Plan International Announces National Campaign, Unveils 2024 State of the World's Girls Report

"The Future Girls Want" Campaign Amplifies Girls' Voices to Drive Gender Equality, While 2024 Reports Reveal the Dangers Girls Face in Conflict Zones and Online Spaces

WASHINGTON, Oct. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- On International Day of the Girl, Plan International USA launches "The Future Girls Want" campaign to amplify girls' voices and accelerate progress toward gender equality worldwide. Building on the organization's ongoing work, the campaign empowers girls to lead the programs that shape their lives and calls on people everywhere to support their rights, safety, education and leadership opportunities.

Take the Future Girls Want Quiz, Here: https://planusa-quiz.cdn8.app/L1cQFKOf /

Plan's GirlEngage approach empowers girls to drive the changes they need in their lives by leading our programs — from designing projects to measuring success. This unique development model ensures girls have a say in their futures and are central to the decision-making processes that affect them. We asked girls what they want, and they told us: They want to feel safe and to have access to quality healthcare — including mental health support, opportunities for civic participation and leadership, and a good education Yet, it will take 134 years for the world to achieve gender equality — that's five generations of girls held back from reaching their true potential.

Plan is bringing critical global issues to light with the release of the 2024 State of the World's Girls Report, "Still We Dream: Girls and Young People Living Through Conflict." Based on a survey of nearly 10,000 participants from 10 countries, the report reveals that it is not safe to be a girl, particularly in conflict zones.

Key findings from the report include:

55% of young people report sleep disturbances, with girls experiencing significantly higher emotional stress than boys.

38% feel unsafe or very unsafe, with girls feeling less safe than their male counterparts.

Over 50% have missed out on education due to conflict, with girls facing distinct risks such as early marriage and sexual violence.

63% have seen their livelihoods affected, calling for financial support and opportunities to rebuild their futures.

Girls are disproportionately subjected to sexual violence, including rape, often resulting in unintended pregnancies, while boys are more likely to be recruited into armed forces, facing different but equally severe forms of trauma.

65% of young people want peace talks and greater youth involvement, with girls being more in favor of including young people, particularly girls, in peace-building processes.

These findings highlight the urgent need to protect girls' rights, ensure their safety and support their involvement in decision-making and peace-building efforts in conflict-affected areas.

The campaign also highlights that girls aren't just unsafe in the real world — but in their online lives too. Findings from the recent CNN As Equals report, conducted in collaboration with Plan International, reveal the pervasive dangers girls face in digital spaces:

75% of young women and girls aged 13 to 24 across nine countries have faced harmful content online, with over 10% encountering it daily.

Nearly 50% reported receiving unwanted sexual images or videos.

A significant number of participants cited a need for systemic changes, such as stricter enforcement by platforms, stronger legal measures and better education on digital safety.

In 2024, populations in 78 countries will head to the polls in national elections, making this a super election year with far-reaching implications for girls around the world. As political leaders are elected and policies are shaped, it is more important now than ever that girls' voices are heard, and their rights are prioritized. Plan's "The Future Girls Want" campaign urges global action to ensure girls can participate in decision-making and lead the way toward a more equal future.

Globally, 1 in 5 girls are married before they turn 18. It will take 143 years to achieve equal representation in workplace leadership. Seven out of 10 human trafficking victims are women and girls. Six hundred million women and girls live in conflict zones, a 50% increase since 2017. Eighty percent of people displaced by climate change are women and girls, and 500 million women and girls are facing period poverty today.

"Plan remains committed to ensuring that girls can safely participate in decision-making processes and have the opportunity to shape their futures. As we commemorate International Day of the Girl, we ask: What is the future girls want? 'The Future Girls Want' campaign is an opportunity for everyone to stand with girls, listen to their voices and support their right to a safe and equitable future," Shanna Marzilli, president and CEO of Plan International USA, said. "Together, we can make meaningful progress toward a world where all girls can thrive."

Join us on International Day of the Girl by taking the "Future Girls Want" quiz, exploring our blog series and following along on social media as girls take over leadership roles and voice the future they want. Visit our website to learn more about how you can support girls' rights and help build a future where every girl has access to safety, education, healthcare and opportunities for leadership and civic participation.

About Plan International

Plan International is an international development and humanitarian nonprofit that advances children's rights and equality for girls. Working together with children, young people, supporters and partners, we strive for a just world, tackling the root causes of challenges children face. We are there from birth until adulthood, and we support children to prepare for and respond to crises and adversity, while particularly focusing on the experiences of girls. With more than 85 years of experience, we work to transform lives in more than 80 countries. We won't stop until we are all equal.

SOURCE Plan International USA