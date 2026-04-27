Plan a Family Road Trip for America's 250th on the U.S. Civil Rights Trail

ATLANTA, April 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As the United States approaches its 250th birthday, the classic American road trip is making a comeback. More families are opting for drivable vacations this summer that combine value, flexibility and meaningful experiences—trading crowded itineraries for time together on the open road.

The Robert Russa Moton Museum in Virginia is part of the U.S. Civil Rights Trail.

The U.S. Civil Rights Trail (USCRT) offers a powerful way to explore the nation during this milestone, connecting more than 130 historic sites across 14 states and Washington, D.C. From immersive museums to walkable historic districts, the trail provides dozens of multi-generational opportunities for families to experience American history firsthand.

Tennessee: Music and Movement

In Nashville and Memphis, families can explore the intersection of music and civil rights. The National Museum of African American Music offers interactive exhibits spanning 50+ genres, The Museum of Christian & Gospel Music explores how the music and its musicians served as a source of hope and unity, while the Jefferson Street Sound Museum highlights the legacy of legendary performers. In Memphis, the Stax Museum of American Soul Music and the National Civil Rights Museum—which debuts its new "Legacy Experience" May 16th —provide engaging ways for families to connect past and present.

Arkansas: A Defining Chapter

The Little Rock Central High School National Historic Site brings one of the most pivotal moments in civil rights history to life. Nearby, the Mosaic Templars Cultural Center explores African American culture and community in a setting that resonates with visitors of all ages.

Virginia: A Ready-Made Road Trip

Virginia offers a ready-made route along the trail, with stops including the Caroline County Historic Courthouse Campus—site of Loving v. Virginia—and the Robert Russa Moton Museum, tied to the student protests that lead to Brown v. Board of Education. The route blends history with charming towns and walkable downtowns.

Beyond the Major Cities

In Abilene, Kansas, the Dwight D. Eisenhower Presidential Library, Museum & Boyhood Home offer insight into the leadership of President Eisenhower. In Charleston, South Carolina, the International African American Museum on the historic site of Gadsden's Wharf provides an immersive experience tracing African American history, with summer programming designed for families.

"The Trail transforms a traditional road trip into a journey with purpose," said Mark Ezell, Chairman of the USCRT Marketing Alliance. "Families can learn and connect while exploring the stories that shaped America."

About the U.S. Civil Rights Trail

Launched in 2018, the Trail is a collection of more than 130 churches, schools, museums and other landmarks where activists challenged segregation in the 1950s and 1960s to advance social justice. The people and destinations included in the Trail provide a way for families, travelers and educators to experience history firsthand. For more information, visit CivilRightsTrail.com.

SOURCE U.S. Civil Rights Trail