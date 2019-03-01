Planbox Completes SOC 2 Type II Audit of its Security, Availability, & Confidentiality Controls

MONTREAL, March 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Planbox, the pioneering provider of cloud-based AI-powered Agile Innovation solutions, announced today it successfully completed an American Institute of Certified Public Accountants' (AICPA) Service Organization Control 2 (SOC 2) Type II audit, demonstrating compliance to strict information security, availability, and confidentiality standards.

The follow SOC 2 framework includes trust services principles were audited:

AICPA SOC 2 - Service Organization Control Reports - Formerly SAS 70 Reports

Security of the service provider's system

Availability of this system

Confidentiality of the information that the service provider's system processes or maintains for user entities

Outcome of the audit confirms that Planbox policies and strategies suitably protect customer data and fully meet SOC 2's stringent standards. "The successful completion of this audit without any deviation demonstrates our commitment to protecting our customer's data, ensuring system availability and maintaining effective internal controls," explained Karell Ste-Marie, Chief Technology Officer at Planbox.

The SOC examination provides customers and auditors with an understanding that the description of Planbox Innovation as a Service provided by Planbox are fairly presented and suitably designed. The Type 2 component of SOC provides an objective evaluation that Planbox's controls were operating effectively throughout the audit period of July 1, 2018 to December 31, 2018.

About Planbox

Planbox is the pioneering provider of cloud-based AI-Powered Agile Innovation Management solutions – from creative ideas to winning projects. Our mission is to help organizations thrive by transforming the culture of agile work, continuous innovation, and creativity across the entire organization. Our family of products includes Collaborative Innovation Management, Team Decision Making, and Work Management applications. Planbox is designed to provide agile innovation tools for everyone, built for companies and teams of all sizes and trusted by some of the world's most recognized brands including Honeywell, Great-West Life, Ontario Power Generation, Sun Life Financial, Whirlpool, Willis Towers Watson and Verizon with millions of internal and external users. To learn more, visit: www.planbox.com and unleash your innovation potential.

