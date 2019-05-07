PlaneAire™ Surface & Air Purifying Travel Mist Lands at CIBO Express Gourmet Markets™

PRINCETON, N.J., May 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The summer travel season at New York City metro airports is taking off with a new scent of clean that keeps germs away naturally. Just months after launching online, PlaneAire™ Surface & Air Purifying Travel Mist is now available at CIBO Express Gourmet Markets® in John F. Kennedy International (JFK) Terminal 2, LaGuardia Airport (LGA) Terminals A, C and D and Newark Liberty International (EWR) Terminal C. Health-conscious travelers who want a natural line of defense against germs can pick up a carry-on-sized, 2-oz. bottle of PlaneAire™ to protect themselves against illness-causing bacteria in-flight and beyond.

A scientifically-proven antibacterial, antiviral mist, PlaneAire™ is made with 100% pure certified organic essential oils and fruit-derived ingredients that eliminate 99.99% of bacteria commonly found in airplanes and on surfaces when traveling. Once the non-aerosol, non-staining fine mist is sprayed, the plant-based product kills MRSA (Methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus aureus), Salmonella enterica, Staphylococcus aureus and Pseudomonas aeruginosa within minutes. PlaneAire™ evaporates immediately, leaving behind a fresh, soothing and herbal scent, and no bacteria returns for hours.

"PlaneAire™ was formulated to provide a 100 percent all-natural approach to healthier air travel," said Deborah Lu Lynch, President of EverywhereAire, LLC. "As a new brand, we couldn't be more excited about being on the shelves of CIBO™ stores in New York and New Jersey airports. It is a testament to the product's innovation and demand in the marketplace. We understand that travelers want to eliminate the stress of fighting germs when they travel, and we are thrilled that PlaneAire™ is accessible in airports as the summer season begins."

PlaneAire™ Surface & Air Purifying Travel Mist is made in America and retails for $15.99 for a 2-fl. oz. (60-ml.), TSA-approved bottle in CIBO Express Gourmet Markets®. It can be used in the air and on all surfaces that are prone to host bacteria, such as hand rests, seats, seat belts, seat pockets, tray tables, kiosks, toilets and air vents. Travel with it in airports, airplanes, public restrooms, hotels, trains, buses, taxis and cruise ships. To learn more about PlaneAire™, visit planeaire.com.

About PlaneAire™ Surface & Air Purifying Travel Mist:

PlaneAire™ Surface & Air Purifying Travel Mist is a revolutionary travel mist that is your natural line of defense from the countless germs in airplanes and on surfaces everywhere you travel. PlaneAire™ was created specifically for people who really care about high-quality, all natural, organic ingredients, and who do not want to breathe in harmful chemicals, alcohol or bleach. Although 100% of its ingredients come from nature, PlaneAire's™ results are supported by science: the trade-secret blend of six organic essential oils has been laboratory tested by EMSL Analytical, Inc., a leading U.S. environmental testing firm, which has shown it to eliminate over 99.99% of surface bacteria, leaving only a soothing, herbal scent you'll recognize if you're familiar with essential oils. Because there are absolutely no synthetic chemicals, emulsifiers, preservatives, stabilizers or surfactants, PlaneAire™ needs to be shaken very well before each use. This allows the individual oils to combine and activate, and ensures a balanced scent. PlaneAire™ can be sprayed on surfaces everywhere, and is the perfect addition to your travel bag, gym bag, diaper bag, or everyday bag. PlaneAire™ is manufactured in Edison, NJ, for EverywhereAire, LLC. Learn more at www.planeaire.com and follow us on social media on Facebook and Instagram .

EverywhereAire, LLC

EverywhereAire was founded in 2017 to address global health, healing and preventative wellness through natural ingredients, and to create products that can make a difference in the lives of everyone, every day, everywhere. We remain focused on research, discovery, intellect and determination, actively following the pulse of health science, and regularly consulting with esteemed medical experts from around the globe. PlaneAire's™ launch is well-timed to meet the needs of countless health-conscious individuals traveling for business, pleasure and everything in between.

