PlainID Named Overall Leader in Policy Based Access Management by KuppingerCole Analysts

TEL AVIV, Israel and NEW YORK, April 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- PlainID , the leading global provider of Identity Security, was named overall leader in Policy Based Access Management (PBAM), by KuppergerCole Analysts. The Policy Based Access Management Leadership Compass features vendors offering policy-based access control solutions and provides guidance on aligning a vendor's solution to common corporate access control requirements. In this latest Leadership Compass featuring fourteen vendors, PlainID was named Overall, Product and Innovation leader.

As pioneers in PBAC, PlainID leads the field with unique Authorizers for enforcement and orchestration, setting itself apart from other vendors by aligning security posture with access control for bolstered security resilience. "PlainID continues to develop their support for corporate environments that must accommodate diverse requirements. PlainID has longevity in the PBAC space and continues to expand their product offering to accommodate diverse deployments." --KuppingerCole Analysts

"By centering on identity-centric security and empowering enterprises to manage policies effectively, PlainID future-proofs and enhances the security posture – marking a new era and convergence of identity and security," said Gal Helemski, chief technology officer, chief product officer, and co-founder, PlainID. "Authorization is the foundation of security: it's the last mile that governs what people actually can do."

Unauthorized access is responsible for 70% of current security incidents and identity-related threats is the largest growing attack surface. Identities of all types are vulnerable including third parties, supply chain, and non-human identities, in addition to maintaining least privileged access to support data compliance.

Policy based access control and dynamic authorization is uniquely capable of helping firms mitigate the risk associated with identity threats and unauthorized access by balancing security, flexibility, and user experience.

To learn more about the 2024 Leadership Compass findings, and to download the report, please visit https://www.plainid.com/ .

About PlainID:

PlainID is The Identity Security Company. We help identity-centric enterprises defend themselves from adversaries who use identity-based attacks. Our Identity Security Posture Management Platform provides Identity Insights, SaaS Authorization Management, and Dynamic Authorization Services to create identity-centric security across SaaS, APIs, microservices, apps, and data powered by policy-based access control. Visit PlainID.com for more information.

