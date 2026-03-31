Plancorp Announces First Major Acquisition in 40+ Years, Adding $1B in Client Assets, Fresno Office

ST. LOUIS and FRESNO, Calif., March 31, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Plancorp Wealth Management, a national fee-only wealth management firm based in St. Louis, today announced it has acquired Regency Investment Advisors, Inc., an independent RIA headquartered in Fresno, California. This transaction is the first large-scale acquisition in Plancorp's 40+ year history and marks the beginning of a new chapter in the firm's long-term strategy to build a fully integrated, national platform rooted in shared values and operational excellence.

The deal will establish a stronger presence for Plancorp on the West Coast, adding approximately $1 billion in client assets under management and 14 professionals in Fresno to the Plancorp team.

Regency Investment Advisors, founded in 1993, has built a strong reputation in central California for its client-first approach and comprehensive financial planning services. The full integration of Regency into Plancorp's platform — including brand, systems, and operations — is a strategic choice that reflects Plancorp's belief that a unified platform delivers the greatest long-term value for clients, advisors, and the business alike.

Tony Fazio, CEO of Regency, commented: "This is an exciting new chapter for our firm and our clients. In Plancorp, we found a partner who shares our values: A genuine client-first mindset and culture of humility, honesty, and excellence. After over 30 years as an independent firm, joining forces with Plancorp allows us to enhance our clients' experience without changing our values. We're also excited for our team: our advisors and staff will collaborate closely with their St. Louis colleagues as one team. We couldn't be more pleased to become part of the Plancorp family and to work side by side to ensure our clients have a trusted partner for decades to come."

"We are thrilled to welcome the Regency team to Plancorp," said Chris Kerckhoff, President and CEO of Plancorp. "Regency's founders and advisors have cultivated deep, long-term client relationships by always doing the right thing – a philosophy identical to Plancorp's. This partnership isn't about getting bigger for its own sake; it's about growing better together and building a trusted, national brand that stands for doing right by clients. We believe the future of wealth management belongs to firms that are aligned in values, fully integrated in operations, and committed to quality over expedience."

With this addition, Plancorp will oversee approximately $9.6 billion in total client assets and employ more than 100 professionals. Plancorp's leadership noted that this partnership launches a complementary growth strategy for the firm – one focused on selectively combining with like-minded firms around the country.

"Our goal is not to become the next big serial acquirer; we're striving to be the best home for firms and advisors who prioritize client care, advisor quality of life, and longevity," said Derek Hartley, Chief Growth Officer of Plancorp. "Consolidation is reshaping the industry, but in a competitive landscape often shaped by short-term private equity, we're taking a different path. By remaining majority employee-owned, we're free to make decisions that serve our clients, our people, and our mission first."

As Plancorp continues to grow, the firm is seeking to partner with firms and advisors who share a commitment to integrity, integration, and long-term impact. "If you're an advisor or firm owner who shares our values and wants to be part of a unified team building the future of wealth management, we'd love to talk," added Kerckhoff. For more information on the firm, visit www.plancorp.com.

About Plancorp Wealth Management:

Plancorp is a fee-only fiduciary wealth management firm founded in 1983 and headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri. Serving clients in 44 states, Plancorp provides comprehensive financial planning and investment management to individuals, families, business owners, and institutions. With approximately $8.6 billion in assets under management (as of February 5, 2026) and a mission rooted in client service, Plancorp has been consistently recognized among the top RIA firms in the U.S. for its commitment to integrity, innovation, and exceptional client service.

About Regency Investment Advisors, Inc.:

Regency is a privately owned investment advisory firm based in Fresno, California, managing roughly $1 billion in client assets (as of December 31, 2025). The firm is known for its deep community roots and its core values of honesty, clarity, humility, and dedication to client success – values it will continue to uphold as part of Plancorp.

SOURCE Plancorp