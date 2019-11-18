Plainview Health Corp Receives 2019 Best of West Long Branch Award

WEST LONG BRANCH, N.J., Nov. 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Plainview Health Corp has been selected for the 2019 Best of West Long Branch Award in the Vitamin & Supplement Store category.

Each year, the Award Program identifies companies that we believe have achieved exceptional marketing success in their local community and business category. These are local companies that enhance the positive image of small business through service to their customers and our community. These exceptional companies help make New Jersey a great place to live, work and play. Various sources of information were gathered and analyzed to choose the winners in each Category. The 2019 Award Program focuses on quality, not quantity. Winners are determined based on the information gathered both internally and data provided by third parties.

Plainview Health Corp, headquartered in New Jersey (dairycare.com; 800 – 903 - 3222), is a pharmaceutical company established in 1997 for the purpose of developing and marketing products for the health care market. It prides itself on innovation with a focus on effectiveness, convenience, and lower cost for the consumer. Its premier product, DairyCare, is a once-a-day probiotic (good bacteria) for immune and digestive disorders. Medical trials found it useful in Lactose Intolerance, Irritable / Inflammatory Bowel Syndrome, Celiac Disease, Vaginitis/Candidasis, and Constipation. DairyCare, priced 30-50% less expensive than the competition, does not require refrigeration, and maintains a two year shelf life at temperatures from 0o F to 1150 F.

Previously, DairyCare was honorably mentioned in the Forbes Small Business Award, and it won the Philadelphia Entrepreneur Award in its class. DairyCare has appeared in New Jersey Monthly, Star Ledger, Bergen Record, and Asbury Park Press.

Plainview Health Corp is working to expand its product line and distribution in the United States. Plainview Health Corp. presently has distribution in Singapore, and is expanding to Vietnam.

