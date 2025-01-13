Plaintiffs' Trial Attorney Barrett Robin from Hamilton Wingo Named Among Dallas' Top Personal Injury Lawyers

DALLAS, Jan. 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Record-setting trial lawyer Barrett Robin from the Dallas-based plaintiffs firm Hamilton Wingo has claimed his fourth straight selection as one of the city's top personal injury lawyers in D Magazine's annual Best Lawyers Under 40 rankings.

Mr. Robin represents clients in all types of serious personal injury and wrongful death cases and significant business disputes. His legal track record includes a multimillion-dollar personal injury verdict against Walmart last spring, the largest uninsured motorist verdict in Texas in 2022, a six-figure arbitration award for a couple whose financial adviser wiped out their retirement savings, and many other successes for clients.

Mr. Robin and the other honorees on the 2025 Best Lawyers Under 40 list were selected among nominations from other attorneys who were asked to name the city's top lawyers under 40. Those with the most nominations were vetted by the publication's editors and a separate anonymous group of leading local attorneys to finalize this year's list.

"Being a great lawyer is one of the many reasons we named Barrett a partner last year," says Hamilton Wingo founder Chris Hamilton. "His selection as one of Dallas' best attorneys is just further proof that he has what it takes when people call us for help."

In addition to the recognition in D Magazine, Mr. Robin has earned repeated selections on the annual Texas Super Lawyers Rising Stars list of the state's top young lawyers based on his work in personal injury lawsuits and other disputes decided in Texas civil courts.

Hamilton Wingo is one of Dallas' premier trial law firms, having won billions of dollars in verdicts and settlements in the past decade alone. The firm's skilled attorneys represent people from all walks of life in serious personal injury and wrongful death cases involving automobile, airline, and other transportation incidents, workplace safety issues, dram shop liability, dangerous products, industrial catastrophes, medical malpractice, premises liability, utility accidents, and water contamination in addition to high-stakes business litigation. To learn more about the firm, visit www.hamiltonwingo.com.

