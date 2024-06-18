Planera Introduces Industry-First Planning Solution to Seamlessly Connect Construction Strategy with Project Execution

Planera's Working Schedule leverages a full-stack scheduling solution to unify high-level and detailed project planning to establish a master plan and track progress against goals

SAN JOSE, Calif., June 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Planera , a construction CPM scheduling and planning solution, today launched the industry's first full-stack construction planning tool that integrates master and working schedules, unifying the ability to manage high-level planning (Level 1 – Level 3) with detailed planning (Levels 4 and 5). The new solution provides teams the ability to create a working schedule in seconds, real-time visibility on progress, a single source of truth, and a powerful user-friendly dashboard allowing for seamless team collaboration.

Planera's Working Schedule addresses a critical information gap within the construction industry's existing approach to scheduling. Until now, master and working schedules have been isolated in completely separate software, forcing contractors to manage them manually and separately. Because of this lack of integration, companies have faced unnecessary obstacles including delays and decreased profitability. Planera's Working Schedule solution unifies these two, formerly siloed processes, allowing construction teams to manage everything in one platform for the first time.

"The way construction scheduling has been managed is not just inefficient– it is broken," said Nitin Bhandari, CEO and co-founder of Planera. "Both master and working schedules are integral elements to a successful project, and it is absolutely necessary to have visibility around both, as well as the ability to manage them together, without extensive manual effort. Planera's Working Schedule provides the ability for both portions of project scheduling to be created and managed in one platform, establishing an automatic link between the two and mitigating the biggest issue faced by the industry which is high latency in information flow."

This newly launched product connects two major elements of construction projects: master schedules, which lay out an ideal plan of how contractors want things to happen, and working schedules, which track how the project is actually progressing. While legacy systems create master schedules, the working schedule is often tracked and edited in spreadsheets or other programs that do not integrate with the tools used to develop the master schedule. As a result, in order to manage both schedules simultaneously, construction teams have to constantly switch between programs and exert manual effort to log, track, and compare changes and updates to the working schedule with the original master schedule.

"Planera's Working Schedule is exactly the tool we've been searching for to integrate our high-level schedule with our day-to-day operations," said Sam Stone, Innovation Leader at Stacy Witbeck. "It finally bridges the gap between the scheduler's CPM schedule and the actual work happening in the field, eliminating disconnects between the theoretical schedule and reality. With the Working Schedule, construction teams can now align their look-ahead planning with the master CPM schedule."

"Planera's Working Schedule is a game changer for construction planning and scheduling," said James Pease, Lean IPD expert with UCSF Health. "Never before have contractors been able to seamlessly integrate the two major types of schedules. This saves time, money, and effort for teams who no longer have to switch between different project management software or spreadsheets to ensure a project is on track for timely completion with all of the manpower and resources necessary."

For more information on Planera's Working Schedule, please visit https://www.planera.io/working-schedule

About Planera

At Planera, we believe that when all project stakeholders collaborate to create a high-quality schedule and plan, that results in better team alignment leading to higher margins and better workplace safety. Planera is a full CPM-based scheduling and planning platform for the construction industry. With an innovative 3D whiteboard, Planera enables all stakeholders to create, review, and optimize schedules. Planera addresses scheduling needs in all three phases: pursuit, pre-construction, and project execution. Advanced features like built-in schedule quality audit and Monte Carlo risk simulation set Planera apart from other legacy CPM scheduling software.

