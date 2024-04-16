Planera Appoints Tara Cybulski as East Coast Sales Manager Amid Continued Expansion Across the U.S.

Tara brings a decade of experience in construction technology sales to Planera

SAN JOSE, Calif., April 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Planera , a visual CPM scheduling and planning solution helping construction companies build, analyze, and optimize project schedules to increase profitability, today announced the appointment of Tara Cybulski as east coast sales manager to support Planera's continued expansion in the eastern U.S.

Tara comes to Planera from Bridgit, a construction workforce planning solution, where she created and led the East Coast sales team. In this role, she drove significant growth for the company across a variety of solutions in construction technology and project scheduling. She brings to Planera a deep knowledge of construction planning software and B2B SaaS sales to lead the East Coast sales team and expand Planera's customer base within the region.

This appointment adds additional expertise and established industry relationships to the growing sales team at Planera, led by Scotland Foss, who joined the company last year as Head of Sales.

"The momentum we've built at Planera is remarkable and reflective of the incredible value and disruptive qualities our solutions bring to planning and scheduling functions within the construction industry," said Foss. "Tara's proven ability, expertise and great cultural fit will be invaluable as we continue building and scaling the business across the U.S. and position for our next stage of growth."

"I'm eager to join Planera at this exciting stage as the company introduces transformative construction technology solutions that will revolutionize workforce planning, forecasting and scheduling for many of the most complex projects in our industry," said Cybulski. "I look forward to supporting the company's continued growth and bringing Planera's innovative solutions to many of the largest and most reputable contractors in the U.S."

"Planera's expanding sales team reflects our growing industry demand and momentum as we continue to aggressively scale our go-to-market strategy and revolutionize the construction scheduling and planning process throughout the industry," said Nitin Bhandari, Co-founder and CEO of Planera. "Tara's deep industry knowledge and experience along with her established relationships within the construction industry make her incredibly valuable to our continued growth and expansion throughout the U.S. I'm excited to welcome Tara to the team."

About Planera

At Planera, we believe that when all project stakeholders collaborate to create a high-quality schedule and plan, that results in better team alignment leading to higher margins and better workplace safety.

Planera is a full CPM-based scheduling and planning platform for the construction industry. With an innovative 3D whiteboard, Planera enables all stakeholders to create, review, and optimize schedules. Planera addresses scheduling needs in all 3 phases - pursuit, pre-construction, and project execution. Advanced features like built-in schedule quality audit, Monte Carlo risk simulation, and ease-of-use set Planera apart from other legacy CPM scheduling software.

