Plan for a 2020 Vacation in the Pocono Mountains

STROUDSBURG, Pa., Jan. 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The time is here to sit down and plan your vacation days for this year, so you don't let them go unused in 2020. National Plan for Vacation Day is celebrated on the last Tuesday of January which falls on January 28, 2020.

U.S. Travel, as well as the Pocono Mountains Visitors Bureau, encourages everyone to use this day to plan their time off. In 2018, more than 750 million vacation days went unused across the country, according to federal statistics. By planning early, tourism officials hope Americans will maximize their chances to experience travel with friends and family.

"The Pocono Mountains prides itself on first-rate hospitality and its four-seasons of fun within a short drive of New York City and Philadelphia," said Chris Barrett, President & CEO of the Pocono Mountains Visitors Bureau. "What better way to make sure you spend those well-earned vacation days than planning to visit the Poconos this year."

Nearly 28 million people visited the Pocono Mountains in 2018. That record number of visitors took advantage of the well-known resorts, charming downtowns and pristine natural settings that make the destination a "must" visit every year.

WATCH: Dozens of annual events highlight the year in the Pocono Mountains

There are lots of ways you can plan for vacation using PoconoMountains.com including a booking portal at the top of the homepage which lets you filter by rates, locations and more. Look for deals and offers for stays, golfing and skiing to name a few. Coordinate your stay during one of the dozens of events including annual fairs and festivals that make a Poconos getaway a tradition. While visiting one or all of our four counties, stop by a visitors center that feature state-of-the-art digital kiosks to help create an itinerary to send to your mobile device.

All four seasons in the Poconos are right for those vacation days. For instance, visitors can go snow tubing by day and head indoors at a waterpark by night during the winter. In the summer, they can attend a NASCAR race by day and go camping by night. And in the fall, the foliage makes for spectacular views whether you're on foot, bike, or train!

U.S. Travel Association has a vacation planning tool to help employees utilize all of their hard-earned time off in 2020 and that calendar then can be shared with family and friends.

Mark the calendar or make a mental note that next Tuesday, January 28, is National Plan for Vacation Day. Don't be a statistic like 55% of Americans in 2018 who left vacation time unused.

Pocono Mountains visitor information is available online at PoconoMountains.comor by phone at (570) 421-5791. Follow @PoconoTourism PR on Twitter to stay current with up-to-date information. Established in 1934, the Pocono Mountains Visitors Bureau is a private, non-profit membership organization. The PMVB is the official destination marketing organization for the four counties of Wayne, Pike, Monroe, and Carbon in Northeastern Pennsylvania.

About the Pocono Mountains

With 2,400 square miles encompassing Pennsylvania's Wayne, Pike, Monroe, and Carbon counties, the Pocono Mountains region is home to rolling mountain terrain, breathtakingly beautiful waterfalls, thriving woodlands and 170 miles of winding rivers. Winters offer guests the opportunity to ski, snowboard, snow tube and even snowshoe their way through snowy wonderlands encompassing more than 163 ski trails, while summers also cater to the active traveler allowing exploration of 261 miles of hiking and biking trails, more than 30 golf courses, whitewater rafting, boating, fishing and open access to nine state and two national parks.

