PlaDeo: Europe Debut for the World's First Bio-Plasma Powered Deodorant Device

CES Award-Winning Korean Innovation Now Targets EU Consumers Seeking Safe and Sustainable Hygiene

SEOUL, South Korea, June 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- CodeSteri Inc., a bio-tech startup born out of Hanyang University College of Medicine, is expanding into Europe with PlaDeo — the world's first electronic deodorant device powered by bio-plasma. Following a strong reception in the U.S. and CES Innovation Award recognition, PlaDeo is now available for pre-order in Europe via Indiegogo.

image

Unlike traditional deodorants that use aluminum salts, alcohol, or synthetic fragrances, PlaDeo harnesses reactive oxygen species (ROS) — specifically hydroxyl radicals (OH⁻) and superoxide ions (O₂⁻) — to neutralize odor-causing bacteria directly on the skin. No masking. No chemicals. Backed by clinical evidence, PlaDeo offers next-generation odor control through nature-inspired bio-plasma technology.

Clinically Proven & Scientifically Published

A 2024 peer-reviewed study in Nature's Scientific Reports and a clinical trial at a leading hospital in Seoul confirmed that 94% of users experienced noticeable odor reduction.[1] These results support PlaDeo as a science-based alternative not only for daily hygiene, but also for managing axillary bromhidrosis, a medical condition marked by persistent underarm odor.

Why This Matters in Europe

With tightening EU regulations around cosmetic ingredients and rising consumer skepticism toward long-term use of parabens, aluminum, and triclosan, PlaDeo arrives at a pivotal time. The product answers growing demand for:

Chemical-free hygiene in sensitive-skin populations

in sensitive-skin populations Aluminum-free alternatives backed by science

backed by science Eco-conscious personal care with zero residue and low environmental footprint

Its compact design makes it ideal for commuters, athletes, healthcare workers, and anyone navigating Europe's increasingly hygiene-aware public settings — from metro stations to shared office spaces.

Key Features

CES Award-Winning Technology (Health & Wellness, 2020)

(Health & Wellness, 2020) Plasma-Powered & Non-Invasive

Lab-Proven & Clinically Tested

Zero Chemicals, Zero Residue

Portable, Reusable, and Sustainable

One full charge provides up to 20 days of use in 90-second mode, or around 10 days in 3-minute mode — ideal for everyday routines. PlaDeo offers an energy-efficient solution that aligns with Europe's push toward greener technology in the consumer health sector.

Availability

PlaDeo is currently available via Indiegogo for early backers in Europe. CE-certified for European markets, PlaDeo will begin shipping in September 2025 to meet growing demand across the region. From Seoul to Europe, PlaDeo represents the next evolution in deodorant: one that's safe, science-driven, and sustainable.

