PLAMECA is Addressing Health Concerns With Phytotherapy

The Health Brand's Impressive Range of Natural Supplements Addresses a Wide Variety of Symptoms and Conditions

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., June 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- PLAMECA has a long track record of serving health-conscious consumers. The Spanish-based health brand specializes in the field of phytotherapy (the science of managing health conditions through plants, herbs, and their composite substances).

The company is in the process of entering the U.S. market. This will give Americans access to a wide range of clean, natural health and wellness products that span the gamut from digestional support to cardiovascular upkeep and much more.

"We've been working in the phytotherapy space since 1984," says Óscar Fernández, PLAMECA's Managing Director. "We're the experts when it comes to botanically-based medicinal remedies."

Fernández goes on to explain that PLAMECA only uses natural ingredients. "It doesn't matter if you're addressing cold and flu symptoms, treating tired legs, or anything in between. We've formulated plant-based and herbal formulas that can address symptoms without the harsh side effects that come from chemical ingredients."

A good example of this is the brand's CRANBYCYST MAX . The supplement is a popular way to maintain the upkeep of the urinary tract and avoid infections. It contains key natural ingredients known for having a positive impact on urinary tract health, including a high concentration of cranberry and gayuba (bearberry). It also reinforces the immune system via a dose of vitamin C. The supplement comes in boxes of thirty capsules. These can be taken once a day in the evening for maintenance or once in the morning and once in the evening for more intensive care.

CRANBYCYST MAX is just one of the many sweet, simple, safe, and effective supplements that PLAMECA has created throughout its nearly forty years as an international health and wellness brand. As it enters the United States market in the coming months, its range of affordable products will become increasingly available across various online and brick-and-mortar retailers, making it easier than ever for Americans to maintain their health on a daily basis.

About Plameca

PLAMECA is a phytotherapy company founded in 1984 with the initial intention of providing medicinal herbs and plants — which it did for 1,500 retailers across the Spanish geography. In 1994, PLAMECA expanded to manufacture its own food supplements, creating a range of products using herbal extracts, vitamins, and minerals. Currently, PLAMECA products are manufactured in modern facilities using up-to-date scientific methods and are sold in 33 countries. The company has also invested $11 million in an aggressive expansion plan to expand its health and wellness focus over the next five years. Learn more at plameca.com .

