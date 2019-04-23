Plackers® Makes Fresh Breath Quick and Easy with Launch of New Mega Mint Flossers
Innovative flosser designed with mint blast flavor patch to hit H-E-B stores this month
Apr 23, 2019, 07:00 ET
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich., April 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Plackers®, the nation's leading dental flosser brand, is making it even easier to get fresh breath fast with the launch of Mega Mint flossers. The new flossers deliver a minty blast to freshen breath in seconds with the addition of a new flavor patch directly on the flosser.
Mega Mint flossers, available at a suggested retail price of $2.75 per 65-count pack, are now available in Texas H-E-B locations.
"Mega Mint flossers with our innovative flavor patch are an industry first – combining the cleanliness and freshness from brushing and flossing into one compact tool," said Don Cumming, global brand director for Plackers. "This efficient combination allows for a quick refresh after a meal or on-the-go – so you can be as confident about your breath as your smile."
To activate the breath freshening blast, users simply glide the flavor patch along the surface of their tongue for a fresh feeling throughout the mouth.
The flossers come in Plackers' Sure-Zip™ packaging to ensure a spill-free experience when flossing on-the-go or keeping a pack in your laptop bag, purse or office drawer. Plackers' flosser is engineered not to stretch, shred or break.
To maintain smile confidence and obtain fast minty breath, use the Mega Mint flossers after every meal and snack to maintain a fresh, clean mouth. Visit www.Plackers.com to learn more.
About Plackers
Plackers is a leading brand and pioneer in dental flossers and a variety of consumer oral care products. Having patented the first disposable dental flosser, Plackers is committed to developing high quality, affordable oral care products with innovative features that include a comprehensive line of dental flossers, dental accessories, and dental night guards. Plackers holds over 20 patents and is sold in major retailers worldwide. For more information, visit www.plackers.com.
Media Contact:
Darby Wagner
dwagner@lambert.com
616-233-0500
SOURCE Plackers
