Planbox Has a Unique Upper Hand in the Innovation Management Space According to 451 Research

GLENDALE, Calif., Aug. 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Planbox, a leading provider of cloud-based AI-Powered Agile Innovation Management solutions, today released a report providing an overview of the company's agile innovation management tools, ambitious roadmap, and potential growth. The report was issued by 451 Research, a leading technology research and advisory firm.

Below are some of the report's key takeaways:

Planbox

451 Research outlines Planbox's main value proposition and details the software's benefits and inner-workings:

"Planbox's main value proposition is to more accurately and readily discover problems that can lead to breakthrough opportunities, and to manage the execution of ideas, concepts and innovations via the company's suite of tools. The company offers a cloud-based solution for agile innovation management – beginning in the discovery phase, and ending in experimentation and launch. Planbox's solution platform has been rebranded as Agile Innovation Suite."

"Planbox functions as a system of record for all innovation activities – from crowdsourcing to agile project tracking. The company leverages AI to power its search technology, to better discover information internally or from a multitude of external data sources, freeing up time for employees to focus more on managing and executing plans successfully."

The report delves into industries' needs for agile methodology and Planbox's ability to meet those demands:

"At the core of agile strategies are ideas, but it's not always easy to identify, manage and execute on a plan, regardless of how good the originating idea may be. What is needed is a standardized way to source, evaluate, develop and experiment on ideas in an ongoing manner. Planbox is an agile innovation management software vendor that offers tools that accomplish just that via an all-in-one cloud-based platform where all innovation campaigns and activities can be managed."

451 Research provides details regarding Planbox's strategy and areas of improvement:

"Planbox is built for the C-Suite, as well as roles requiring continuous feedback loops to measure success, such as research and development, marketing, new product development, and HR. The three main focus areas are continuous improvement, breakthrough innovation and corporate venturing. The company has an ambitious roadmap for the next few years as it continues its aim for best-of-breed innovation management."

"We believe the company is poised for continued growth, which will be driven by its ambitious roadmap that addresses key areas of improvement, such as real-time collaboration and increased automation, for the next year and beyond."

The report also provides a SWOT analysis, compares Planbox to its direct competitors, and specifies the company's key strength and unique opportunity in the innovation management space:

"The company reports ongoing strong growth and has a clear, ambitious roadmap that addresses key areas of improvement for the next year and beyond."

"Planbox's target customers are agile-focused enterprises – a methodology that has been resonating with all types of industries in recent years. Having expertise catering to a variety of agile use cases gives Planbox a unique upper hand in the innovation management space."

In addition to pricing information and customer use cases, the report also lists Planbox's extensive customer reach and considerable user-base:

"Planbox has over 400 enterprise deployments with more than two million active users."

"Customers span several sectors, including financial institutions, energy, healthcare, insurance, life sciences, telecom, government and manufacturing. [...] Customers include Cargill, Caterpillar, Dow Chemical, Exxon Mobil, Honeywell, Novartis, John Deere, Whirlpool and Verizon."

"We're thoroughly pleased with the comprehensive analysis 451 Research has issued on Planbox,'' said Ludwig Melik, CEO at Planbox. "The report appropriately captures our company's unparalleled versatility and experience in providing cloud-based agile innovation management solutions to a variety of customers across several industries, which, of course, would not be possible if not for the exceptional people at Planbox that dedicate their efforts to providing first-rate customer service on an ongoing basis."

About Planbox

Planbox is the pioneering provider of cloud-based AI-Powered Agile Innovation Management solutions – from creative ideas to winning projects. Our mission is to help organizations thrive by transforming the culture of agile work, continuous innovation, and creativity across the entire organization. Our family of products includes Collaborative Innovation Management, Team Decision Making, and Work Management applications. Planbox is designed to provide agile innovation tools for everyone, built for companies and teams of all sizes. Planbox is the comprehensive innovation solution trusted by some of the world's most recognized brands, including Blue Cross, Cargill, Caterpillar, Dow Chemical, Exxon Mobil, Honeywell, John Deere, Novartis, Ontario Power Generation, Sun Life Financial, Whirlpool and Verizon, with millions of internal and external users. To learn more, visit: www.planbox.com and unleash your innovation potential.

About 451 Research

451 Research is a leading information technology research and advisory company focusing on technology innovation and market disruption. With a core focus on technology innovation and market disruption, we provide essential insight for leaders of the digital economy. More than 100 analysts and consultants provide essential insight to more than 1,000 client organizations globally through a combination of syndicated research and data, advisory and go-to-market services, and live events. 451 Research analysts cover emerging technology segments such as cloud computing, data center technologies and mobility. Clients of the company - at vendor, investor, service-provider and end-user organizations - rely on 451 Research, insight to support both strategic and tactical decision-making. Founded in 2000 and headquartered in New York, 451 Research is a division of The 451 Group.

