Plaintiffs' Attorney Chip Brooker Earns Best Lawyers in Dallas Selection

DALLAS, April 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Dallas trial lawyer Chip Brooker of Brooker Law, PLLC, once again has earned a spot on D Magazine's annual list of the Best Lawyers in Dallas based on his work for clients in all types of personal injury cases.

This marks the third straight year that Mr. Brooker has been included on this exclusive listing. He and the other Best Lawyers in Dallas honorees were named to the list following nominations from other lawyers and a thorough vetting process conducted by D Magazine's editors and a group of the city's leading attorneys.

Mr. Brooker represents individuals and families nationwide in cases involving wrongful death and serious personal injuries, including lawsuits involving dangerous and defective products, trucking and transportation crashes, oilfield and other on-the-job injuries, and sexual assaults.

"It is always an honor to be named to D Magazine's list of the Best Lawyers in Dallas along with so many highly-respected attorneys," Mr. Brooker says. "This recognition only strengthens my commitment to make my clients' voices heard. I will continue to work hard to protect their legal rights when they need it most."

Earlier this year, D Magazine featured Mr. Brooker in a story about his work for the parents of two children who suffered traumatic brain injuries in a rear-end collision on North Central Expressway in Dallas. The verdict of more than $242.1 million against Toyota Motor Corp. and Toyota Motor Sales, USA, Inc., followed evidence of a defective seat design in the family's Lexus sedan. The jury's award was the second-largest personal injury verdict in Dallas County history, according to the publishers of VerdictSearch.

In addition to his D Magazine listing, Mr. Brooker's professional accolades include repeated listings in The Best Lawyers in America and the Texas Super Lawyers list of the state's top attorneys. Last year, Mr. Brooker was the youngest and one of only 13 lawyers in Dallas to be listed in all three publications for plaintiffs' personal-injury work.

Brooker Law, PLLC, represents individuals and families nationwide in wrongful death and catastrophic personal injury cases involving dangerous and defective products, trucking and transportation crashes, explosions and burns, on-the-job injuries, sexual assault, and professional negligence among other claims. The firm has experience handling cases involving traumatic brain injuries, amputations, burns, and paralysis, including paraplegia and quadriplegia. Brooker Law also represents individuals and businesses in complex business disputes involving claims of fraud, breach of contract, breach of fiduciary duty, tortious interference, and other business torts. Learn more at www.brookerlaw.com.

