PLAMECA Celebrates Its 40th Anniversary

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., March 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- PLAMECA is a health and wellness brand that turns 40 years old in 2024. This is a landmark achievement in an industry awash with young, unproven companies. Along with its veteran status as an industry distributor and nutraceutical manufacturer, PLAMECA continues to invest in the expansion of its wellness-focused offerings.

The global nutraceutical market was valued at $335.5 billion in 2022 and is projected to double by 2032. It is a massive industry with thousands of new brands popping up all of the time. The sheer quantity of companies makes it difficult for consumers to find that "needle in a haystack" health and wellness solution that fits their needs. One key filter that can help differentiate the best brands from everyone else is longevity.

"In this industry, it matters when a brand has been around the block a few times," says Óscar Fernández. PLAMECA's managing director adds that when a nutraceutical company survives the test of time, it shows that they are offering real value to their customers. They have a track record that demonstrates their ability to produce clean, effective supplements that generate results and keep consumers coming back.

"This year, we're celebrating our 40th anniversary," Fernández explains. "That is a big deal for us. It reminds us that we are genuinely impacting the lives of our customers. It makes it easier to invest in bigger, better things moving forward."

Fernández's reference to "bigger, better things" isn't hyperbole or wishful thinking. As already mentioned, the PLAMECA team is actively using the success of the past to invest millions of dollars in the future of health and wellness. As PLAMECA continues to expand its offerings and global distribution footprint, Americans can count on having the brand's products available for the foreseeable future as they look for consistent, effective solutions to their health and wellness needs.

PLAMECA is a phytotherapy company founded in 1984 with the initial intention of providing medicinal herbs and plants — which it did for 1,500 retailers across the Spanish geography. In 1994, PLAMECA expanded to manufacture its own food supplements, creating a range of products using herbal extracts, vitamins, and minerals. Currently, PLAMECA products are manufactured in modern facilities using up-to-date scientific methods and are sold in 33 countries. As the company celebrates its 40th anniversary this year, it has also invested $11 million in an aggressive plan to expand its health and wellness focus over the next five years. Learn more at plameca.com .

