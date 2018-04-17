Plaid Launches Assets and Announces Day 1 Certainty

Assets is also a key win for borrowers; they can now share with lenders the information they need, in seconds, directly from the source. Given the wide array of tools and services powered by Plaid, the account linkage experience will likely be familiar to the user.

Plaid Assets is also now an accepted provider of asset verification for Fannie Mae's Desktop Underwriter® (DU®) validation service, part of its Day 1 Certainty™ initiative, which offers peace of mind to lenders by providing rep and warrant relief on verified loan components. Fannie Mae has seen loans with assets validated through the DU validation service close 17% faster on average.

"Plaid's journey in mortgage is just getting started. We look forward to providing the industry with solutions that better serve borrower needs across the loan cycle, and building more partnerships with leaders like Fannie Mae to deliver solutions that benefit both lenders and borrowers to move the industry forward," said Kate Adamson, Head of Mortgage at Plaid.

Since its founding in 2012, Plaid has set out to enable innovation throughout financial services. Plaid allows innovators to create new products and applications that connect consumer's bank accounts with the financial applications they use to better their financial lives. Applications powered by Plaid benefit tens of millions of consumers.

