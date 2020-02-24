Plackers® Launches New Value-Sized Pack in Micro Mint® and Twin-Line® Varieties

The larger pack was created by Plackers to provide increased value and convenience to consumers. The new 300-count size is the largest size available in traditional retail stores, increasing the affordability and accessibility of a clean and healthy smile to even more shoppers.

"The innovative features of our Micro Mint and Twin-Line flossers make it easier to achieve a cleaner, brighter smile with one compact tool," said Don Cumming, marketing director for Plackers. "The new 300-count packs help ensure our customers can always have a reliable way to help get the gunk out, whether they're freshening up after a meal away from home or caring for their smile as part of their daily self-care routine."

In addition to bringing the No. 1 value in flossers to the oral care market, both Micro Mint and Twin-Line varieties are equipped with Super TUFFLOSS®, Plackers' high performance floss specifically engineered not to stretch, shred or break. The uniquely designed protected toothpick feature allows for safer storage and smoothly folds away after use.

Plackers recommends using a flosser after every meal and snack to maintain a fresh, clean mouth. Visit www.Plackers.com to learn more.

About Plackers®

Plackers®, a trademarked subsidiary of Perrigo Company plc (NYSE;TASE: PRGO), is a leading brand and pioneer in dental flossers and a variety of consumer oral care products. Having patented the first disposable dental flosser, Plackers is committed to developing high quality, affordable oral care products with innovative features that include a comprehensive line of dental flossers, dental accessories, and dental night guards. Plackers holds over 20 patents and is sold in major retailers worldwide. For more information, visit www.plackers.com.

