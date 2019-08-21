Plan International USA Wins PR Daily Grand Prize as Media Relations Campaign of the Year

WASHINGTON, Aug. 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Plan International USA (Plan) was named a winner of PR Daily's Media Relations Awards in the Media Relations Campaign of the Year (over $50,000) category for its survey, The State of Gender Equality.

In 2018, Plan surveyed youth ages 10 to 19 about their views and experiences with gender-based norms and perceptions. Surveys like these are rare – because of the additional parental permissions and cost required – but Plan's belief in the importance of such research to support its efforts toward gender equality propelled the organization forward.

"Societal norms and influences have a profound impact on both girls and boys, perpetuating a culture that is, at times, oppressive to all," said Tessie San Martin, President and CEO of Plan International USA. "This survey gave us unprecedented insight into how young people in the U.S. view gender norms and where their views stem from. This work is important and we are truly honored that it is being recognized."

PR Daily's Media Relations Awards celebrates teams, organizations and consultants who have redefined the field with their groundbreaking work. As a winner in the program, Plan joins an elite group of past winners, including World Wildlife Fund, Whirlpool, IBM, Cigna, American Academy of Pediatrics, Best Friends Animal Society and Oceana.

"Plan International USA set themselves apart from an outstanding field of applicants. Their work was exceptional and displayed their innovative strategies for achieving success. Congratulations, Plan. We look forward to your continued success," said Brendan Gannon, marketing manager for awards programs at Ragan Communications.

Plan was chosen from a wide pool of entries to receive first prize in the Media Relations Campaign of the Year (over $50,000) category for the ingenuity and impact of its State of Gender Equality survey.

Plan's win was announced via social media, and the winning team will also be recognized for its accomplishment in a special write-up on PR Daily's internationally read news website.

About Plan International USA

Plan International USA is an independent development and humanitarian organization that advances children's rights and equality for girls. Plan believes in the power and potential of young people. Working together with children, young people, supporters, and partners, Plan strives for a just world, tackling the root causes of the challenges facing girls and all vulnerable children.

For more information, please visit PlanUSA.org.

About Ragan Communications

Ragan Communications operates two of the top news and information sites for the PR and corporate communications industries: PRDaily.com and Ragan.com. Together, these daily news sites attract more than 700,000 global visitors monthly.

SOURCE Plan International USA

