Planera Announces Integration with Autodesk Construction Cloud to Streamline Project Scheduling and Planning in the Construction Industry and Beyond

The new integration connects Autodesk Construction Cloud with Planera's groundbreaking approach to construction scheduling and planning

SAN JOSE, Calif., March 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Planera , a construction critical path method (CPM) scheduling and planning solution, today announced an integration with Autodesk Construction Cloud®, a portfolio of software and services that combines advanced technology, a builders network and predictive insights for construction teams. The new integration combines Planera's innovative, CPM-based scheduling software with Autodesk Construction Cloud, creating a seamless solution for users while promoting profitability and efficiency.

Project teams can now build, analyze and optimize construction schedules from Planera directly within Autodesk® Build Insights or BIM 360® Project Home dashboards.

"As Planera continues to grow and provide a user-friendly construction planning and scheduling solution, our integration with Autodesk is the next step in serving an even larger group of contractors, engineers, and architects," said Nitin Bhandari, CEO and co-founder of Planera. "By integrating with Autodesk Construction Cloud, we eliminate the hassle of switching back and forth between programs to manage construction schedules alongside other project management priorities. Now, these priorities can be approached simultaneously."

Planera's full suite of user-friendly scheduling and planning tools complements Autodesk Construction Cloud by providing users seamless access to resources that simplify the ability to establish an accurate scope of work for more accurate estimates, develop a baseline, maintain progress schedules, and execute work with collaborative pull-planning. Planera improves schedule quality and facilitates stronger team alignment while also offering resource and scenario analysis, including built-in DCMA-14 quality checks and risk analysis capabilities.

"Project teams often struggle to develop streamlined, but realistic, schedules," said James Cook, director of integrations and technology partnerships at Autodesk. "Embedding Planera into Autodesk Construction Cloud, helps teams develop and view their comprehensive project schedules alongside the critical project data managed daily in Autodesk Construction Cloud."

About Planera

At Planera, we believe that when all project stakeholders collaborate to create a high-quality schedule and plan, that results in better team alignment leading to higher margins and better workplace safety. Planera is a full CPM-based scheduling and planning platform for the construction industry. With an innovative 3D whiteboard, Planera enables all stakeholders to create, review, and optimize schedules. Planera addresses scheduling needs in all 3 phases - pursuit, pre-construction, and project execution. Advanced features like built-in schedule quality audit, Monte Carlo risk simulation, and ease of use set Planera apart from other legacy CPM scheduling software.

