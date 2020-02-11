Planbox Sponsors Research Report on Delivering Quick Wins

MONTREAL, Feb. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Planbox, a pioneering cloud-based AI-powered agile innovation management platform, partnered with Innovation Leader, an independent media and events company focused on helping change-makers in large organizations, to develop a research report on "Quick Wins: Data and Case Studies on Delivering Results Fast."

Planbox

Complete with case studies about successful innovation initiatives from Mitsubishi, BNP Paribas, Duke Energy and Premera Blue Cross — to name a few — the research report polled 132 innovation and R&D leaders on their strategies and experiences on how to quickly deliver tangible business results, whether it's introducing a new tool, streamlining a process, finding clever ways to cut costs, launching a new offering, or building a new capability in industries ranging from aerospace to utilities, to financial services and consumer products.

Innovation Leader defined quick wins as an initiative that delivers some kind of tangible outcome within a year. Nearly all of the 132 survey respondents said that their portfolio involves delivering near-term results; several other respondents defined quick as an even shorter time period, that is, three or four months.

The top key benefit of quick wins according to one respondent is their significance to innovation and R&D teams that want to show value, attract allies across the organization, and gain permission to place bigger bets.

"We're pleased to partner with Innovation Leader to release this research report on 'Quick Wins,'" said Arthur Liberian, Senior Planbox Innovation Management Expert. "We at Planbox observe first-hand the empowering nature of innovation wins, and even more so the value of capitalizing on the momentum they create by communicating our success with those who make them possible."

Click here to obtain a complimentary excerpt of the Quick Wins research report.

Click here to view the official press release.

About Planbox

Planbox is the pioneering provider of cloud-based AI-Powered Agile Innovation Management solutions – from creative ideas to winning projects. Our mission is to help organizations thrive by transforming the culture of agile work, continuous innovation, and creativity across the entire organization. Our family of products includes Collaborative Innovation Management, Team Decision Making, and Work Management applications. Planbox is designed to provide agile innovation tools for everyone, built for companies and teams of all sizes. Planbox is the comprehensive innovation solution trusted by some of the world's most recognized brands, including Blue Cross, Cargill, Caterpillar, Dow Chemical, Exxon Mobil, Honeywell, John Deere, Novartis, Ontario Power Generation, Sun Life Financial, Whirlpool and Verizon, with millions of internal and external users.

