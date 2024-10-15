Plan for Above-Average Snow: Montana's New Winter Guidebook Offers Tips for Enjoying Snowy Adventures

Guidebook highlights ski areas, snowmobiling and other activities for the perfect winter vacation

HELENA, Mont., Oct. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- With the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration forecasting above-average snowfall in Montana this winter, Visit Montana is inviting travelers to plan a winter adventure at one of the state's many ski areas, snowmobile areas and cross-country and snowshoeing trails.

"Whether you are a thrill-seeker looking for a winter adventure or a laid-back traveler in need of a quiet weekend in the woods, Montana's winter terrain provides the perfect vacation," said Paul Green, director of the Montana Department of Commerce. "We look forward to seeing you on the slopes, at the lodge, in the backcountry or around one of our many welcoming towns this winter."

Home to 15 different ski areas — offering everything from downhill skiing to deep powder bowls and wide, gradual terrain — Montana is a skier's paradise and receives an average of more than 150 inches of fresh powder each year, with some mountain ranges receiving more than 400 inches annually.

Montana has a rich history of welcoming skiers and winter enthusiasts, dating back to its oldest ski areas like Lookout Pass, which opened in 1935 (celebrating its 90th anniversary this year), Showdown Mountain, which opened in 1936, and Lost Trail Ski Area, which opened its doors in 1938. These are only a handful of the many ski areas across the state that haven't lost their local charm, and newer ski areas like Big Sky Resort, the third largest ski resort in the U.S. with more than 5,850 skiable acres, are helping raise the profile of the state's ski scene.

Other popular winter activities that benefit from above-average snowfall include world-class snowmobiling on the state's more than 4,000 miles of untouched trails and welcoming mushers and dogsledding fans at Race to the Sky, one of the most challenging and beautiful dog sled races in the world.

To help visitors plan winter vacations accordingly, Visit Montana unveiled a new winter guidebook that highlights ski areas; snowmobiling, snowshoeing and cross-country trails; and many other activities for families, adventure seekers and other travelers seeking cold-weather travel.

The travel itineraries included in the guidebook help visitors plan a weekend getaway or an extended trip, with stops at ski areas, hot springs, restaurants, unique accommodations and local museums that will satisfy families, couples and even the most intense solo traveler.

For travelers looking to plan a trip around skiing and snowboarding, a full list of Montana ski areas is below:

Stay updated with Montana's latest itineraries, events and travel inspiration by going to VISITMT.com.

