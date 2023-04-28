PlaneSmart! Aviation Introduces the Pilatus PC-12 NG for its Expanding Corporate Shuttle Service

ADDISON, Texas, April 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- PlaneSmart! Aviation, a leader in providing innovative air transportation solutions, is proud to announce the integration of the Pilatus PC-12 NG into its growing corporate shuttle service alongside its light and mid jet options. As the premier choice for business travel, the PC-12 NG combines versatility, efficiency, comfort, and performance, making it an ideal aircraft for today's fast-paced corporate world.

The Pilatus PC-12 NG offers unparalleled access to smaller airports with its ability to operate on short and unimproved runways. This unique feature allows corporate travelers to avoid busy commercial airports and save valuable time. Powered by a fuel-efficient Pratt & Whitney PT6A-67P engine, the aircraft boasts a maximum cruise speed of 290 knots (537 km/h) and a range of up to 1,845 nautical miles (3,417 km), enabling non-stop travel on popular corporate routes.

"We're thrilled to offer our clients the exceptional experience of flying in the Pilatus PC-12 NG as part of our corporate shuttle service," said Michael Brosler, CEO at PlaneSmart! Aviation. "At PlaneSmart! Aviation, our goal is to provide reliable, comfortable, and efficient travel solutions, and the PC-12 NG, along with our light and mid jet options, perfectly embodies these values."

With a spacious cabin designed to prioritize passenger comfort, the PC-12 NG features executive seating, a quiet atmosphere, and ample room for luggage. Accommodating up to 9 passengers, the aircraft provides a luxurious travel experience tailored to the needs of business professionals. In addition to its impressive performance, the Pilatus PC-12 NG is known for its excellent safety record and reliability, ensuring peace of mind for companies and their employees during corporate travel.

