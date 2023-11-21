Planet Based Foods Global Inc. Announces Effective Date of Share Consolidation

VANCOUVER, BC, Nov. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - Planet Based Foods Global Inc. (CSE: PBF) (OTCQB: PBFFF) (FRA: AZ0) ("PBFG," or the "Company") announces that, further to the Company's news release dated November 17, 2023, effective as of the opening of trading on Thursday, November 23, 2023, the subordinate voting shares of the Company will commence trading on the Canadian Securities Exchange (the "Exchange") on the basis of one (1) post—consolidated subordinate voting share for each five (5) pre-consolidated subordinate voting share (the "Consolidation"). The multiple voting shares of the Company will also be subject to the Consolidation.

The Consolidation was authorized by the Company's Board of Directors in accordance with its Articles and will result in the number of issued and outstanding subordinate voting shares being reduced to approximately 10,347,139 subordinate voting shares and the number of issued outstanding multiple voting shares being reduced to 800,000 multiple voting shares. No fractional shares will be issued. Any fractional shares resulting from the Consolidation shall be converted such that each fractional share remaining after conversion that is less than one-half of a share be cancelled and each fractional share that is at least one-half of a share be changed to one whole share.

The Company's new CUSIP number is 72703G202 and the new ISIN number is CA72703G2027. The stock symbol will remain unchanged.

A letter of transmittal with respect to the Consolidation will be mailed to registered shareholders of the Company. Registered shareholders can send their respective certificates representing the pre–consolidated subordinate voting shares along with a properly completed letter of transmittal to the Company's transfer agent, Computershare Investor Services Inc. ("Computershare"), in Toronto, Ontario, all in accordance with the instructions provided in the letter of transmittal. Additional copies of the letter of transmittal can be obtained through Computershare (Shareholder Services 1–800–564–6253 or by e–mail to [email protected]). All shareholders who submit a duly completed letter of transmittal along with their respective pre–consolidated share certificate(s) to Computershare will receive in return a post-consolidated share certificate. No action is required by non-registered shareholders (shareholders who hold their shares through an intermediary) to effect the Consolidation.

On behalf of the Board

Braelyn Davis

CEO and Co-Founder



Forward-Looking Statements

SOURCE Planet Based Foods