationwide, including Walmart, Target and Walgreens.

About Plackers

Plackers is a leading brand and pioneer in dental flossers and a variety of consumer oral care products. Having patented the first disposable dental flosser, Plackers is committed to developing high quality, affordable oral care products with innovative features that include a comprehensive line of dental flossers, dental accessories, and dental night guards. Plackers holds over 20 patents and is sold in major retailers worldwide. For more information, visit www.plackers.com.

*As long as the Sure-Zip™ seal is intact. Plackers is not responsible for user error, aggressive package opening or dog chewing.

