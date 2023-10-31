PLAMECA's Natural Solution for Poor Sleep in the Winter Months

Seasonal Depression Can Leave People Struggling to Sleep. MELANOCTINA BILAYER Is a Safe, Natural Way to Encourage Deep, Prolonged Slumber.

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Oct. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The team at PLAMECA understands that there are many reasons a person may not be able to sleep. From an overactive brain and anxious thoughts to a disruptive sleep environment and busy stages of life, there's no shortage of ways a person can find themselves coming up short on sleep.

One quiet but significant detractor of quality slumber is the time of year. The winter months are known for their short days and cold weather. This causes 10 million Americans to struggle with Seasonal Affective Disorder (SAD) on a regular basis. SAD can last for as much as 40% of the year and can cause multiple side effects. Along with iconic symptoms like depression, SAD can also lead to a lack of quality sleep. This is where PLAMECA can help.

"At PLAMECA, we are experts in phytotherapy," says Óscar Fernández, managing director of the natural health brand. "We have been committed to everyone's well-being since 1984, and in that time, we've developed safe, natural solutions for many different health concerns, including lack of sleep."

PLAMECA's sleep solution is called MELANOCTINA BILAYER. The natural sleep pill features PLAMECA's bilayer technology. In other words, the proprietary formula includes two layers.

The first of these primarily consists of Melatonin to help relax the body and encourage an individual to fall asleep quickly. The second layer keeps a person sleeping by utilizing a combination of herbal ingredients, including passionflower, lemon balm, California poppy, vitamins B12 and B6, and valerian.

The winter months lead to prolonged bouts of sleeplessness as millions of Americans cope with SAD and the depressive and anxious thoughts that accompany it. MELANOCTINA BILAYER provides a simple, safe, natural way to fall and stay asleep without resorting to the strong synthetic chemicals used in so many prescription sleep pills. It is the perfect compromise of safety and efficacy that can restore a sense of rest and peace during troubled times.

About Plameca

PLAMECA is a phytotherapy company founded in 1984 with the initial intention of providing medicinal herbs and plants — which it did for 1,500 retailers across the Spanish geography. In 1994, PLAMECA expanded to manufacture its own food supplements, creating a range of products using herbal extracts, vitamins, and minerals. Currently, PLAMECA products are manufactured in modern facilities using up-to-date scientific methods and are sold in 33 countries. The company has also invested $11 million in an aggressive plan to expand its health and wellness focus over the next five years. Learn more at plameca.com.

