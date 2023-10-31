PLAMECA Brings Natural Solutions to Specific Problems

Holistic Health Is Important, But PLAMECA Uses Mother Nature to Zoom in on Each Problem, Too

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Oct. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Natural medicine is often seen as a discipline focused on cultivating general, long-term health. And that certainly is true to a degree. Vitamins, natural therapies, and basic activities like a healthy diet and exercise help cultivate overall health and wellness. However, there are also times when natural solutions — especially nutraceuticals — can be used in targeted ways with specific results in mind.

"We are committed to creating products that bring effective solutions to specific problems," says PLAMECA's managing director, Óscar Fernández. "We look for recurring issues that consumers commonly struggle with and seek natural solutions for those health challenges."

PLAMECA has a long history of working in the nutraceutical industry. Nearly 40 years ago, it started trading with medicinal herbs and plants. Since that time, it has developed multiple products that use these same ingredients to address common symptoms suffered by those living fast-paced 21st-century lifestyles.

For example, the brand's VENALIGHT CAPSULES is a well-rounded formula that uses, among other things, Green Mango Extract to provide fast-acting support for tired legs. CRANBYCYST MAX is a potent way to address cystitis and urinary tract infections using a synergistic formula high in cranberry, bearberry, and Java Tea extracts. MELANOCTINA BILAYER is a two-phase sleep solution that combines Melatonin and other herbal extracts to relax the body and facilitate both falling and staying asleep. Each of these products uses natural ingredients to provide unique, targeted results.

"Our realm is phytotherapy," declares Fernández. "Over the years, we've used that specialty focus to develop a product portfolio with sophisticated formulas. These provide effective solutions to real-world problems without the need to resort to harsh, synthetic chemical ingredients."

For Fernández and the PLAMECA team, nature has already provided the solution not just to maintain general health and wellness but for many individual health concerns, too. All that is needed is to study those natural ingredients and use them to create standardized, targeted nutraceutical formulas. This is what PLAMECA has done for nearly half a century, and the results speak for themselves.

About Plameca

PLAMECA is a phytotherapy company founded in 1984 with the initial intention of providing medicinal herbs and plants — which it did for 1,500 retailers across the Spanish geography. In 1994, PLAMECA expanded to manufacture its own food supplements, creating a range of products using herbal extracts, vitamins, and minerals. Currently, PLAMECA products are manufactured in modern facilities using up-to-date scientific methods and are sold in 33 countries. The company has also invested $11 million in an aggressive plan to expand its health and wellness focus over the next five years. Learn more at plameca.com .

Juan M Desvalls

[email protected]

Tel. + 34 677518038

SOURCE Plameca