Plan International USA invests in girls on International Women's Day

WASHINGTON, March 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Plan International USA is investing in the women of tomorrow by supporting the girls of today on International Women's Day. To celebrate the UN's International Women's Day theme of #InvestinWomen, Plan is equipping girls with the skills they need through partnering, funding and elevating their voices.

Adolescence is a critical time of opportunity for girls, often shaping the adults they will later become. A study by Plan and the Citi Foundation found that achieving 100% upper secondary school graduation rates, known as high school in the U.S., for girls could lift national GDPs an average of 10% in many countries. However, our experience also tells us that education by itself isn't enough. Gender stereotypes and lack of job training limit what girls think they can be and thus their economic potential. By providing girls with the skills they need to successfully enter the workforce, they become agents of change toward securing more prosperous and just economies.

"Gender inequality and stereotypes tell girls that certain industries are off limits," Laura Willis, sr. director of corporate and foundation partnership, said. "And that limits her potential. We are celebrating investing in girls today because we know they hold the power for economic growth for themselves, their families and their communities."

Year-round, Plan's skill and work programs equip girls for the careers they choose rather than the life path that society dictates, striving for a world where every girl's potential is realized. In 2022, Plan improved skills and work opportunities for more than 1,200,000 girls and young women globally. A key way we achieve this is through partnerships that support economic justice and rights for young people, such as our partnerships with Google.org, J.P Morgan, The Children's Place the and Western Union Foundation.

Other ways we are celebrating International Women's Day are with brands Marikmekko and UNIQLO. Marikmekko, a design house focused on fashion and home collections, is donating 20% off purchases sitewide and in its Marimekko NY store on March 8. These funds will be used to support Plan's work with girls and young women around the world.

In partnership with UNIQLO, young people had the opportunity to share about the world they want to live in and are having their voices elevated. This took place through a multi-generational roundtable between members of Plan's Youth Advisory Board and executives at UNIQLO. The conversation explored the question "what is the future working world we want for girls and young women?" and discussed how investing in girls today can help achieve this future.

"Young people have hopes and dreams and see the world in a different way," Lily, a youth advisory board member, said. "I am excited to use my voice on behalf of all girls and women, so we have a world with better representation, a world with people succeeding and supporting each other."

This International Women's Day, Plan is celebrating actions that encourage the girl leaders of today and their dreams for tomorrow so they can challenge traditional barriers and think big about their futures. Join us in investing in the girls of today through donating to Plan and learning more about our skills and work programming.

About Plan International USA

Powered by supporters, Plan International USA partners with adolescent girls, young women and children around the world to overcome oppression and gender inequality. We provide the support and resources that are unique to their needs and the needs of their communities, ensuring they achieve their full potential with dignity, opportunity and safety. Founded in 1937, Plan is an independent development and humanitarian organization that is active in more than 80 countries.

For more information, and to learn about our commitment to safeguarding, please visit www.PlanUSA.org.

SOURCE Plan International USA