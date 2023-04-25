Planet Based Foods Coming to Local California Grocery Chain

VANCOUVER, BC, April 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - Planet Based Foods Global Inc. (CSE: PBF) (OTCQB: PBFFF) (FRA: AZ0) ("PBFG," "Planet Based Foods" or the "Company") is delighted to announce that the Company's Original with Cheese Taquitos and Southwest Style Taquitos will be soon found across various Lazy Acres Natural Market ("Lazy Acres") store locations this summer.

Planet Based Foods' famous Original with Cheese and Southwest Style Taquitos will be featured in five new locations throughout Southern California, including Mission Hills, Hermosa Beach, Long Beach, Encinitas, and Santa Barbara. Although products won't be available in Lazy Acre stores until the beginning of Q3 2023, customers are reminded that select items are available for purchase on Planet Based Foods website here .

"We are thrilled to bring our hemp-based Taquitos to Lazy Acres store locations in July. As a company that's committed to offering delicious, nutritious, and sustainable food options, we are excited to collaborate with Lazy Acres to offer consumers convenient access to our products. This expansion marks an exciting milestone for our company, enabling us to reach a wider audience and offer our planet-friendly plant-based products to more consumers," stated Planet Based Foods CEO and Co-Founder Braelyn Davis.

Lazy Acres, a subsidiary of Bristol Farms, greatly emphasizes promoting natural approaches to optimal health and wellness. They offer a wide range of products that include organic and seasonal produce, traditional items, functional supplements, and body care, focusing on supporting the mind, body, and soul. Established in 1991, Lazy Acres quickly earned the trust of the Santa Barbara community and has since expanded to five additional Southern California locations.

Lazy Acres' friendly, knowledgeable, and enthusiastic Team Members remain committed to providing exceptional service and wellness tips to the community while accommodating customers' needs. Lazy Acres holds the belief that collective actions can and will contribute to a healthier planet. They are dedicated to serving local communities by providing a marketplace for individuals who prioritize healthy living and eating, values that are equally important for Planet Based Foods.

About Planet Based Foods

PBFG, through its wholly-owned subsidiary in San Diego, California, Planet Based Foods, is a producer of sustainable plant-based meat substitutes. Planet Based Foods was founded in 2018 in San Diego, California, with a mission to build a better food system by providing hemp-formulated superfood products to people today that support our planet tomorrow. All Planet Based Foods products are 100% vegan. Planet Based Foods creates clean, non-GMO, nutrient-dense food built for the future: the first line of plant-based meats with sustainable hemp as the number-one ingredient. Founded by former nutrition coach and cannabis marketer Braelyn Davis, food scientist and plant-based pioneer Robert Davis, and restaurant industry veteran Ted Cash, the company aims to establish hemp as a nutrient-dense protein source to feed the world sustainably for generations to come. Planet Based Foods' suite of products includes its new consumer line of nutritious frozen foods, plant-based meat ingredients and handheld comfort foods for food service and restaurants.

For further details about the Company and the listing transaction, please refer to the Company's listing statement at www.thecse.com and the Company's profile at www.sedar.com . In addition, to view information about the Company and subscribe to automated email alerts for future news and public filings, visit the Planet Based Foods website at www.planetbasedfoods.com .

