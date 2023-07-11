Planet Based Foods Now Available in New Leaf Community Markets, Announces Changes to Board

VANCOUVER, BC, July 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - Planet Based Foods Global Inc. (CSE: PBF) (OTCQB: PBFFF) (FRA: AZ0) ("PBFG," "Planet Based Foods" or the "Company"), a Company that offers a wide range of hemp-based food alternatives, is pleased to announce that the Company's Taquitos (Original with Cheese and Southwest Style) will be available in the popular California grocery chain, New Leaf Community Markets ("New Leaf"), starting in August 2023.

Starting as a small cooperative in 1985, New Leaf has grown to six community-hub grocery stores, staying true to its progressive roots and community ethos. New Leaf is dedicated to providing sustainable, locally sourced food, supporting local producers and offering California-grown natural and organic products. Partnering with like-minded producers, the organization seeks to foster local entrepreneurship and promote social justice.

In 2013, New Leaf Community Markets became the first grocery store in California to achieve B Corporation certification1. The certification allows companies to measure their performance against sustainability standards, including environmental practices, social equity, and community impact. New Leaf gives back 10% of its profits to local nonprofits. With eco-friendly practices, New Leaf remains committed to reducing its carbon footprint and providing a supportive work environment.

"We couldn't be more thrilled to see our products on New Leaf's shelves," said Planet Based Foods CEO and Co-Founder Braelyn Davis. "We deeply admire New Leaf's unwavering dedication to delivering products of exceptional quality and ethical sourcing. Their remarkable commitment to social justice initiatives is truly commendable. Collaborating with such an incredible organization presents us with a remarkable opportunity to showcase our products as we continue to meet the increasing demand for plant-based alternatives. It allows us to highlight our taquitos' incredible versatility and tantalizing flavors. Together, we aim to make a significant impact and offer consumers an array of delicious plant-based options."

Planet Based Foods Announces Update to Board of Directors

Planet Based Foods would also like to announce that on July 5, 2023, Mr. Rob Dzisiak resigned from the Company's board of directors. Mr. Dzisiak's departure marks the end of an era characterized by his invaluable contributions and steadfast dedication to Planet Based Foods' success.

The Company expresses its gratitude to Mr. Dzisiak for his contributions and wishes him every success in his pursuits. His impact on the Company will be remembered and cherished as the organization grows.

About Planet Based Foods

PBFG, through its wholly-owned subsidiary in San Diego, California, Planet Based Foods, is a producer of sustainable plant-based food alternatives. Planet Based Foods was founded in 2018 in San Diego, California, with a mission to build a better food system by providing hemp-formulated superfood products to people today that support our planet tomorrow. All Planet Based Foods products are 100% vegan. Planet Based Foods creates clean, non-GMO, nutrient-dense food built for the future: the first line of plant-based foods with sustainable hemp as the number-one ingredient. Founded by former nutrition coach and cannabis marketer Braelyn Davis, food scientist and plant-based pioneer Robert Davis, and restaurant industry veteran Ted Cash, the company aims to establish hemp as a nutrient-dense protein source to feed the world sustainably for generations to come. Planet Based Foods' suite of products includes its new consumer line of nutritious frozen foods, plant-based food ingredients and handheld comfort foods for food service and restaurants.

For further details about the Company and the listing transaction, please refer to the Company's listing statement at www.thecse.com and the Company's profile at www.sedar.com. In addition, to view information about the Company and subscribe to automated email alerts for future news and public filings, visit the Planet Based Foods website at www.planetbasedfoods.com.

On Behalf of the Board

Braelyn Davis

CEO and Co-Founder

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements included in this news release constitute forward-looking information or statements (collectively, "forward-looking statements"), including those identified by the expressions "anticipate," "assume," "believe," "plan," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "should" and similar expressions to the extent they relate to the Company or its management. The forward-looking statements are not historical facts but reflect current expectations regarding future results or events. Therefore, this news release contains forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks, uncertainties and assumptions which are difficult to predict. Such statements are based on current expectations and various estimates, factors and assumptions and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors. Such statements and information are based on numerous assumptions regarding present and future business strategies and the environment in which the Company will operate in the future. The Company assumes no responsibility to update or revise forward-looking information to reflect new events or circumstances unless required by law. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on the Company's forward-looking statements.

The Canadian Securities Exchange does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

