Plan to Reduce Food Waste This Back-to-School Season

SILVER SPRING, Md., Aug. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- This back-to-school season is a great time to start thinking about how you and your family can reduce food waste. Being mindful of food waste will not only protect the environment, but it will also help you save money by only buying what you need.

Tips to reduce food waste.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) is committed to a national goal of reducing food waste by 50 percent by the year 2030. Whether you're packing a school lunch for yourself or a family member, eating a cafeteria lunch, or a college student eating in a dining hall, FDA has tips to reduce your contribution to food waste.

Packing a Lunch

Check the fridge to see what needs to be used before going to the grocery store. Pack leftovers or use ingredients that may go bad in a few days to avoid throwing them away. Remember that most foods can also be kept in the freezer until you are ready to eat them.

Before grocery shopping, plan a grocery list that includes school lunches so you don't purchase more food than you'll eat before it expires. Be careful when buying bulk food options to check the shelf life so that you can eat them before they go bad.

If packing lunch for a child or family member, give them options to choose from to get them more interested in their food.

Eating in a Cafeteria or Dining Hall

Before purchasing a meal, take a moment to think about how hungry you are. This will help you avoid throwing away uneaten food by buying exactly what you need to feel satisfied.

Share unopened snacks with friends or pack them to eat later if you don't think you are hungry enough. Consider food allergies before sharing an unopened snack with a friend.

If you're a college student, research whether your university has a food pantry or chapter of the Food Recovery Network. These organizations help reduce food waste by taking food donations from cafeterias, students, and faculties for those experiencing food insecurity.

By making these small daily changes this back-to-school season, you can help FDA reduce the nation's food waste by 50 percent by 2030. Learn more tips about how you can reduce food waste by visiting:

