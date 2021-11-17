Plainfield Health Care Center Welcomes New Administrator, Eric Emerson

PLAINFIELD, Ind., Nov. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Health Services Management announced the addition of Eric Emerson as the new Administrator of Plainfield Health Care Center, located in Plainfield, Indiana.

Best Nursing Homes 2022

Mr. Emerson graduated Cum Laude from University of Central Florida with a bachelor's degree in Health Services Administration and has been a licensed nursing home administrator for 4 years. He has a proven track record for improving quality of care, customer satisfaction, patient outcomes, financial performance, and achieving 5-Star Ratings from the Center for Medicare and Medicaid (CMS). Under Eric's leadership Plainfield Health Care Center was awarded 2022 "Best Nursing Home" by Newsweek and has a standing 5-Star Rating from CMS.

"It's an honor and a privilege to lead a team with the compassion to provide the highest quality of care to our most vulnerable," said Emerson, Plainfield Health Care Center's Administrator.

Eric is originally from Ft. Lauderdale, Florida where he met his wife, Stephanie. They have been married for 15 years and have 4 children together. His dedication to family translates to his passion for residents and his leadership.

"Eric is a great leader with a passion for providing the best care for the seniors in our community. Eric is never too busy to talk to and spend time with our residents." said Jana Bragg, Plainfield Health Care Center's Marketing Director.

Plainfield Health Care Center has been serving the families of Avon, Plainfield, Mooresville, and Indianapolis for nearly 30 years. The residents, community, and staff look forward to seeing Eric's impact in the community and to see what great things he will do.

About Plainfield Health Care Center

Plainfield Health Care Center is one of twenty-one health care communities in the Health Services Management portfolio, providing comprehensive inpatient and outpatient rehabilitation services as well as long-term skilled nursing care in Plainfield, IN.

To learn more: www.plainfieldhcc.com

About Health Services Management

Health Services Management has extensive experience and a proven track record as an operator, manager, and owner of skilled nursing and long-term care communities since 2000 and currently operates nineteen skilled nursing facilities, and two assisted living communities in Florida, Texas, Indiana, and Tennessee. The Health Services Management network proudly employs more than 2,000 individuals and has developed multiple long-lasting strategic partnerships in each of the communities that it serves. The management team continuously seeks out and evaluates facilities for acquisition to provide continued company growth. https://www.HSMgroup.org

Media Contact: Laurie Stogniew

Bayshore Marketing Group

[email protected]

727-316-5578

SOURCE Plainfield Health Care Center