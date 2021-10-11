Plan International, Kimberly-Clark And Its Kotex Brand Announce Expanded Partnership For Girls Globally

NEW YORK and WARWICK, R.I., Oct. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- In honor of International Day of the Girl, Plan International is announcing an expanded partnership with Kimberly-Clark, its foundation and the company's Kotex® brand to support girls and young women in Peru and Guatemala. The program will address social norms, stigmas and discrimination around puberty and periods, putting menstrual health into the hands of girls — where it belongs.

"Our growing partnership with Kimberly-Clark and Kotex prioritizes the unique needs of girls and young women by helping them manage their periods confidently and with dignity. This is especially critical during a time where a global health crisis continues to profoundly disrupt their lives and sideline their basic rights," said Shanna Marzilli, Interim CEO & President of Plan International USA.

This expansion builds on Plan International's existing programming with Kimberly-Clark and Kotex in six countries: Brazil, Colombia, China, India, Nigeria and Vietnam. These programs will reach nearly three million individuals around the world.

"We are so proud of our partnership with Plan International and the powerful impact that we are creating together around the globe," said Alessandra Castro, Kimberly-Clark's director of global brand purpose and social impact for its adult and feminine care brands. "This work is part of the Kotex She Can Initiative, which aims to champion women's progress by fighting period stigmas and the barriers they cause, by promoting access to education in schools and communities, and by helping to open doors so women gain equal opportunity."

Plan International shares Kotex's belief that a period should never get in the way of a woman's progress. That's why as part of Plan International USA's celebration of International Day of the Girl, we enlisted girl participants to share how this program is helping unlock their full potential.

"I was 11 years old when I got my first period, and I remember very well that I was told I could not talk to anyone about it, that it was something only I should be aware of, and much less talk to men about it," said Yassira, 16, Colombia.

"Menstruating is perfectly normal in every girl when coming into puberty age. It is not a shame or anything to fear," said Chi, 17, Vietnam.

"Now, because of the project, I am explaining the menstruation cycle to my mother, and I have more resources and supplies to manage my period appropriately," said Ana Cecilia, 14, Brazil.

To hear their stories firsthand and learn more about Plan International USA's #GirlUnlocked campaign for International Day of the Girl, visit our YouTube channel.

About Kimberly-Clark

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE: KMB) and its trusted brands are an indispensable part of life for people in more than 175 countries. Fueled by ingenuity, creativity, and an understanding of people's most essential needs, we create products that help individuals experience more of what's important to them. Our portfolio of brands, including Huggies, Kleenex, Scott, Kotex, Cottonelle, Poise, Depend, Andrex, Pull-Ups, GoodNites, Intimus, Neve, Plenitud, Sweety, Softex, Viva and WypAll, hold the No. 1 or No. 2 share position in 80 countries. We use sustainable practices that support a healthy planet, build stronger communities, and ensure our business thrives for decades to come. To keep up with the latest news and to learn more about the company's nearly 150-year history of innovation, visit kimberly-clark.com.

About Plan International USA

Powered by supporters, Plan International USA partners with adolescent girls, young women and children around the world to overcome oppression and gender inequality. We provide the support and resources that are unique to their needs and the needs of their communities, ensuring they achieve their full potential with dignity, opportunity and safety. Founded in 1937, Plan is an independent development and humanitarian organization that is active in more than 80 countries. For more information, please visit PlanUSA.org.

SOURCE Plan International USA