Plamondon Hospitality Partners Breaks Ground on Downtown Frederick's New Hotel & Conference Center

This event marks an important milestone in the continuation of the Marriott Downtown Frederick at Carroll Creek project.

FREDERICK, Md., Feb. 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Plamondon Hospitality Partners celebrates the next milestone of the Marriott Downtown Frederick at Carroll Creek project, the highly-anticipated full-service hotel and conference center, with a groundbreaking ceremony. This project's unique, four-way investment partnership combines public and private parties, and is poised to support the increasing demand of Frederick's tourism economy.

With public investment covering 26% of the total project cost, the State of Maryland's $23 million investment reflects a broader statewide strategy to strengthen regional economies. At the local level, Frederick County and the City of Frederick's combined $4.5 million investment demonstrates a shared commitment to ensuring the project delivers long-term economic returns for residents and businesses. Together, this coordinated partnership with private investors is a commitment to Frederick and the state's overall economic competitiveness.

Present for the groundbreaking event was Governor Wes Moore, who has recognized the hotel project as a promising economic driver for Downtown Frederick and the state alike. "For a long time, this site has been a promise waiting to become a place, but today, we are finally there," said Moore. "This groundbreaking represents our commitment to choosing alignment, urgency, and the will to compete. By partnering to build this first-class hotel and conference space, we are making a clear investment in the future of Frederick, and our entire state."

"This groundbreaking reflects the best of Frederick County—public-private partnership, thoughtful planning, and a shared vision for a thriving downtown," said County Executive Jessica Fitzwater. "This investment, a result of the partnership between Marriott, Plamondon Hospitality Partners, and county, city and state leaders, will deliver a first-class hotel and conference space that meets the needs of our community and employers. The hotel and conference center will strengthen our ability to host regional events, showcase our arts and dining, and help our economy thrive year-round."

Located along the scenic Carroll Creek Linear Park in Downtown Frederick, this full-service Marriott flagship property will feature 204 guest rooms and over 21,000 square feet of dedicated indoor and outdoor meeting space, offering business travelers state-of-the-art conference facilities within walking distance of the city's many restaurants, bars, and cultural attractions.

"The Maryland Department of Housing and Community Development believes in building great places––places that inspire pride, enhance community character and unlock possibility," said Secretary of Housing and Community Development Jake Day. "Frederick's new hotel and conference center will be one of those places, augmenting the strong revitalization work that's already happening downtown, bringing more visitors and charging the city's economic engine."

The Marriott Downtown Frederick at Carroll Creek will stand alone as the only hotel and event facility in Frederick City and County capable of hosting large-scale conferences, business summits, and major events under one roof. This comes with significant projected economic impacts, including $25.8 million in direct, indirect, and induced spending annually, along with an estimated $1.5 million in incremental Maryland state taxes and nearly $1 million in local property taxes each year. Additionally, the hotel and conference center is expected to create an estimated 200 total direct, indirect, and induced jobs, and serve as a catalyst for over $100 million in follow-on development in Downtown Frederick.

"Frederick is ready and well-positioned to be one of the next drivers of Maryland's economy," said Frederick Mayor Michael O'Connor. "Economic growth driven by projects like the downtown hotel and conference center will be critical to expanding opportunity through job creation, stronger tourism, and the kind of follow-on investment that helps entire regions prosper."

Plamondon Hospitality Partners is leading the development and future management of the hotel, proudly collaborating with stakeholders at the state, county, and city levels. The State of Maryland, Frederick County, and the City of Frederick have been invaluable partners throughout the project and will remain actively involved in future development phases.

Construction and design partners include DAVIS Construction, FILLAT+ Architecture, Looney & Associates, and PDSI. Additionally, the Atlas Restaurant Group will play an integral role in conceptualizing and executing the vision for the hotel and conference center's dining venues.

Peter Plamondon, Jr., Co-President of Plamondon Hospitality Partners, said, "Having operated in Frederick for nearly 30 years, Plamondon Hospitality Partners has always been committed to the community's success, and this project milestone is a physical representation of our continued dedication to supporting the City of Frederick's vision for strategic growth, new jobs, and exciting economic opportunities to come."

As construction commences in Downtown Frederick, Plamondon Hospitality Partners is working closely with The City of Frederick and local residents to ensure a smooth transition toward the project's successful completion in 2027. The City will release any community notices that will outline relevant details that impact the surrounding area such as sidewalk or road closures.

About Plamondon Hospitality Partners

Plamondon Hospitality Partners is a family-owned hotel management and development company headquartered in Frederick, Maryland. With a growing portfolio of award-winning hotels across Maryland, Pennsylvania, and Georgia, the company is recognized for its commitment to community, employee development, and high-quality guest experiences. For more information, visit www.plamondonhospitalitypartners.com and https://www.downtownhotelatcarrollcreek.com/

SOURCE Plamondon Hospitality Partners