PlaneSmart! Aviation, LLC Celebrating 20 Years of Aviation Services

ADDISON, Texas, Sept. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Marking two decades of operation, PlaneSmart! Aviation, a Dallas-based provider of air transportation services, has carved a niche in the world of private air travel. Today, PlaneSmart operates a fleet of piston aircraft, turboprops, and business jets. The company delivers a comprehensive solution for the private air travel community, offering a suite of services that encompasses aircraft management, shared ownership, charter, aircraft sales, and maintenance.

** A Journey of Innovation **

PlaneSmart's journey began in 2003 in Austin, Texas, with the introduction of an innovative solution to aircraft ownership: Professionally Managed Shared Ownership. This unique business model was revolutionary in regard to its cost-effective alternative to aircraft ownership and maintenance for pilots. Soon after launch, PlaneSmart opened a second location at Addison Airport just north of Dallas.

In 2006, the company transitioned under the new leadership of Michael Brosler, who brought a fresh vision for the PlaneSmart model. "Upon assuming the chief leadership position at PlaneSmart, I saw immense potential in broadening our scope." In 2008, the company began adding turboprops and light jets, and leasing access to its embedded base of shared aircraft owners.

As private air travel demand increased, PlaneSmart responded by adding an Air Carrier license and offering charter services, one trip at a time. Soon afterwards, PlaneSmart was providing corporate shuttle support to regional businesses and, was the carrier between multiple city-pairs on behalf of several operators. "Reflecting on our trajectory, it's clear we made substantial strides in both our service offerings and ability to serve the private aviation community," said Brosler.

** A Bright Future **

This year, as PlaneSmart commemorates its 20th anniversary, the company reflects on its significant growth and looks towards the future. There is a sense of anticipation and excitement as PlaneSmart gears up for another 20 years of dedicated service to the area.

In addition to its primary business, PlaneSmart maintains a strong civic presence. The company contributes to local non-profit organizations that develop aerospace-oriented STEM programs serving the Dallas ISD and surrounding school districts. PlaneSmart also performs angel flights and offers high school and college internships introducing young people to careers in business aviation.

PlaneSmart headquarters are located at Addison Airport, 15841 Addison Road, Addison, Texas. For more information, visit www.planesmart.com/#contact

SOURCE PlaneSmart! Aviation