Plan for Above-Average Snow: Montana's New Winter Guidebook Offers Tips for Enjoying Snowy Adventures

Guidebook highlights ski areas, snowmobiling and other activities for the perfect winter vacation
HELENA, Mont., Oct. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- With the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration forecasting above-average snowfall in Montana this winter, Visit Montana is inviting travelers to plan a winter adventure at one of the state's many ski areas, snowmobile areas and cross-country and snowshoeing trails.
"Whether you are a thrill-seeker looking for a winter adventure or a laid-back traveler in need of a quiet weekend in the woods, Montana's winter terrain provides the perfect vacation," said Paul Green, director of the Montana Department of Commerce. "We look forward to seeing you on the slopes, at the lodge, in the backcountry or around one of our many welcoming towns this winter."
Home to 15 different ski areas — offering everything from downhill skiing to deep powder bowls and wide, gradual terrain — Montana is a skier's paradise and receives an average of more than 150 inches of fresh powder each year, with some mountain ranges receiving more than 400 inches annually.
Montana has a rich history of welcoming skiers and winter enthusiasts, dating back to its oldest ski areas like Lookout Pass, which opened in 1935 (celebrating its 90th anniversary this year), Showdown Mountain, which opened in 1936, and Lost Trail Ski Area, which opened its doors in 1938. These are only a handful of the many ski areas across the state that haven't lost their local charm, and newer ski areas like Big Sky Resort, the third largest ski resort in the U.S. with more than 5,850 skiable acres, are helping raise the profile of the state's ski scene.
Other popular winter activities that benefit from above-average snowfall include world-class snowmobiling on the state's more than 4,000 miles of untouched trails and welcoming mushers and dogsledding fans at Race to the Sky, one of the most challenging and beautiful dog sled races in the world.
To help visitors plan winter vacations accordingly, Visit Montana unveiled a new winter guidebook that highlights ski areas; snowmobiling, snowshoeing and cross-country trails; and many other activities for families, adventure seekers and other travelers seeking cold-weather travel.
The travel itineraries included in the guidebook help visitors plan a weekend getaway or an extended trip, with stops at ski areas, hot springs, restaurants, unique accommodations and local museums that will satisfy families, couples and even the most intense solo traveler.
For travelers looking to plan a trip around skiing and snowboarding, a full list of Montana ski areas is below:
- Red Lodge Mountain (Red Lodge, MT): Look out to the stunning Beartooth Mountains and iconic Palisades rocks while skiing across 1,635 acres.
- Maverick Mountain (Polaris, MT): Simple meets scenic at Maverick, which is home to a cozy double chair that provides access to 2,020 vertical feet of varying terrain.
- Snowbowl (Missoula, MT): Rocky chutes, steep pitches and 2,600-foot vertical all lead to a cozy lodge at the bottom for après ski.
- Bridger Bowl (Bozeman, MT): Referred to as the "biggest little ski resort in the west," Bridger's bowls experience unique storms that provide epic conditions for all riders.
- Lookout Pass (Montana/Idaho border): Ski across a time zone, two different states and 52 trails at one of the snowiest areas in Montana.
- Whitefish Mountain Resort (Whitefish, MT): Explore 3,000 acres of terrain and ride the S.N.O.W. bus that provides free trips between the resort and downtown Whitefish every day of the season.
- Discovery Ski Area (Philipsburg, MT): With 55% expert terrain, double black diamonds on one side of the mountain are paired with friendlier green runs on the south side to keep everyone pleased.
- Lost Trail Ski Area (Sula, MT): Nearby hot springs, family-friendly runs and opportunities for steep cliff jumps make this ski area unforgettable.
- Great Divide Ski Area (Helena, MT): Home to three different peaks with varying terrain, night skiing on select days and some of the highest quality rental gear, Great Divide screams fun for everyone.
- Showdown Mountain (Neihart, MT): Three generations of one family have kept Showdown running strong, and $30 lift tickets on Thursdays in January make skiing in the Little Belt Mountains even sweeter.
- Teton Pass Resort (Choteau, MT): With stunning views of the Bob Marshall Wilderness and access to backcountry skiing, Teton Pass provides unparalled beauty.
- Turner Mountain Ski Area (Turner, MT): When 150 guests is a big day, it's almost like a private ski hill. Top it off with a burger and fries at Day Lodge and you're all set.
- Blacktail Mountain Ski Area (Lakeside, MT): With unparalleled views of Flathead Lake, epic tree skiing and a parking lot at the top, the local refrain is "The first run's free!"
- Bear Paw Ski Bowl (Warrick, MT): Run by volunteers and one of only two U.S. ski areas that operate on tribal land, Bear Paw is community skiing in its finest form with riding for all levels.
- Big Sky Resort (Big Sky, MT): Have your pick at more than 320 named runs across Big Sky's expansive terrain that touches the sky.
Stay updated with Montana's latest itineraries, events and travel inspiration by going to VISITMT.com.
