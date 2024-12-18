Plan Your Next Outdoor Adventure with Activities Forecasts from The Weather Channel App

Collaborations with OFF! Brand, Professional Pickleball Association, Strava and Supreme Golf Enhance Consumer Experience

ATLANTA, Dec. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Weather Channel mobile application, the flagship consumer app of The Weather Company, delivers weather expertise and trusted data and insights to consumers. To provide the best app experience and to help people plan beyond the forecast, the leading weather app now offers Activities Forecasts to help track when conditions are ideal to get out and do what you love. Together with trusted brands across industries including OFF! Brand, the Professional Pickleball Association, Strava and Supreme Golf, The Weather Channel App helps people plan their next outdoor adventure and make the most of valuable time, no matter the season.

According to research, people are using weather information to help plan their activities – 72% of surveyed app users say that checking the weather plays a key role in activity planning.1 The Weather Channel App, from the world's most accurate weather forecaster,2 continues to be the leading weather app people turn to to help them make confident decisions to live their best life.

"In our research with app users, outdoor enthusiasts plan activities in cold or hot weather, rain or shine, no matter the season. It's clear that people want relevant, digestible weather that explains how weather impacts their activities and their health," said Rachel Chukura, head of consumer product at The Weather Company. "Whether you're going for a run on a sunny day, booking a tee time during allergy season, or planning a camping trip around mosquito activity, The Weather Channel App brings together weather insights with content from industry leaders to help connect the dots between weather and what matters most to people."

Get forecasts and additional information tailored to specific activities that can be impacted by weather, such as camping, hiking, running/walking, cycling, golf, gardening, and tennis & pickleball. Even more, the app also helps you better understand how weather may impact well-being with information tailored to health conditions such as skin health, breathing, allergies, and cold & flu.3 For example, keep up with cold & flu season, sunburn risk or dry skin risk before you head outside, no matter the weather.

Activities Forecasts, available on The Weather Channel App for iOS and coming next to Android, let you check when weather conditions are best for planning your next activity or adventure:

Help protect loved ones from mosquitoes with the OFF!Cast Mosquito Forecast: Optimize outdoor time with tips, content and an at-a-glance risk level of mosquito activity by ZIP code based on local weather conditions for today and the days ahead, together with OFF!®, America's #1 trusted Insect Repellent brand in 2024.4 Available in The Weather Channel App's Activities Forecasts for camping, hiking, golf and gardening.

Plan for your next match with help from the Professional Pickleball Association: Check out how the weather might affect your tennis or pickleball game. Get pro tips from the Professional Pickleball Association, the global governing body of men's and women's professional pickleball and pioneering organizer of the PPA Tour.

Get popular running and cycling route recommendations with Strava: Find recommended running or cycling routes by easy or moderate difficulty with the help of Strava, the app for active people with more than 135 million athletes in more than 190 countries. Routes are currently available in the app for Atlanta, Chicago, New York City, and Philadelphia.

Search courses and book your next golf game with Supreme Golf: Align your game with optimal weather conditions and find a curated list of nearby golf courses, check availability and book tee times at over 9,000 U.S. courses with Supreme Golf, a leading tee-time marketplace and golf course software company. Customize your search by current location or selected city, and filter results by distance, price and rating.

As weather changes and becomes more impactful, it's never been more important for people to have a weather app they can trust to learn what to expect when deciding on their next activity. The Weather Channel App offers reliability, combining nearly 100 forecast models through a proprietary mix of AI and human expertise to create the freshest, highly personalized forecast for any time and location requested, unique to you.

The Weather Channel App is a helpful, free tool for activity planners, with the option for additional features and services for paid subscribers of The Weather Channel App Premium. Download The Weather Channel App on your device from the Apple App Store and Google Play Store.

About The Weather Company

The Weather Company helps people and businesses around the world make more informed decisions and take action in the face of weather. With its deep industry expertise and highly accurate, high-volume weather data combined with advanced technology and AI, The Weather Company provides insights and solutions that harness the power of weather in a scalable, privacy-forward way. The world's most accurate forecaster, the company serves hundreds of enterprise customers across media, advertising, aviation and more, and is trusted by hundreds of millions of monthly active users via digital properties from The Weather Channel ( weather.com ) and Weather Underground ( wunderground.com ). For more, visit weathercompany.com .

